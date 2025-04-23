Submit Release
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

  • First quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.6%
  • $755 million net cash provided by operating activities in first quarter 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1st Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a solid start to 2025, highlighted by a 3.6% comparable store sales increase, which was at the high end of our expectations for the quarter. Our comparable store sales increase was comprised of solid growth in both professional and DIY, which grew mid-single digit and low-single digit, respectively, in the first quarter. We are confident in the strength of the fundamental demand drivers in our business, and our Team’s strong execution continues to generate share gains. I would like to express my appreciation to each of our over 93,000 Team Members for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our business and customers.”

Mr. Beckham concluded, “We are maintaining our full-year comparable store sales guidance range of 2.0% to 4.0% and have not changed the key assumptions behind this guidance range from our original guidance. The changing tariff landscape brings with it a high degree of uncertainty, and the fluid nature of the implementation of tariff adjustments makes it difficult for us to predict the impact to our business and our customers. What we know for certain is that our Team remains absolutely dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer service and best-in-class parts availability, regardless of external market conditions. We also continue to be optimistic about our growth opportunities and are pressing forward with our store and distribution expansion plans with 38 net, new store openings in the first quarter. Our unrelenting daily commitment to excellent customer service is the key to our past and future success, and we believe it will fuel the growth we have planned for 2025.”

Sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $161 million, or 4%, to $4.14 billion from $3.98 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first quarter increased 4% to $2.12 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $2.03 billion (or 51.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter increased 8% to $1.38 billion (or 33.4% of sales) from $1.28 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first quarter decreased 1% to $741 million (or 17.9% of sales) from $752 million (or 18.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased $9 million, or 2%, to $538 million (or 13.0% of sales) from $547 million (or 13.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter increased 2% to $9.35 on 58 million shares versus $9.20 on 59 million shares for the same period one year ago.

1st Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 3.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on top of 3.4% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,297.15, for a total investment of $559 million. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,378.80, for a total investment of $122 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 96.5 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $268.65, for a total aggregate investment of $25.94 billion.   As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.81 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:

   
  For the Year Ending
  December 31, 2025
Net, new store openings 200 to 210  
Comparable store sales 2.0% to 4.0%  
Total revenue $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion  
Gross profit as a percentage of sales 51.2% to 51.7%  
Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.2% to 19.7%  
Effective income tax rate 22.4%  
Diluted earnings per share (1) $42.90 to $43.40  
Net cash provided by operating activities $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion  
Capital expenditures $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion  
Free cash flow (2) $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion  


(1)    Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)    Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:


      For the Year Ending
  (in millions)
 December 31, 2025
  Net cash provided by operating activities
 $ 2,810     to   $ 3,220  
  Less: Capital expenditures   1,200     to     1,300  
    Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments   10     to     20  
  Free cash flow
 $ 1,600     to   $ 1,900  
                     

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 256299. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 23, 2026.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 6,416 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

   
For further information contact: Investor Relations Contacts
  Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142
  Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
   
  Media Contact
  Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709
   


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
                 
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Note)
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,248     $ 89,264     $ 130,245  
Accounts receivable, net   392,168       437,821       356,839  
Amounts receivable from suppliers   129,921       139,267       139,091  
Inventory   5,172,436       4,805,164       5,095,804  
Other current assets   143,694       128,181       117,916  
Total current assets   6,029,467       5,599,697       5,839,895  
                 
Property and equipment, at cost   9,450,387       8,555,556       9,192,254  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   3,684,666       3,360,351       3,587,098  
Net property and equipment   5,765,721       5,195,205       5,605,156  
                 
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   2,374,177       2,227,783       2,324,638  
Goodwill   933,130       1,009,857       930,161  
Other assets, net   191,380       180,512       193,891  
Total assets $ 15,293,875     $ 14,213,054     $ 14,893,741  
                 
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable $ 6,535,532     $ 6,117,068     $ 6,524,811  
Self-insurance reserves   154,013       130,974       149,387  
Accrued payroll   132,965       127,704       107,495  
Accrued benefits and withholdings   214,547       174,125       199,593  
Income taxes payable   137,142       147,645       6,274  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   425,330       399,245       419,213  
Other current liabilities   910,977       791,633       876,732  
Total current liabilities   8,510,506       7,888,394       8,283,505  
                 
Long-term debt   5,651,821       5,288,632       5,520,932  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   2,026,668       1,900,200       1,980,705  
Deferred income taxes   236,572       321,323       247,599  
Other liabilities   225,764       205,703       231,961  
                 
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):                
Common stock, $0.01 par value:                
Authorized shares – 245,000,000                
Issued and outstanding shares –                
57,113,515 as of March 31, 2025,                
58,982,123 as of March 31, 2024, and                
57,482,184 as of December 31, 2024   571       590       575  
Additional paid-in capital   1,484,737       1,410,756       1,462,565  
Retained deficit   (2,805,929 )     (2,849,108 )     (2,791,288 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (36,835 )     46,564       (42,813 )
Total shareholders’ deficit   (1,357,456 )     (1,391,198 )     (1,370,961 )
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 15,293,875     $ 14,213,054     $ 14,893,741  
                       

