Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Net Income of $19.1 million, EPS of $0.21

Operating Earnings of $20.0 million, Operating EPS of $0.22

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Commenting on the first quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter of the year. Despite external economic headwinds, our bankers continue to perform well and grow deposits. The contraction in our loan portfolios is intentional as we reduce our commercial real estate exposure while increasing our participation in the C&I markets.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $11.5 billion, representing a decrease of $385.5 million from $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a reduction of cash and cash equivalents and loans and leases. Total assets decreased $22.9 million from March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $136.6 million from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $12.4 million from March 31, 2024.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2025 decreased $12.7 million to $882.4 million from $895.0 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $16.6 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 decreased $186.1 million to $357.5 million from $543.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $55.7 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 12.1 percent and 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $9.8 million to $8.9 billion from December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $113.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $104.0 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $192.8 million from $8.7 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $398.8 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $206.0 million in brokered deposits.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2025 decreased $364.0 million to $1.2 billion from December 31, 2024, and decreased $206.1 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, and 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, and 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.81 at December 31, 2024 to $11.03 at March 31, 2025, and increased $0.56 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $85.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 from $85.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $0.9 million to $5.7 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.0 million in loan level derivative income, net.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in provision was largely driven by deterioration in a single commercial credit that required a specific reserve.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $7.6 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $7.1 million charge-off in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.28 percent at December 31, 2024, and 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $6.2 million to $63.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025, a decrease from 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million to $64.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.7 million to $60.0 million from $63.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.4 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and a decrease of $1.3 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 26.4 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.66 percent during the first quarter 2025 from 0.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.19 percent during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.69 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 7.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com , www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 85,830 $ 84,988 $ 83,008 $ 80,001 $ 81,588 Provision for credit losses on loans 5,974 4,141 4,832 5,607 7,423 Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 12 (104 ) (172 ) (39 ) (44 ) Non-interest income 5,660 6,587 6,348 6,396 6,284 Non-interest expense 60,022 63,719 57,948 59,184 61,014 Income before provision for income taxes 25,482 23,819 26,748 21,645 19,479 Net income 19,100 17,536 20,142 16,372 14,665 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.22 % 3.12 % 3.07 % 3.00 % 3.06 % Interest-rate spread (1) 2.38 % 2.35 % 2.26 % 2.14 % 2.21 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.66 % 0.61 % 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.51 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.68 % 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.59 % 0.53 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 6.19 % 5.69 % 6.63 % 5.49 % 4.88 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 7.82 % 7.21 % 8.44 % 7.04 % 6.26 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.60 % 69.58 % 64.85 % 68.50 % 69.44 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Net