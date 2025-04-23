ND Court System Releases 2024 Juvenile Court Annual Report

The 2024 Juvenile Court Annual Report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The Juvenile Court Annual Report looks specifically at referrals to juvenile court, disposition of juvenile cases, and specific programs within the juvenile court offices across the state.

This year’s report includes data fact sheets on all referrals, disposition of delinquent cases, detention, and Child in Need of Protection and Termination of Parental Rights filings.

Reports on screening tools and programming, cooperative agreements with tribal courts, juvenile guardianships, a legal representation pilot program, and the dual status youth initiative are also included.

The report can be accessed at https://www.ndcourts.gov/Media/Default/Trial%20Courts/juvenile-court-annual-report-2024.pdf