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
  2025   2024
Sales $ 4,136,924     $ 3,976,240  
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses   2,015,439       1,942,068  
Gross profit   2,121,485       2,034,172  
           
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,380,019       1,281,691  
Operating income   741,466       752,481  
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (57,564 )     (57,148 )
Interest income   1,664       1,656  
Other, net   (1,215 )     3,401  
Total other expense   (57,115 )     (52,091 )
           
Income before income taxes   684,351       700,390  
Provision for income taxes   145,866       153,152  
Net income $ 538,485     $ 547,238  
           
Earnings per share-basic:          
Earnings per share $ 9.40     $ 9.27  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   57,304       59,017  
           
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:          
Earnings per share $ 9.35     $ 9.20  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution   57,622       59,454  
               


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
  2025     2024  
Operating activities:          
Net income $ 538,485     $ 547,238  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles   122,224       109,648  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   1,851       1,593  
Deferred income taxes   (11,159 )     2,374  
Share-based compensation programs   8,444       7,022  
Other   3,191       2,997  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (37,758 )     (36,954 )
Inventory   (75,081 )     (92,042 )
Accounts payable   9,952       6,107  
Income taxes payable   138,513       140,025  
Other   56,458       16,207  
Net cash provided by operating activities   755,120       704,215  
           
Investing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment   (286,951 )     (249,240 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,948       3,853  
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (155,366 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (285,003 )     (400,753 )
           
Financing activities:          
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility         30,000  
Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper   129,288       (310,805 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (3,801 )      
Repurchases of common stock   (559,432 )     (270,019 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock   24,926       57,815  
Other   (433 )     (569 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (409,452 )     (493,578 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   338       248  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   61,003       (189,868 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   130,245       279,132  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 191,248     $ 89,264  
           
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:          
Income taxes paid $ 16,904     $ 9,798  
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest   39,424       34,671  
               


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
                 
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2025   2024
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)              
GAAP debt $ 5,651,821     $ 5,288,632  
Add: Letters of credit   127,264       137,848  
  Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs   27,679       28,368  
  Six-times rent expense   2,771,640       2,587,056  
Adjusted debt $ 8,578,404     $ 8,041,904  
               
GAAP net income $ 2,377,927     $ 2,376,934  
Add: Interest expense   222,964       214,244  
  Provision for income taxes   651,098       650,786  
  Depreciation and amortization   474,468       424,962  
  Share-based compensation expense   30,353       27,098  
  Rent expense (i)   461,940       431,176  
EBITDAR $ 4,218,750     $ 4,125,200  
               
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR   2.03       1.95  


(i)    The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
   


      For the Twelve Months Ended
      March 31,
      2025   2024
  Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $ 558,415     $ 510,208  
  Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance   96,475       79,032  
  Rent expense $ 461,940     $ 431,176  
 


  March 31, 
  2025   2024
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:              
Inventory turnover (1)   1.6       1.7  
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 806     $ 773  
Accounts payable to inventory (3)   126.4%       127.3%  
               


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 
    2025   2024
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):              
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 755,120     $ 704,215  
Less: Capital expenditures   286,951       249,240  
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments   12,925       16,120  
Free cash flow $ 455,244     $ 438,855  
               


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
  2025   2024
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):              
Sales to do-it-yourself customers $ 2,051,859     $ 2,003,805  
Sales to professional service provider customers   1,998,593       1,875,186  
Other sales and sales adjustments   86,472        97,249  
Total sales $ 4,136,924     $ 3,976,240  
               


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,    March 31, 
  2025   2024
   2025   2024
Store Count:                  
Beginning domestic store count   6,265       6,095       6,131       5,986  
New stores opened   33       36       167       146  
Stores closed                     (1 )
Ending domestic store count   6,298       6,131       6,298       6,131  
                   
Beginning Mexico store count   87       62       63       43  
New stores opened   6       1       30       20  
Ending Mexico store count   93       63       93       63  
                   
Beginning Canada store count   26             23        
New stores opened               3        
Stores acquired         23             23  
Stores closed   (1 )           (1 )      
Ending Canada store count   25       23       25       23  
                   
Total ending store count   6,416       6,217       6,416       6,217  
                               


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,    March 31, 
  2025   2024   2025   2024
Store and Team Member Information:                              
Total employment   93,419       90,601                  
Square footage (in thousands) (4)   49,371       47,143                  
Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5) $ 82.22     $ 82.59     $ 341.85     $ 341.62  
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6) $ 643     $ 634     $ 2,650     $ 2,601  


(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.
   

