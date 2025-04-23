Submit Release
Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Net Income of $19.1 million, EPS of $0.21

Operating Earnings of $20.0 million, Operating EPS of $0.22

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Commenting on the first quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter of the year. Despite external economic headwinds, our bankers continue to perform well and grow deposits. The contraction in our loan portfolios is intentional as we reduce our commercial real estate exposure while increasing our participation in the C&I markets.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $11.5 billion, representing a decrease of $385.5 million from $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a reduction of cash and cash equivalents and loans and leases. Total assets decreased $22.9 million from March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $136.6 million from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $12.4 million from March 31, 2024.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2025 decreased $12.7 million to $882.4 million from $895.0 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $16.6 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 decreased $186.1 million to $357.5 million from $543.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $55.7 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 12.1 percent and 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $9.8 million to $8.9 billion from December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $113.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $104.0 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $192.8 million from $8.7 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $398.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $206.0 million in brokered deposits.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2025 decreased $364.0 million to $1.2 billion from December 31, 2024, and decreased $206.1 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, and 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, and 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.81 at December 31, 2024 to $11.03 at March 31, 2025, and increased $0.56 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $85.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 from $85.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $0.9 million to $5.7 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.0 million in loan level derivative income, net.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in provision was largely driven by deterioration in a single commercial credit that required a specific reserve.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $7.6 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $7.1 million charge-off in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.28 percent at December 31, 2024, and 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $6.2 million to $63.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million to $64.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.7 million to $60.0 million from $63.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.4 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and a decrease of $1.3 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 26.4 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.66 percent during the first quarter 2025 from 0.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19 percent during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 7.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/955891780. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 941481). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode:324302.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Contact: Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com
   


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
                             
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		    December 31,
2024 		    September 30,
2024 		    June 30,
2024 		    March 31,
2024 		 
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:                        
Net interest income $ 85,830     $ 84,988     $ 83,008     $ 80,001     $ 81,588  
Provision for credit losses on loans 5,974     4,141     4,832     5,607     7,423  
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 12     (104 )   (172 )   (39 )   (44 )
Non-interest income 5,660     6,587     6,348     6,396     6,284  
Non-interest expense 60,022     63,719     57,948     59,184     61,014  
Income before provision for income taxes 25,482     23,819     26,748     21,645     19,479  
Net income 19,100     17,536     20,142     16,372     14,665  
                             
Performance Ratios:                            
Net interest margin (1) 3.22 %   3.12 %   3.07 %   3.00 %   3.06 %
Interest-rate spread (1) 2.38 %   2.35 %   2.26 %   2.14 %   2.21 %
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.66 %   0.61 %   0.70 %   0.57 %   0.51 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.68 %   0.62 %   0.72 %   0.59 %   0.53 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 6.19 %   5.69 %   6.63 %   5.49 %   4.88 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 7.82 %   7.21 %   8.44 %   7.04 %   6.26 %
Efficiency ratio (2) 65.60 %   69.58 %   64.85 %   68.50 %   69.44 %
                             
Per Common Share Data:                            
Net income — Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.20     $ 0.23     $ 0.18     $ 0.16  
Net income — Diluted 0.21     0.20     0.23     0.18     0.16  
Cash dividends declared 0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135  
Book value per share (end of period) 13.92     13.71     13.81     13.48     13.43  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 11.03     10.81     10.89     10.53     10.47  
Stock price (end of period) 10.90     11.80     10.09     8.35     9.96  
                             
Balance Sheet:                            
Total assets $ 11,519,869     $ 11,905,326     $ 11,676,721     $ 11,635,292     $ 11,542,731  
Total loans and leases 9,642,722     9,779,288     9,755,236     9,721,137     9,655,086  
Total deposits 8,911,452     8,901,644     8,732,271     8,737,036     8,718,653  
Total stockholders’ equity 1,240,182     1,221,939     1,230,362     1,198,480     1,194,231  
                             
