SEB informs Millicom (Tigo) it has completed the sale of shares

Luxembourg, April 23, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) completed the delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) from Nasdaq Stockholm on March 17, 2025, resulting in the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States being the sole exchange where its common shares are listed.

SEB, the SDR program custodian bank, informed Millicom today that it has completed the sale of approximately 5,110,103 shares underlying the SDRs that had not been withdrawn by the SDR holders prior to the delisting. Net proceeds from the sales are expected to be distributed pro rata to these former SDR holders in early May.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg, with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.

