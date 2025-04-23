Submit Release
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“Horizon’s first quarter earnings displayed continued positive momentum in our core financial metrics and management’s commitment to deliver long term value to its shareholders. Our results were highlighted by a sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, now above 3%, strong loan growth with exceptional credit metrics and a core funding base that continues to deliver value, even in an uncertain economic environment. The team also delivered a more efficient expense base entering 2025 and added optionality to our capital position through the successful sale of our mortgage warehouse business", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We are pleased with our first quarter results and the positive momentum across our community banking model. The core franchise remains strong and our investments in expanding our local relationship banking model is paying dividends".

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.25, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to $14.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, to 3.04% compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 5% linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $103.3 million, or 14% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lowering yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $36 million.
  • Core deposits continued to be stable, with non-interest-bearing balances growing $62.5 million during the period, or 24% annualized.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.07% of average loans during the first quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with no material change from the prior quarter.
  • On January 17, 2025, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.
  • Expenses were down $5.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting management's commitment to creating a more efficient expense base in 2025.

_________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 52,267     $ 53,127     $ 46,910     $ 45,279     $ 43,288  
Credit loss expense   1,376       1,171       1,044       2,369       805  
Non-interest income (loss)   16,499       (28,954 )     11,511       10,485       9,929  
Non-interest expense   39,306       44,935       39,272       37,522       37,107  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,141       (11,051 )     (75 )     1,733       1,314  
Net income (loss) $ 23,943     $ (10,882 )   $ 18,180     $ 14,140     $ 13,991  
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.55     $ (0.25 )   $ 0.42     $ 0.32     $ 0.32  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   0.54       (0.25 )     0.41       0.32       0.32  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Book value per common share   17.72       17.46       17.27       16.62       16.49  
Market value - High   17.76       18.76       16.57       12.74       14.44  
Market value - Low   15.00       14.57       11.89       11.29       11.75  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   43,777,109       43,721,211       43,712,059       43,712,059       43,663,610  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   43,954,164       43,721,211       44,112,321       43,987,187       43,874,036  
Common shares outstanding (end of period)   43,785,932       43,722,086       43,712,059       43,712,059       43,726,380  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.25 %   (0.55 )%     0.92 %     0.73 %     0.72 %
Return on average stockholders' equity   12.44       (5.73 )     9.80       7.83       7.76  
Total equity to total assets   10.18       9.79       9.52       9.18       9.18  
Total loans to deposit ratio   85.21       87.75       83.92       85.70       82.78  
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans   1.07       1.07       1.10       1.08       1.09  
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1)   0.07       0.05       0.03       0.05       0.04  
Efficiency ratio   57.16       185.89       67.22       67.29       69.73  
                   
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2) :                  
Net FTE interest margin   3.04 %     2.97 %     2.66 %     2.64 %     2.50 %
Return on average tangible common equity   15.79       (7.35 )     12.65       10.18       10.11  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.20       7.83       7.58       7.22       7.20  
Tangible book value per common share $ 13.96     $ 13.68     $ 13.46     $ 12.80     $ 12.65  
                   
                   
(1) Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin was offset by a decline in average interest earning asset balances and two fewer days when compared with the prior quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin2 was 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. Additionally, as previously noted, the fourth quarter net FTE interest margin included approximately five basis points related to interest recoveries on specific commercial loans that did not recur.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increased net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.

For the first quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding, in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024 and 1.09% at March 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025   2024   2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
Non-interest Income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,208     $ 3,276     $ 3,320     $ 3,130     $ 3,214  
Wire transfer fees   71       124       123       113       101  
Interchange fees   3,241       3,353       3,511       3,826       3,109  
Fiduciary activities   1,326       1,313       1,394       1,372       1,315  
Loss on sale of investment securities   (407 )     (39,140 )                  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,076       1,071       1,622       896       626  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   385       376       412       450       439  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   335       335       349       318       298  
Other income   7,264       338       780       380       827  
Total non-interest income (loss) $ 16,499     $ (28,954 )   $ 11,511     $ 10,485     $ 9,929  
                                       

Total non-interest income was $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest loss of $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest income of $45.5 million is primarily due to a pre-tax loss on sale of investment securities of $39.1 million from the completion of the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss on the sale of investment securities of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the current period, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.