income — Diluted 0.21 0.20 0.23 0.18 0.16 Cash dividends declared 0.135 0.135 0.135 0.135 0.135 Book value per share (end of period) 13.92 13.71 13.81 13.48 13.43 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 11.03 10.81 10.89 10.53 10.47 Stock price (end of period) 10.90 11.80 10.09 8.35 9.96 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 11,519,869 $ 11,905,326 $ 11,676,721 $ 11,635,292 $ 11,542,731 Total loans and leases 9,642,722 9,779,288 9,755,236 9,721,137 9,655,086 Total deposits 8,911,452 8,901,644 8,732,271 8,737,036 8,718,653 Total stockholders’ equity 1,240,182 1,221,939 1,230,362 1,198,480 1,194,231 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 64,021 $ 70,452 $ 72,821 $ 62,683 $ 42,489 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.56 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 124,145 $ 125,083 $ 127,316 $ 121,750 $ 120,124 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.29 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.24 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 7,597 $ 7,252 $ 3,808 $ 8,387 $ 8,781 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.77 % 10.26 % 10.54 % 10.30 % 10.35 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.73 % 8.27 % 8.50 % 8.23 % 8.25 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 78,741 $ 64,673 $ 82,168 $ 60,067 $ 45,708 Short-term investments 278,805 478,997 325,721 283,017 256,178 Total cash and cash equivalents 357,546 543,670 407,889 343,084 301,886 Investment securities available-for-sale 882,353 895,034 855,391 856,439 865,798 Total investment securities 882,353 895,034 855,391 856,439 865,798 Allowance for investment security losses (94 ) (82 ) (186 ) (359 ) (398 ) Net investment securities 882,259 894,952 855,205 856,080 865,400 Loans and leases held-for-sale — — — — 6,717 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 5,580,982 5,716,114 5,779,290 5,782,111 5,755,239 Commercial loans and leases 2,512,912 2,506,664 2,453,038 2,443,530 2,416,904 Consumer loans 1,548,828 1,556,510 1,522,908 1,495,496 1,482,943 Total loans and leases 9,642,722 9,779,288 9,755,236 9,721,137 9,655,086 Allowance for loan and lease losses (124,145 ) (125,083 ) (127,316 ) (121,750 ) (120,124 ) Net loans and leases 9,518,577 9,654,205 9,627,920 9,599,387 9,534,962 Restricted equity securities 67,537 83,155 82,675 78,963 74,709 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 84,439 86,781 86,925 88,378 89,707 Right-of-use asset operating leases 44,144 43,527 41,934 35,691 33,133 Deferred tax asset 52,176 56,620 50,827 60,032 60,484 Goodwill 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 16,030 17,461 19,162 20,830 22,499 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 917 1,103 1,579 1,974 1,817 Other assets 255,022 282,630 261,383 309,651 310,195 Total assets $ 11,519,869 $ 11,905,326 $ 11,676,721 $ 11,635,292 $ 11,542,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,664,629 $ 1,692,394 $ 1,681,858 $ 1,638,378 $ 1,629,371 NOW accounts 625,492 617,246 637,374 647,370 654,748 Savings accounts 1,793,852 1,721,247 1,736,989 1,735,857 1,727,893 Money market accounts 2,183,855 2,116,360 2,041,185 2,073,557 2,065,569 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,878,665 1,885,444 1,819,353 1,718,414 1,670,147 Brokered deposit accounts 764,959 868,953 815,512 923,460 970,925 Total deposits 8,911,452 8,901,644 8,732,271 8,737,036 8,718,653 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLB 957,848 1,355,926 1,345,003 1,265,079 1,150,153 Subordinated debentures and notes 84,362 84,328 84,293 84,258 84,223 Other borrowed funds 113,617 79,592 68,251 80,125 127,505 Total borrowed funds 1,155,827 1,519,846 1,497,547 1,429,462 1,361,881 Operating lease liabilities 45,330 44,785 43,266 37,102 34,235 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 15,264 15,875 14,456 17,117 16,245 Reserve for unfunded credits 5,296 5,981 6,859 11,400 15,807 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 146,518 195,256 151,960 204,695 201,679 Total liabilities 10,279,687 10,683,387 10,446,359 10,436,812 10,348,500 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 970 970 970 970 970 Additional paid-in capital 903,696 902,584 901,562 904,775 903,726 Retained earnings 465,898 458,943 453,555 445,560 441,285 Accumulated other comprehensive income (42,498 ) (52,882 ) (38,081 ) (61,693 ) (60,841 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively (87,884 ) (87,676 ) (87,644 ) (91,132 ) (90,909 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,240,182 1,221,939 1,230,362 1,198,480 1,194,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,519,869 $ 11,905,326 $ 11,676,721 $ 11,635,292 $ 11,542,731