Asset Quality:                            
Nonperforming assets $ 64,021     $ 70,452     $ 72,821     $ 62,683     $ 42,489  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.56 %   0.59 %   0.62 %   0.54 %   0.37 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 124,145     $ 125,083     $ 127,316     $ 121,750     $ 120,124  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.29 %   1.28 %   1.31 %   1.25 %   1.24 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 7,597     $ 7,252     $ 3,808     $ 8,387     $ 8,781  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31 %   0.30 %   0.16 %   0.35 %   0.36 %
                             
Capital Ratios:                            
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.77 %   10.26 %   10.54 %   10.30 %   10.35 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.73 %   8.27 %   8.50 %   8.23 %   8.25 %
                             
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
                             


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
             
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 78,741     $ 64,673     $ 82,168     $ 60,067     $ 45,708  
Short-term investments   278,805       478,997       325,721       283,017       256,178  
Total cash and cash equivalents   357,546       543,670       407,889       343,084       301,886  
Investment securities available-for-sale   882,353       895,034       855,391       856,439       865,798  
Total investment securities   882,353       895,034       855,391       856,439       865,798  
Allowance for investment security losses   (94 )     (82 )     (186 )     (359 )     (398 )
Net investment securities   882,259       894,952       855,205       856,080       865,400  
Loans and leases held-for-sale                           6,717  
Loans and leases:            
Commercial real estate loans   5,580,982       5,716,114       5,779,290       5,782,111       5,755,239  
Commercial loans and leases   2,512,912       2,506,664       2,453,038       2,443,530       2,416,904  
Consumer loans   1,548,828       1,556,510       1,522,908       1,495,496       1,482,943  
Total loans and leases   9,642,722       9,779,288       9,755,236       9,721,137       9,655,086  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (124,145 )     (125,083 )     (127,316 )     (121,750 )     (120,124 )
Net loans and leases   9,518,577       9,654,205       9,627,920       9,599,387       9,534,962  
Restricted equity securities   67,537       83,155       82,675       78,963       74,709  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   84,439       86,781       86,925       88,378       89,707  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   44,144       43,527       41,934       35,691       33,133  
Deferred tax asset   52,176       56,620       50,827       60,032       60,484  
Goodwill   241,222       241,222       241,222       241,222       241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   16,030       17,461       19,162       20,830       22,499  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   917       1,103       1,579       1,974       1,817  
Other assets   255,022       282,630       261,383       309,651       310,195  
Total assets $ 11,519,869     $ 11,905,326     $ 11,676,721     $ 11,635,292     $ 11,542,731  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Demand checking accounts $ 1,664,629     $ 1,692,394     $ 1,681,858     $ 1,638,378     $ 1,629,371  
NOW accounts   625,492       617,246       637,374       647,370       654,748  
Savings accounts   1,793,852       1,721,247       1,736,989       1,735,857       1,727,893  
Money market accounts   2,183,855       2,116,360       2,041,185       2,073,557       2,065,569  
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,878,665       1,885,444       1,819,353       1,718,414       1,670,147  
Brokered deposit accounts   764,959       868,953       815,512       923,460       970,925  
Total deposits   8,911,452       8,901,644       8,732,271       8,737,036       8,718,653  
Borrowed funds:            
Advances from the FHLB   957,848       1,355,926       1,345,003       1,265,079       1,150,153  
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,362       84,328       84,293       84,258       84,223  
Other borrowed funds   113,617       79,592       68,251       80,125       127,505  
Total borrowed funds   1,155,827       1,519,846       1,497,547       1,429,462       1,361,881  
Operating lease liabilities   45,330       44,785       43,266       37,102       34,235  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   15,264       15,875       14,456       17,117       16,245  
Reserve for unfunded credits   5,296       5,981       6,859       11,400       15,807  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   146,518       195,256       151,960       204,695       201,679  
Total liabilities   10,279,687       10,683,387       10,446,359       10,436,812       10,348,500  
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively   970       970       970       970       970  
Additional paid-in capital   903,696       902,584       901,562       904,775       903,726  
Retained earnings   465,898       458,943       453,555       445,560       441,285  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (42,498 )     (52,882 )     (38,081 )     (61,693 )     (60,841 )
Treasury stock, at cost;            
7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively   (87,884 )     (87,676 )     (87,644 )     (91,132 )     (90,909 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,240,182       1,221,939       1,230,362       1,198,480       1,194,231  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,519,869     $ 11,905,326     $ 11,676,721     $ 11,635,292     $ 11,542,731  
             