_________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter Ended March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
Non-interest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,414     $ 25,564     $ 21,829     $ 20,583     $ 20,268  
Net occupancy expenses   3,702       3,431       3,207       3,192       3,546  
Data processing   2,872       2,841       2,977       2,579       2,464  
Professional fees   826       736       676       714       607  
Outside services and consultants   3,265       4,470       3,677       3,058       3,359  
Loan expense   689       1,285       1,034       1,038       719  
FDIC insurance expense   1,288       1,193       1,204       1,315       1,320  
Core deposit intangible amortization   816       843       844       844       872  
Merger related expenses   305                          
Other losses   228       371       297       515       16  
Other expense   2,901       4,201       3,527       3,684       3,936  
Total non-interest expense $ 39,306     $ 44,935     $ 39,272     $ 37,522     $ 37,107  
                                       

Total non-interest expense was $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current period included $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business. The decrease in non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, which is attributable to expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the termination of legacy compensation and benefits programs that did not recur in the current period, and lower incentive compensation expense. Additionally, outside services and consultants expense decreased by $1.2 million, partially attributable to expense related to specific corporate initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the current period. Other expenses decreased $1.3 million, partially attributable to a decrease in marketing expense.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 14.8%. Net tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by the realized securities loss and the reversal of the $5.2 million tax valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased by $175.5 million, or 2.2%, to $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse portfolio and a decrease in interest-bearing cash related to the payoff of FHLB advances and deposit outflows.

Total investment securities decreased by $26.1 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total loans were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.6 million from December 31, 2024 balances. The decrease is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business during the quarter, which was offset by continued organic commercial loan growth.

Total deposits increased by $165.1 million, or 2.9%, to $5.8 billion as of March 31, 2025 when compared to balances as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased by $155.9 million, or 14.3% during the quarter, while non-interest bearing deposits grew by $62.5 million, or 5.9%. Total borrowings decreased by $330.1 million during the quarter, to $812.2 million as of March 31, 2025, due to the pay down of FHLB advances. Balances subject to repurchase agreements declined by $2.1 million, to $87.9 million.

Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:

For the Quarter Ended March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2025*   2024   2024   2024
Consolidated Capital Ratios              
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   14.28 %     13.91 %     13.45 %     13.41 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   12.35       12.00       11.63       11.59  
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.34       11.00       10.68       10.63  
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)   9.25       8.88       9.02       9.02  
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change    
     

As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.18%. Book value per common share was $17.72, increasing $0.26 during the first quarter of 2025.

Tangible common equity3 totaled $611.4 million at March 31, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.20% at March 31, 2025, up from 7.83% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $13.96, increasing $0.28 during the first quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $3.0 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2024, to 0.59% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $4.0 million, or 15%, to $31.4 million, compared to $27.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.41% compared to 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased by $0.2 million to $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and remain just 0.07% annualized of average loans.

_________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 2, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6313653.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $8 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

   
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
  (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024
 		  2024
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 74,457     $ 76,747     $ 75,488     $ 71,880     $ 66,954  
Investment securities - taxable   6,039       6,814       8,133       7,986       7,362  
Investment securities - tax-exempt   6,192       6,301       6,310       6,377       6,451  
Other   2,487       3,488       957       738       4,497  
Total interest income   89,175       93,350       90,888       86,981       85,264  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   25,601       27,818       30,787       28,447       27,990  
Short and long-term borrowings   9,188       10,656       11,131       11,213       11,930  
Subordinated notes   829       829       830       829       831  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   1,290       920       1,230       1,213       1,225  
Total interest expense   36,908       40,223       43,978       41,702       41,976  
Net Interest Income   52,267       53,127       46,910       45,279       43,288  
Provision for loan losses   1,376       1,171       1,044       2,369       805  
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense   50,891       51,956       45,866       42,910       42,483  
Non-interest Income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,208       3,276       3,320       3,130       3,214  
Wire transfer fees   71       124       123       113       101  
Interchange fees   3,241       3,353       3,511       3,826       3,109  
Fiduciary activities   1,326       1,313       1,394       1,372       1,315  
Loss on sale of investment securities   (407 )     (39,140 )                  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,076       1,071       1,622       896       626  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   385       376       412       450       439  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   335       335       349       318       298  
Other income   7,264       338       780       380       827  
Total non-interest (loss) income   16,499       (28,954 )     11,511       10,485       9,929  
Non-interest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   22,414       25,564       21,829       20,583       20,268  
Net occupancy expenses   3,702       3,431       3,207       3,192       3,546  
Data processing   2,872       2,841       2,977       2,579       2,464  
Professional fees   826       736       676       714       607  
Outside services and consultants   3,265       4,470       3,677       3,058       3,359  
Loan expense   689       1,285       1,034       1,038       719  
FDIC insurance expense   1,288       1,193       1,204       1,315       1,320  
Core deposit intangible amortization   816       843       844       844       872  
Merger related expenses   305                          
Other losses   228       371       297       515       16  
Other expense   2,901       4,201       3,527       3,684       3,936  
Total non-interest expense   39,306       44,935       39,272       37,522       37,107  
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes   28,084       (21,933 )     18,105       15,873       15,305  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,141       (11,051 )     (75 )     1,733       1,314  
Net Income (Loss) $ 23,943     $ (10,882 )   $ 18,180     $ 14,140     $ 13,991  
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.55     $ (0.25 )   $ 0.42     $ 0.32     $ 0.32  
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share   0.54       (0.25 )     0.41       0.32       0.32  
                                       


