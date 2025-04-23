Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Updates on Capital Projects for Churchill Downs Racetrack

New Renovations for Finish Line Suites and The Mansion; Temporary Pause of The Skye, Conservatory and Infield General Admission Projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today renovations of the existing Finish Line Suites and The Mansion at Churchill Downs Racetrack with expected completion in April 2026. After careful consideration, CDI has decided to pause the multi-year projects to develop The Skye, Conservatory and Infield areas. The decision to delay these construction projects is due to the increasing uncertainty surrounding construction costs related to tariff and trade disputes as well as current macro-economic conditions. In the coming months, CDI will assess the evolving economic landscape and evaluate any changes to the timing and sequencing of these multi-year projects.

The renovation of the Finish Line Suites will update the existing 15 suites on the fifth floor overlooking the finish line at Churchill Downs Racetrack, providing modern interior appointments and amenities while also increasing the capacity to a total of 750 guests. The renovation of the Trophy Room, which sits behind the Finish Line Suites with capacity for over 300 guests, will add updated finishes and a new feature bar. The improvements to these areas will together create a larger, fully integrated hospitality experience with more vibrancy, better guest flow and superior amenities.

The Mansion, built in 2013, is one of the most exclusive areas at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Located on the sixth floor, The Mansion provides an exclusive aerial view of the finish line and an expansive perspective of the entire property. Renovation of The Mansion will introduce updated finishes and other enhancements.

CDI expects to spend approximately $25-30 million on these new capital projects.

“We are pleased to announce these new projects designed to significantly improve the Finish Line Suites and The Mansion which are two of our most exclusive areas of the racetrack,” said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI, “The decision to pause the Skye Terrace and infield projects was a difficult one for us to make because we do not want to disappoint our fans; however, we have a responsibility to be disciplined given the recent changes in the economic environment. We remain committed to growing our iconic flagship asset over the long term with projects that will provide new once-in-a lifetime experiences for our guests and deliver best-in-class shareholder returns.”









Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com

Investor Contact: Sam Ullrich Media Contact: Tonya Abeln (502) 638-3906 (502) 386-1742 Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com Tonya.Abeln@kyderby.com

The Trophy Room Rendering of The Trophy Room renovation The Mansion Rendering of The Mansion renovation