             


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans and leases $ 143,309   $ 147,436     $ 149,643     $ 145,585     $ 145,265  
Debt securities   6,765     6,421       6,473       6,480       6,878  
Restricted equity securities   1,203     1,460       1,458       1,376       1,492  
Short-term investments   2,451     2,830       1,986       1,914       1,824  
Total interest and dividend income   153,728     158,147       159,560       155,355       155,459  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   53,478     56,562       59,796       59,721       56,884  
Borrowed funds   14,420     16,597       16,756       15,633       16,987  
Total interest expense   67,898     73,159       76,552       75,354       73,871  
Net interest income   85,830     84,988       83,008       80,001       81,588  
Provision for credit losses on loans   5,974     4,141       4,832       5,607       7,423  
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments   12     (104 )     (172 )     (39 )     (44 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   79,844     80,951       78,348       74,433       74,209  
Non-interest income:          
Deposit fees   2,361     2,297       2,353       3,001       2,897  
Loan fees   393     439       464       702       789  
Loan level derivative income, net   70     1,115             106       437  
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   24     406       415       130        
Other   2,812     2,330       3,116       2,457       2,161  
Total non-interest income   5,660     6,587       6,348       6,396       6,284  
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits   35,853     37,202       35,130       34,762       36,629  
Occupancy   5,721     5,393       5,343       5,551       5,769  
Equipment and data processing   7,012     6,780       6,831       6,732       7,031  
Professional services   1,726     1,345       2,143       1,745       1,900  
FDIC insurance   2,037     2,017       2,118       2,025       1,884  
Advertising and marketing   868     1,303       859       1,504       1,574  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   1,430     1,701       1,668       1,669       1,708  
Merger and restructuring expense   971     3,378             823        
Other   4,404     4,600       3,856       4,373       4,519  
Total non-interest expense   60,022     63,719       57,948       59,184       61,014  
Income before provision for income taxes   25,482     23,819       26,748       21,645       19,479  
Provision for income taxes   6,382     6,283       6,606       5,273       4,814  
Net income $ 19,100   $ 17,536     $ 20,142     $ 16,372     $ 14,665  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.21   $ 0.20     $ 0.23     $ 0.18     $ 0.16  
Diluted $ 0.21   $ 0.20     $ 0.23     $ 0.18     $ 0.16  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic   89,103,510     89,098,443       89,033,463       88,904,692       88,894,577  
Diluted   89,567,747     89,483,964       89,319,611       89,222,315       89,181,508  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135   $ 0.135     $ 0.135     $ 0.135     $ 0.135  
           
           


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
   
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:            
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:            
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,842     $ 11,525     $ 11,595     $ 11,659     $ 18,394  
Multi-family mortgage   6,576       6,596       1,751              
Total commercial real estate loans   17,418       18,121       13,346       11,659       18,394  
             
Commercial   7,415       14,676       15,734       16,636       3,096  
Equipment financing   32,975       31,509       37,223       27,128       13,668  
Total commercial loans and leases   40,390       46,185       52,957       43,764       16,764  
             
Residential mortgage   3,962       3,999       3,862       4,495       4,563  
Home equity   1,333       1,043       1,076       790       950  
Other consumer   1       1       1       1       1  
Total consumer loans   5,296       5,043       4,939       5,286       5,514  
             
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   63,104       69,349       71,242       60,709       40,672  
             
Other real estate owned   700       700       780       780       780  
Other repossessed assets   217       403       799       1,194       1,037  
Total nonperforming assets $ 64,021     $ 70,452     $ 72,821     $ 62,683     $ 42,489  
             
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 3,009     $ 811     $ 16,091     $ 4,994     $ 363  
             