  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
  (Dollar in Thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended for the Period
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Assets                  
Interest earning assets                  
Federal funds sold $     $     $ 113,912     $ 34,453     $ 161,704  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   80,023       201,131       12,107       4,957       9,178  
Interest earning time deposits         735       735       1,715       1,715  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,412       53,826       53,826       53,826       53,826  
Investment securities, available for sale   231,431       233,677       541,170       527,054       535,319  
Investment securities, held to maturity   1,843,851       1,867,690       1,888,379       1,904,281       1,925,725  
Loans held for sale   3,253       67,597       2,069       2,440       922  
Gross loans held for investment (HFI)   4,909,815       4,847,040       4,803,996       4,822,840       4,618,175  
Total Interest earning assets   7,113,785       7,271,696       7,416,194       7,351,566       7,306,564  
Non-interest earning assets                  
Allowance for credit losses   (52,654 )     (51,980 )     (52,881 )     (52,215 )     (50,387 )
Cash and due from banks   89,643       92,300       108,815       106,691       100,206  
Cash value of life insurance   37,409       37,450       37,115       36,773       36,455  
Other assets   140,672       152,635       119,026       165,656       160,593  
Goodwill   155,211       155,211       155,211       155,211       155,211  
Other intangible assets   9,407       10,223       11,067       11,910       12,754  
Premises and equipment, net   93,499       93,864       93,544       93,695       94,303  
Interest receivable   38,663       39,747       39,366       43,240       40,008  
Total non-interest earning assets   511,850       529,450       511,263       560,961       549,143  
Total assets $ 7,625,635     $ 7,801,146     $ 7,927,457     $ 7,912,527     $ 7,855,707  
Liabilities                  
Savings and money market deposits $ 3,393,371     $ 3,446,681     $ 3,420,827     $ 3,364,726     $ 3,350,673  
Time deposits   1,245,088       1,089,153       1,220,653       1,178,389       1,136,121  
Short and long-term borrowings   812,218       1,142,340       1,142,744       1,229,165       1,219,812  
Repurchase agreements   87,851       89,912       122,399       128,169       139,309  
Subordinated notes   55,772       55,738       55,703       55,668       55,634  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,531       57,477       57,423       57,369       57,315  
Total interest earning liabilities   5,651,831       5,881,301       6,019,749       6,013,486       5,958,864  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,127,324       1,064,818       1,085,535       1,087,040       1,093,076  
Interest payable   11,441       11,137       11,400       11,240       7,853  
Other liabilities   58,978       80,308       55,951       74,096       74,664  
Total liabilities   6,849,574       7,037,564       7,172,635       7,185,862       7,134,457  
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Preferred stock                            
Common stock                            
Additional paid-in capital   360,522       363,761       358,453       357,673       356,599  
Retained earnings   452,945       436,122       454,050       442,977       435,927  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (37,406 )     (36,301 )     (57,681 )     (73,985 )     (71,276 )
Total stockholders’ equity   776,061       763,582       754,822       726,665       721,250  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,625,635     $ 7,801,146     $ 7,927,457     $ 7,912,527     $ 7,855,707  
                                       