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 143,309 $ 147,436 $ 149,643 $ 145,585 $ 145,265 Debt securities 6,765 6,421 6,473 6,480 6,878 Restricted equity securities 1,203 1,460 1,458 1,376 1,492 Short-term investments 2,451 2,830 1,986 1,914 1,824 Total interest and dividend income 153,728 158,147 159,560 155,355 155,459 Interest expense: Deposits 53,478 56,562 59,796 59,721 56,884 Borrowed funds 14,420 16,597 16,756 15,633 16,987 Total interest expense 67,898 73,159 76,552 75,354 73,871 Net interest income 85,830 84,988 83,008 80,001 81,588 Provision for credit losses on loans 5,974 4,141 4,832 5,607 7,423 Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 12 (104 ) (172 ) (39 ) (44 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,844 80,951 78,348 74,433 74,209 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,361 2,297 2,353 3,001 2,897 Loan fees 393 439 464 702 789 Loan level derivative income, net 70 1,115 — 106 437 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 24 406 415 130 — Other 2,812 2,330 3,116 2,457 2,161 Total non-interest income 5,660 6,587 6,348 6,396 6,284 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 35,853 37,202 35,130 34,762 36,629 Occupancy 5,721 5,393 5,343 5,551 5,769 Equipment and data processing 7,012 6,780 6,831 6,732 7,031 Professional services 1,726 1,345 2,143 1,745 1,900 FDIC insurance 2,037 2,017 2,118 2,025 1,884 Advertising and marketing 868 1,303 859 1,504 1,574 Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,430 1,701 1,668 1,669 1,708 Merger and restructuring expense 971 3,378 — 823 — Other 4,404 4,600 3,856 4,373 4,519 Total non-interest expense 60,022 63,719 57,948 59,184 61,014 Income before provision for income taxes 25,482 23,819 26,748 21,645 19,479 Provision for income taxes 6,382 6,283 6,606 5,273 4,814 Net income $ 19,100 $ 17,536 $ 20,142 $ 16,372 $ 14,665 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 89,103,510 89,098,443 89,033,463 88,904,692 88,894,577 Diluted 89,567,747 89,483,964 89,319,611 89,222,315 89,181,508 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,842 $ 11,525 $ 11,595 $ 11,659 $ 18,394 Multi-family mortgage 6,576 6,596 1,751 — — Total commercial real estate loans 17,418 18,121 13,346 11,659 18,394 Commercial 7,415 14,676 15,734 16,636 3,096 Equipment financing 32,975 31,509 37,223 27,128 13,668 Total commercial loans and leases 40,390 46,185 52,957 43,764 16,764 Residential mortgage 3,962 3,999 3,862 4,495 4,563 Home equity 1,333 1,043 1,076 790 950 Other consumer 1 1 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 5,296 5,043 4,939 5,286 5,514 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 63,104 69,349 71,242 60,709 40,672 Other real estate owned 700 700 780 780 780 Other repossessed assets 217 403 799 1,194 1,037 Total nonperforming assets $ 64,021 $ 70,452 $ 72,821 $ 62,683 $ 42,489 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 3,009 $ 811 $ 16,091 $ 4,994 $ 363 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.56 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.37 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 125,083 $ 127,316 $ 121,750 $ 120,124 $ 117,522 Charge-offs (9,073 ) (8,414 ) (4,183 ) (8,823 ) (5,390 ) Recoveries 1,476 1,162 375 436 309 Net charge-offs (7,597 ) (7,252 ) (3,808 ) (8,387 ) (5,081 ) Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 6,659 5,019 9,374 10,013 7,683 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 124,145 $ 125,083 $ 127,316 $ 121,750 $ 120,124 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.29 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.24 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ — $ — $ — $ 3,819 $ 606 Commercial loans and leases ** 7,647 7,257 3,797 4,571 8,179 Consumer loans (50 ) (5 ) 11 (3 ) (4 ) Total net charge-offs $ 7,597 $ 7,252 $ 3,808 $ 8,387 $ 8,781 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.35 % 0.36 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. ** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 888,913 $ 6,814 3.07 % $ 856,065 $ 6,463 3.02 % $ 893,228 $ 6,927 3.10 % Restricted equity securities (2) 69,784 1,204 6.90 % 75,879 1,459 7.69 % 76,335 1,493 7.82 % Short-term investments 202,953 2,451 4.83 % 236,784 2,830 4.78 % 130,768 1,824 5.58 % Total investments 1,161,650 10,469 3.60 % 1,168,728 10,752 3.68 % 1,100,331 10,244 3.72 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,651,390 77,243 5.47 % 5,752,591 81,195 5.52 % 5,761,735 81,049 5.56 % Commercial loans (3) 1,237,078 19,698 6.37 % 1,170,295 19,750 6.61 % 1,026,467 17,507 6.75 % Equipment financing (3) 1,281,425 25,965 8.11 % 1,310,143 26,295 8.03 % 1,374,426 26,895 7.83 % Consumer loans (3) 1,548,973 20,861 5.41 % 1,529,654 20,881 5.44 % 1,482,819 19,978 5.40 % Total loans and leases 9,718,866 143,767 5.92 % 9,762,683 148,121 6.07 % 9,645,447 145,429 6.03 % Total interest-earning assets 10,880,516 154,236 5.67 % 10,931,411 158,873 5.81 % 10,745,778 155,673 5.79 % Non-interest-earning assets 662,814 649,161 671,407 Total assets $ 11,543,330 $ 11,580,572 $ 11,417,185 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 628,346 1,005 0.65 % $ 630,408 1,056 0.67 % $ 671,914 1,261 0.75 % Savings accounts 1,743,688 10,173 2.37 % 1,741,355 10,896 2.49 % 1,694,220 11,352 2.69 % Money market accounts 2,187,581 13,587 2.52 % 2,083,033 13,856 2.65 % 2,076,303 15,954 3.09 % Certificates of deposit 1,886,386 19,593 4.21 % 1,857,483 20,691 4.43 % 1,624,118 16,672 4.13 % Brokered deposit accounts 767,275 9,120 4.82 % 797,910 10,063 5.02 % 896,784 11,645 5.