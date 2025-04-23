Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,031 in the last 365 days.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Live Oak’s performance in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, includes these notable items:

  • Record first quarter production of $1.40 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $635.5 million, with total assets growing by 5.0% to $13.60 billion
  • Net interest income increased 3.1% and net interest margin increased 5 basis points from 3.15% to 3.20%
  • 1.5% decline in revenue and 3.4% increase in noninterest expenses generated 10% decline in pre-provision net revenue1
  • Provision expense for credit losses of $29.0 million, principally driven by loan growth amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, where elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures placed financial strain on some small business borrowers
  • Two key initiatives saw positive momentum — non-interest bearing deposit growth and small dollar loan production

“Live Oak Bank demonstrated strong growth across our lending and deposit franchises in the first quarter, all while navigating the current small business credit cycle and a backdrop of economic uncertainty,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We have an unwavering dedication to small business and staying close to our customers in these turbulent times remains paramount. Small business is the backbone of America, and we continue to support our nation’s entrepreneurs with the capital they need to create jobs, drive innovation, and serve their communities well.”

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 75855. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 800.549.8228
International: +1 646.564.2877
Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

   
First Quarter 2025 Key Measures  
   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)       Increase (Decrease)    
  1Q 2025   4Q 2024   Dollars   Percent   1Q 2024
Total revenue (1) $ 126,113     $ 128,067     $ (1,954 )   (1.5 )%   $ 116,208  
Total noninterest expense   84,017       81,257       2,760     3.4       77,737  
Income before taxes   13,132       13,229       (97 )   (0.7 )     22,107  
Effective tax rate   26.4 %     25.6 %     n/a     n/a     (24.8 )%
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,717     $ 9,900     $ (183 )   (1.8 )%   $ 27,586  
Diluted earnings per share   0.21       0.22       (0.01 )   (5 )     0.60  
Loan and lease production:                        
Loans and leases originated $ 1,396,223     $ 1,421,118     $ (24,895 )   (1.8 )%   $ 805,129  
% Fully funded   46.0 %     42.4 %     n/a     n/a       43.8 %
Total loans and leases: $ 11,061,866     $ 10,579,376     $ 482,490     4.6 %   $ 9,223,310  
Total assets:   13,595,704       12,943,380       652,324     5.0       11,505,569  
Total deposits:   12,395,945       11,760,494       635,451     5.4       10,383,361  

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.


Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926
Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   1Q 2025 Change vs.
  1Q 2025   4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2024   1Q 2024
Interest income                     %   %
Loans and fees on loans $ 195,616     $ 194,821     $ 192,170     $ 181,840     $ 176,010     0.4     11.1  
Investment securities, taxable   11,089       10,490       9,750       9,219       8,954     5.7     23.8  
Other interest earning assets   6,400       7,257       7,016       7,389       7,456     (11.8 )   (14.2 )
Total interest income   213,105       212,568       208,936       198,448       192,420     0.3     10.7  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   110,888       113,357       110,174       105,358       101,998     (2.2 )   8.7  
Borrowings   1,685       1,737       1,762       1,770       311     (3.0 )   441.8  
Total interest expense   112,573       115,094       111,936       107,128       102,309     (2.2 )   10.0  
Net interest income   100,532       97,474       97,000       91,320       90,111     3.1     11.6  
Provision for loan and lease credit losses   28,964       33,581       34,502       11,765       16,364     (13.7 )   77.0  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses   71,568       63,893       62,498       79,555       73,747     12.0     (3.0 )
Noninterest income                          
Loan servicing revenue   8,298       8,524       8,040       7,347       7,624     (2.7 )   8.8  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (4,728 )     (2,326 )     (4,207 )     (2,878 )     (2,744 )   (103.3 )   (72.3 )
Net gains on sales of loans   18,648       18,356       16,646       14,395       11,502     1.6     62.1  
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (1,034 )     195       2,255       172       (219 )   (630.3 )   (372.1 )
Equity method investments (loss) income   (2,239 )     (2,739 )     (1,393 )     (1,767 )     (5,022 )   18.3     55.4  
Equity security investments (losses) gains, net   20       12       909       161       (529 )   66.7     (103.8 )
Lease income   2,573       2,456       2,424       2,423       2,453     4.8     4.9  
Management fee income               1,116       3,271       3,271         (100.0 )
Other noninterest income   4,043       6,115       7,142       11,035       9,761     (33.9 )   (58.6 )
Total noninterest income   25,581       30,593       32,932       34,159       26,097     (16.4 )   (2.0 )
Noninterest expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits   48,008       45,214       44,524       46,255       47,275     6.2     1.6  
Travel expense   2,795       2,628       2,344       2,328       2,438     6.4     14.6  
Professional services expense   3,024       2,797       3,287       3,061       1,878     8.1     61.0  
Advertising and marketing expense   3,665       1,979       2,473       3,004       3,692     85.2     (0.7 )
Occupancy expense   2,737       2,558       2,807       2,388       2,247     7.0     21.8  
Technology expense   9,251       9,406       9,081       7,996       7,723     (1.6 )   19.8  
Equipment expense   3,745       3,769       3,472       3,511       3,074     (0.6 )   21.8  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   4,585       4,812       4,872       3,659       3,911     (4.7 )   17.2  
Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment         1,172       115       170       (927 )   (100.0 )   (100.0 )
FDIC insurance   3,551       3,053       1,933       2,649       3,200     16.3     11.0  
Other expense   2,656       3,869       2,681       2,635       3,226     (31.4 )   (17.7 )
Total noninterest expense   84,017       81,257       77,589       77,656       77,737     3.4     8.1  
Income before taxes   13,132       13,229       17,841       36,058       22,107     (0.7 )   (40.6 )
Income tax expense   3,464       3,386       4,816       9,095       (5,479 )   2.3     (163.2 )
Net income   9,668       9,843       13,025       26,963       27,586     (1.8 )   (65.0 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   49       57                       (14.0 )   100.0  
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,717     $ 9,900     $ 13,025     $ 26,963     $ 27,586     (1.8 )   (64.8 )
Earnings per share                          
Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     (4.5 )   (66.1 )
Diluted $ 0.21     $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.59     $ 0.60     (4.5 )   (65.0 )
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
Basic   45,377,965       45,224,470       45,073,482       44,974,942       44,762,308          
Diluted   45,754,499       46,157,979       45,953,947       45,525,082       45,641,210          