  Loans and Deposits        
  (Dollars in Thousands)        
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   % Change
  2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  Q1'25 vs
Q4'24		   Q1'25 vs
Q1'24
Loans:                          
Commercial real estate $ 2,262,910     $ 2,202,858     $ 2,105,459     $ 2,117,772     $ 1,984,723       3 %     14 %
Commercial & Industrial   918,541       875,297       808,600       786,788       765,043       5 %     20 %
Total commercial   3,181,451       3,078,155       2,914,059       2,904,560       2,749,766       3 %     16 %
Residential Real estate   801,726       802,909       801,356       797,956       782,071       %     3 %
Mortgage warehouse               80,437       68,917       56,548       %     (100 )%
Consumer   926,638       965,976       1,008,144       1,051,407       1,029,790       (4 )%     (10 )%
Total loans held for investment   4,909,815       4,847,040       4,803,996       4,822,840       4,618,175       1 %     6 %
Loans held for sale   3,253       67,597       2,069       2,440       922       (95 )%     253 %
Total loans $ 4,913,068     $ 4,914,637     $ 4,806,065     $ 4,825,280     $ 4,619,097       %     6 %
                           
Deposits:                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,713,991     $ 1,767,983     $ 1,688,998     $ 1,653,508     $ 1,613,806       (3 )%     6 %
Savings and money market deposits   1,679,380       1,678,697       1,731,830       1,711,218       1,736,866       %     (3 )%
Time deposits   1,245,088       1,089,153       1,220,653       1,178,389       1,136,121       14 %     10 %
Total Interest bearing deposits   4,638,459       4,535,833       4,641,481       4,543,115       4,486,793       2 %     3 %
Non-interest bearing deposits                          
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,127,324       1,064,819       1,085,534       1,087,040       1,093,077       6 %     3 %
Total deposits $ 5,765,783     $ 5,600,652     $ 5,727,015     $ 5,630,155     $ 5,579,870       3 %     3 %
                                                       


  Average Balance Sheet
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
  Average
Balance 		Interest(4)(6) Average
Rate(4) 		Average
Balance 		Interest(4)(6) Average
Rate(4) 		Average
Balance 		Interest(4)(6) Average
Rate(4)
Assets
Interest earning assets                  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 223,148   $ 2,487     4.52 % $ 290,693   $ 3,488     4.77 % $ 331,083     4,497     5.46 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   51,769     1,012     7.93 %   53,826     1,516     11.20 %   37,949     784     8.31 %
Investment securities - taxable (1)   974,109     5,027     2.09 %   1,079,377     5,298     1.95 %   1,326,246     6,578     1.99 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (1)   1,120,249     7,838     2.84 %   1,129,622     7,976     2.81 %   1,149,957     8,166     2.86 %
Total investment securities   2,094,358     12,865     2.49 %   2,208,999     13,274     2.39 %   2,476,203     14,744     2.39 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)   4,865,449     74,840     6.24 %   4,842,660     77,142     6.34 %   4,448,324     67,307     6.09 %
Total interest earning assets   7,234,724     91,204     5.11 %   7,396,178     95,420     5.13 %   7,293,559     87,332     4.82 %
Non-interest earning assets                  
Cash and due from banks   88,624         85,776         105,795      
Allowance for credit losses   (51,863 )       (52,697 )       (49,960 )    
Other assets   483,765         409,332         486,652      
Total average assets $ 7,755,250       $ 7,838,589       $ 7,836,046      
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,750,446   $ 6,491     1.50 % $ 1,716,598   $ 6,861     1.59 % $ 1,658,709   $ 6,516     1.58 %
Savings and money market deposits   1,674,590     8,263     2.00 %   1,701,012     9,336     2.18 %   1,664,518     9,373     2.26 %
Time deposits   1,212,386     10,847     3.63 %   1,160,527     11,621     3.98 %   1,176,921     12,101     4.14 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,637,422     25,601     2.24 %   4,578,137     27,818     2.42 %   4,500,148     27,990     2.50 %
Borrowings   971,496     8,772     3.66 %   1,130,301     10,138     3.57 %   1,200,728     10,904     3.65 %
Repurchase agreements   88,469     416     1.91 %   91,960     518     2.24 %   138,052     1,026     2.99 %
Subordinated notes   55,750     829     6.03 %   55,717     829     5.92 %   55,558     831     6.02 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,497     1,290     9.10 %   57,443     920     6.37 %   57,279     1,225     8.60 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,810,634     36,908     2.58 %   5,913,558     40,223     2.71 %   5,951,765     41,976     2.84 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits   1,085,826         1,099,574         1,077,183      
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   78,521         70,117         82,015      
Stockholders' equity   780,269         755,340         725,083      
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,755,250       $ 7,838,589       $ 7,836,046      
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5)   $ 54,296       $ 55,197       $ 45,356    
Less FTE adjustments (4)     2,029         2,070         2,068    
Net Interest Income   $ 52,267       $ 53,127       $ 43,288    
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)       3.04 %       2.97 %       2.50 %
 