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.65 %     0.71 %     0.73 %     0.62 %     0.42 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.56 %     0.59 %     0.62 %     0.54 %     0.37 %
             
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:        
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 125,083     $ 127,316     $ 121,750     $ 120,124     $ 117,522  
Charge-offs   (9,073 )     (8,414 )     (4,183 )     (8,823 )     (5,390 )
Recoveries   1,476       1,162       375       436       309  
Net charge-offs   (7,597 )     (7,252 )     (3,808 )     (8,387 )     (5,081 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   6,659       5,019       9,374       10,013       7,683  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 124,145     $ 125,083     $ 127,316     $ 121,750     $ 120,124  
             
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.29 %     1.28 %     1.31 %     1.25 %     1.24 %
             
NET CHARGE-OFFS:            
Commercial real estate loans $     $     $     $ 3,819     $ 606  
Commercial loans and leases **   7,647       7,257       3,797       4,571       8,179  
Consumer loans   (50 )     (5 )     11       (3 )     (4 )
Total net charge-offs $ 7,597     $ 7,252     $ 3,808     $ 8,387     $ 8,781  
             
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.31 %     0.30 %     0.16 %     0.35 %     0.36 %
             
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.
             



 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Debt securities (2) $ 888,913   $ 6,814 3.07 %   $ 856,065   $ 6,463 3.02 %   $ 893,228   $ 6,927 3.10 %
Restricted equity securities (2)   69,784     1,204 6.90 %     75,879     1,459 7.69 %     76,335     1,493 7.82 %
Short-term investments   202,953     2,451 4.83 %     236,784     2,830 4.78 %     130,768     1,824 5.58 %
Total investments   1,161,650     10,469 3.60 %     1,168,728     10,752 3.68 %     1,100,331     10,244 3.72 %
Loans and Leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,651,390     77,243 5.47 %     5,752,591     81,195 5.52 %     5,761,735     81,049 5.56 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,237,078     19,698 6.37 %     1,170,295     19,750 6.61 %     1,026,467     17,507 6.75 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,281,425     25,965 8.11 %     1,310,143     26,295 8.03 %     1,374,426     26,895 7.83 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,548,973     20,861 5.41 %     1,529,654     20,881 5.44 %     1,482,819     19,978 5.40 %
Total loans and leases   9,718,866     143,767 5.92 %     9,762,683     148,121 6.07 %     9,645,447     145,429 6.03 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,880,516     154,236 5.67 %     10,931,411     158,873 5.81 %     10,745,778     155,673 5.79 %
Non-interest-earning assets   662,814         649,161         671,407      
Total assets $ 11,543,330       $ 11,580,572       $ 11,417,185      
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
NOW accounts $ 628,346     1,005 0.65 %   $ 630,408     1,056 0.67 %   $ 671,914     1,261 0.75 %
Savings accounts   1,743,688     10,173 2.37 %     1,741,355     10,896 2.49 %     1,694,220     11,352 2.69 %
Money market accounts   2,187,581     13,587 2.52 %     2,083,033     13,856 2.65 %     2,076,303     15,954 3.09 %
Certificates of deposit   1,886,386     19,593 4.21 %     1,857,483     20,691 4.43 %     1,624,118     16,672 4.13 %
Brokered deposit accounts   767,275     9,120 4.82 %     797,910     10,063 5.02 %     896,784     11,645 5.22 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,213,276     53,478 3.01 %     7,110,189     56,562 3.16 %     6,963,339     56,884 3.29 %
Borrowings                  
Advances from the FHLB   1,007,508     11,847 4.70 %     1,144,157     13,958 4.77 %     1,164,534     14,633 4.97 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,345     1,701 8.07 %     84,311     1,944 9.22 %     84,206     1,377 6.54 %
Other borrowed funds   71,462     872 4.95 %     65,947     695 4.20 %     93,060     977 4.22 %
Total borrowings   1,163,315     14,420 4.96 %     1,294,415     16,597 5.02 %     1,341,800     16,987 5.01 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,376,591     67,898 3.29 %     8,404,604     73,159 3.46 %     8,305,139     73,871 3.58 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand checking accounts   1,680,527         1,693,138         1,631,472      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   251,011         250,303         278,670      
Total liabilities   10,308,129         10,348,045         10,215,281      
Stockholders’ equity   1,235,201         1,232,527         1,201,904      
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,543,330       $ 11,580,572       $ 11,417,185      
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     86,338 2.38 %       85,714 2.35 %       81,802 2.21 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     508       726       214  
Net interest income   $ 85,830     $ 84,988     $ 81,588  
Net interest margin (5)     3.22 %       3.12 %       3.06 %
                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
                   