 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of the quarter ended   1Q 2025 Change vs.
  1Q 2025   4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2024   1Q 2024
Assets                     %   %
Cash and due from banks $ 744,263     $ 608,800     $ 666,585     $ 615,449     $ 597,394     22.3     24.6  
Certificates of deposit with other banks   250       250       250       250       250          
Investment securities available-for-sale   1,312,680       1,248,203       1,233,466       1,151,195       1,120,622     5.2     17.1  
Loans held for sale   367,955       346,002       359,977       363,632       310,749     6.3     18.4  
Loans and leases held for investment (1)   10,693,911       10,233,374       9,831,891       9,172,134       8,912,561     4.5     20.0  
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (190,184 )     (167,516 )     (168,737 )     (137,867 )     (139,041 )   (13.5 )   (36.8 )
Net loans and leases   10,503,727       10,065,858       9,663,154       9,034,267       8,773,520     4.4     19.7  
Premises and equipment, net   259,113       264,059       267,032       267,864       258,071     (1.9 )   0.4  
Foreclosed assets   2,108       1,944       8,015       8,015       8,561     8.4     (75.4 )
Servicing assets   56,911       56,144       52,553       51,528       49,343     1.4     15.3  
Other assets   348,697       352,120       356,314       376,370       387,059     (1.0 )   (9.9 )
Total assets $ 13,595,704     $ 12,943,380     $ 12,607,346     $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     5.0     18.2  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                          
Liabilities                          
Deposits:                          
Noninterest-bearing $ 386,108     $ 318,890     $ 258,844     $ 264,013     $ 226,668     21.1     70.3  
Interest-bearing   12,009,837       11,441,604       11,141,703       10,443,018       10,156,693     5.0     18.2  
Total deposits   12,395,945       11,760,494       11,400,547       10,707,031       10,383,361     5.4     19.4  
Borrowings   110,247       112,820       115,371       117,745       120,242     (2.3 )   (8.3 )
Other liabilities   58,065       66,570       83,672       82,745       74,248     (12.8 )   (21.8 )
Total liabilities   12,564,257       11,939,884       11,599,590       10,907,521       10,577,851     5.2     18.8  
Shareholders’ equity                          
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                                    
Class A common stock (voting)   370,513       365,607       361,925       356,381       349,648     1.3     6.0  
Class B common stock (non-voting)                                    
Retained earnings   724,215       715,767       707,026       695,172       669,307     1.2     8.2  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (67,698 )     (82,344 )     (61,195 )     (90,504 )     (91,237 )   17.8     25.8  
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.   1,027,030       999,030       1,007,756       961,049       927,718     2.8     10.7  
Non-controlling interest   4,417       4,466                       (1.1 )   100.0  
Total shareholders' equity   1,031,447       1,003,496       1,007,756       961,049       927,718     2.8     11.2  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 13,595,704     $ 12,943,380     $ 12,607,346     $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     5.0     18.2  

(1) Includes $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million, $363.0 million and $379.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 respectively.