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,213,276 53,478 3.01 % 7,110,189 56,562 3.16 % 6,963,339 56,884 3.29 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLB 1,007,508 11,847 4.70 % 1,144,157 13,958 4.77 % 1,164,534 14,633 4.97 % Subordinated debentures and notes 84,345 1,701 8.07 % 84,311 1,944 9.22 % 84,206 1,377 6.54 % Other borrowed funds 71,462 872 4.95 % 65,947 695 4.20 % 93,060 977 4.22 % Total borrowings 1,163,315 14,420 4.96 % 1,294,415 16,597 5.02 % 1,341,800 16,987 5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,376,591 67,898 3.29 % 8,404,604 73,159 3.46 % 8,305,139 73,871 3.58 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,680,527 1,693,138 1,631,472 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 251,011 250,303 278,670 Total liabilities 10,308,129 10,348,045 10,215,281 Stockholders’ equity 1,235,201 1,232,527 1,201,904 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,543,330 $ 11,580,572 $ 11,417,185 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 86,338 2.38 % 85,714 2.35 % 81,802 2.21 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 508 726 214 Net interest income $ 85,830 $ 84,988 $ 81,588 Net interest margin (5) 3.22 % 3.12 % 3.06 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Reported Pretax Income $ 25,482 $ 19,479 Add: Merger and restructuring expense 971 — Operating Pretax Income $ 26,453 $ 19,479 Effective tax rate 24.3 % 24.7 % Provision for income taxes 6,416 4,814 Operating earnings after tax $ 20,037 $ 14,665 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 89,103,510 88,894,577 Diluted 89,567,747 89,181,508 Return on average assets * 0.66 % 0.51 % Add: Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.03 % — % Operating return on average assets * 0.69 % 0.51 % Return on average tangible assets * 0.68 % 0.53 % Add: Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.03 % — % Operating return on average tangible assets * 0.71 % 0.53 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 6.19 % 4.88 % Add: Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.24 % — % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 6.43 % 4.88 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 7.82 % 6.26 % Add: Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.30 % — % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 8.12 % 6.26 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 19,100 $ 17,536 $ 20,142 $ 16,372 $ 14,665 Average total assets $ 11,543,330 $ 11,580,572 $ 11,451,338 $ 11,453,394 $ 11,417,185 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 257,941 259,496 261,188 262,859 264,536 Average tangible assets $ 11,285,389 $ 11,321,076 $ 11,190,150 $ 11,190,535 $ 11,152,649 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.68 % 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.59 % 0.53 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,235,201 $ 1,232,527 $ 1,216,037 $ 1,193,385 $ 1,201,904 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 257,941 259,496 261,188 262,859 264,536 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 977,260 $ 973,031 $ 954,849 $ 930,526 $ 937,368 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 7.82 % 7.21 % 8.44 % 7.04 % 6.26 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,240,182 $ 1,221,939 $ 1,230,362 $ 1,198,480 $ 1,194,231 Less: Goodwill 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 Identified intangible assets, net 16,030 17,461 19,162 20,830 22,499 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 982,930 $ 963,256 $ 969,978 $ 936,428 $ 930,510 Total assets $ 11,519,869 $ 11,905,326 $ 11,676,721 $ 11,635,292 $ 11,542,731 Less: Goodwill 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 Identified intangible assets, net 16,030 17,461 19,162 20,830 22,499 Tangible assets $ 11,262,617 $ 11,646,643 $ 11,416,337 $ 11,373,240 $ 11,279,010 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.73 % 8.27 % 8.50 % 8.23 % 8.25 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 982,930 $ 963,256 $ 969,978 $ 936,428 $ 930,510 Number of common shares issued 96,998,075 96,998,075 96,998,075 96,998,075 96,998,075 Less: Treasury shares 7,037,610 7,019,384 7,015,843 7,373,009 7,354,399 Unvested restricted shares 855,860 880,248 883,789 713,443 749,099 Number of common shares outstanding 89,104,605 89,098,443 89,098,443 88,911,623 88,894,577 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.03 $ 10.81 $ 10.89 $ 10.53 $ 10.47