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 
        At and for the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
          2025       2024  
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information     (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
         
Reported Pretax Income     $ 25,482     $ 19,479  
Add:          
Merger and restructuring expense       971        
Operating Pretax Income       $ 26,453     $ 19,479  
Effective tax rate         24.3 %     24.7 %
Provision for income taxes         6,416       4,814  
Operating earnings after tax     $ 20,037     $ 14,665  
           
Operating earnings per common share:          
Basic       $ 0.22     $ 0.16  
Diluted       $ 0.22     $ 0.16  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic         89,103,510       88,894,577  
Diluted         89,567,747       89,181,508  
           
Return on average assets *       0.66 %     0.51 %
Add:          
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *       0.03 %     %
Operating return on average assets *       0.69 %     0.51 %
           
Return on average tangible assets *       0.68 %     0.53 %
Add:          
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *       0.03 %     %
Operating return on average tangible assets *       0.71 %     0.53 %
           
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *       6.19 %     4.88 %
Add:          
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *       0.24 %     %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *       6.43 %     4.88 %
           
           
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *       7.82 %     6.26 %
Add:          
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *       0.30 %     %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *       8.12 %     6.26 %
           
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.        
         
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
  (Dollars in Thousands)
           
Net income, as reported $ 19,100     $ 17,536     $ 20,142     $ 16,372     $ 14,665  
           
Average total assets $ 11,543,330     $ 11,580,572     $ 11,451,338     $ 11,453,394     $ 11,417,185  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   257,941       259,496       261,188       262,859       264,536  
Average tangible assets $ 11,285,389     $ 11,321,076     $ 11,190,150     $ 11,190,535     $ 11,152,649  
           
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   0.68 %     0.62 %     0.72 %     0.59 %     0.53 %
           
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,235,201     $ 1,232,527     $ 1,216,037     $ 1,193,385     $ 1,201,904  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   257,941       259,496       261,188       262,859       264,536  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 977,260     $ 973,031     $ 954,849     $ 930,526     $ 937,368  
           
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   7.82 %     7.21 %     8.44 %     7.04 %     6.26 %
           
Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,240,182     $ 1,221,939     $ 1,230,362     $ 1,198,480     $ 1,194,231  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222       241,222       241,222       241,222       241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   16,030       17,461       19,162       20,830       22,499  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 982,930     $ 963,256     $ 969,978     $ 936,428     $ 930,510  
           
Total assets $ 11,519,869     $ 11,905,326     $ 11,676,721     $ 11,635,292     $ 11,542,731  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222       241,222       241,222       241,222       241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   16,030       17,461       19,162       20,830       22,499  
Tangible assets $ 11,262,617     $ 11,646,643     $ 11,416,337     $ 11,373,240     $ 11,279,010  
           
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.73 %     8.27 %     8.50 %     8.23 %     8.25 %
           
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 982,930     $ 963,256     $ 969,978     $ 936,428     $ 930,510  
           
Number of common shares issued   96,998,075       96,998,075       96,998,075       96,998,075       96,998,075  
Less:          
Treasury shares   7,037,610       7,019,384       7,015,843       7,373,009       7,354,399  
Unvested restricted shares   855,860       880,248       883,789       713,443       749,099  
Number of common shares outstanding   89,104,605       89,098,443       89,098,443       88,911,623       88,894,577  
           
Tangible book value per common share $ 11.03     $ 10.81     $ 10.89     $ 10.53     $ 10.47  
           