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  As of and for the three months ended
  1Q 2025   4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024
Income Statement Data                  
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,717     $ 9,900     $ 13,025     $ 26,963     $ 27,586  
Per Common Share                  
Net income, diluted $ 0.21     $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.59     $ 0.60  
Dividends declared   0.03       0.03       0.03       0.03       0.03  
Book value   22.62       22.12       22.32       21.35       20.64  
Tangible book value (1)   22.55       22.05       22.24       21.28       20.57  
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.30 %     0.31 %     0.43 %     0.93 %     0.98 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.78       3.85       5.21       11.39       11.93  
Net interest margin   3.20       3.15       3.33       3.28       3.33  
Efficiency ratio (1)   66.62       63.45       59.72       61.89       66.89  
Noninterest income to total revenue   20.28       23.89       25.35       27.22       22.46  
Selected Loan Metrics                  
Loans and leases originated $ 1,396,223     $ 1,421,118     $ 1,757,856     $ 1,171,141     $ 805,129  
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced   4,949,962       4,715,895       4,452,750       4,292,857       4,329,097  
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3)   1.83 %     1.69 %     1.78 %     1.57 %     1.63 %
Net charge-offs (3) $ 6,774     $ 33,566     $ 1,710     $ 8,253     $ 3,163  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3)   0.27 %     1.39 %     0.08 %     0.38 %     0.15 %
                   
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)                  
Unguaranteed $ 99,907     $ 81,412     $ 49,398     $ 37,340     $ 43,117  
Guaranteed   322,993       222,885       166,177       122,752       105,351  
Total   422,900       304,297       215,575       160,092       148,468  
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)   0.96 %     0.82 %     0.52 %     0.42 %     0.51 %
                   
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)                  
Unguaranteed $ 9,938     $ 9,115     $ 8,672     $ 9,590     $ 7,942  
Guaranteed   58,100       54,873       49,822       51,570       47,620  
Total   68,038       63,988       58,494       61,160       55,562  
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4)   3.14 %     2.77 %     2.53 %     2.64 %     2.09 %
                   
Capital Ratios                  
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   10.70 %     11.04 %     11.19 %     11.85 %     11.89 %
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)   8.03       8.21       8.60       8.71       8.69  

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 581,267     $ 6,400   4.47 %   $ 603,758     $ 7,257   4.78 %
Investment securities   1,379,797       11,089   3.26       1,340,027       10,490   3.11  
Loans held for sale   407,953       8,612   8.56       339,394       7,361   8.63  
Loans and leases held for investment (1)   10,388,872       187,004   7.30       10,030,353       187,460   7.44  
Total interest-earning assets   12,757,889       213,105   6.77       12,313,532       212,568   6.87  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (165,320 )             (155,498 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   534,133               551,265          
Total assets $ 13,126,702             $ 12,709,299          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 350,491     $ 3,929   4.55 %   $ 350,304     $ 4,350   4.94 %
Savings   5,540,147       51,604   3.78       5,333,338       52,308   3.90  
Money market accounts   127,908       120   0.38       138,021       176   0.51  
Certificates of deposit   5,563,004       55,235   4.03       5,376,290       56,523   4.18  
Total deposits   11,581,550       110,888   3.88       11,197,953       113,357   4.03  
Borrowings   111,919       1,685   6.11       114,561       1,737   6.03  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,693,469       112,573   3.90       11,312,514       115,094   4.05  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   342,482               281,874          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   58,739               83,373          
Shareholders' equity   1,027,547               1,028,426          
Non-controlling interest   4,465               3,112          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,126,702             $ 12,709,299          
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $ 100,532   2.87 %       $ 97,474   2.82 %
Net interest margin         3.20             3.15  
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         109.10 %           108.85 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of and for the three months ended
  1Q 2025   4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024
Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,031,447     $ 1,003,496     $ 1,007,756     $ 961,049     $ 927,718  
Less:                  
Goodwill   1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797  
Other intangible assets   1,529       1,568       1,606       1,644       1,682  
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 1,028,121     $ 1,000,131     $ 1,004,353     $ 957,608     $ 924,239  
Shares outstanding (c)   45,589,633       45,359,425       45,151,691       45,003,856       44,938,673  
Total assets $ 13,595,704     $ 12,943,380     $ 12,607,346     $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569  
Less:                  
Goodwill   1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797  
Other intangible assets   1,529       1,568       1,606       1,644       1,682  
Tangible assets (b) $ 13,592,378     $ 12,940,015     $ 12,603,943     $ 11,865,129     $ 11,502,090  
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)   7.56 %     7.73 %     7.97 %     8.07 %     8.04 %
Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 22.55     $ 22.05     $ 22.24     $ 21.28     $ 20.57  
Efficiency ratio:                  
Noninterest expense (d) $ 84,017     $ 81,257     $ 77,589     $ 77,656     $ 77,737  
Net interest income   100,532       97,474       97,000       91,320       90,111  
Noninterest income   25,581       30,593       32,932       34,159       26,097  
Total revenue (e) $ 126,113     $ 128,067     $ 129,932     $ 125,479     $ 116,208  
Efficiency ratio (d/e)   66.62 %     63.45 %     59.72 %     61.89 %     66.89 %
Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 42,096     $ 46,810     $ 52,343     $ 47,823     $ 38,471  
                                       

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more