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2) Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5) Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6) Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
 


  Credit Quality        
  (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios)        
  Quarter Ended        
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   % Change
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024   1Q25 vs
4Q24		   1Q25 vs
1Q24
Non-accrual loans                          
Commercial $ 8,172     $ 5,658     $ 6,830     $ 4,321     $ 5,493       44 %     49 %
Residential Real estate   12,763       11,215       9,529       8,489       8,725       14 %     46 %
Mortgage warehouse                                 %     %
Consumer   7,875       8,919       7,208       5,453       4,835     (12 )%     63 %
Total non-accrual loans   28,810       25,792       23,567       18,263       19,053       12 %     22 %
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest   1,582       1,166       819       1,039       108       36 %     1365 %
Total non-performing loans $ 30,392     $ 26,958     $ 24,386     $ 19,302     $ 19,161       13 %     59 %
                           
Other real estate owned                          
Commercial   360       407       1,158       1,111       1,124     (12 )%   (68 )%
Residential Real estate   641                               %     %
Mortgage warehouse                                 %     %
Consumer   34       17       36       57       50       98 %   (32 )%
Total other real estate owned   1,035       424       1,194       1,168       1,174       144 %   (12 )%
                           
Total non-performing assets $ 31,427     $ 27,382     $ 25,580     $ 20,470     $ 20,335       14.8 %     55 %
                           
Loan data:                          
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans $ 19,034     $ 23,075     $ 18,087     $ 19,785     $ 15,154     (18 )%     26 %
Substandard loans   66,714       64,535       59,775       51,221       47,469       3 %     41 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                          
Commercial $ (47 )   $ (32 )   $ (52 )   $ 57     $ (171 )   (47 )%     73 %
Residential Real estate   (47 )     (10 )     (9 )     (4 )     (5 )   (370 )%   (840 )%
Mortgage warehouse                                 %     %
Consumer   963       668       439       534       488       44 %     97 %
Total net charge-offs $ 869     $ 626     $ 378     $ 587     $ 312       39 %     179 %
                           
Allowance for credit losses                          
Commercial $ 32,640     $ 30,953     $ 32,854     $ 31,941     $ 30,514       5 %     7 %
Residential Real estate   3,167       2,715       2,675       2,588       2,655       17 %     19 %
Mortgage warehouse               862       736       659       %   (100 )%
Consumer   16,847       18,312       16,490       16,950       16,559     (8 )%     2 %
Total allowance for credit losses $ 52,654     $ 51,980     $ 52,881     $ 52,215     $ 50,387       1 %     4 %
                           
Credit quality ratios                          
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans   0.59 %     0.53 %     0.49 %     0.38 %     0.41 %        
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.41 %     0.35 %     0.32 %     0.26 %     0.26 %        
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans   0.07 %     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.05 %     0.04 %        
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans   1.07 %     1.07 %     1.10 %     1.08 %     1.09 %        
                                               


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Interest income (GAAP) (A) $ 89,175     $ 93,350     $ 90,888     $ 86,981     $ 85,264  
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:                    
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)     1,646       1,675       1,677       1,695       1,715  
Loan receivable (2)     383       395       340       328       353  
Interest income (non-GAAP) (B)   91,204       95,420       92,905       89,004       87,332  
Interest expense (GAAP) (C)   36,908       40,223       43,978       41,702       41,976  
Net interest income (GAAP) (D) =(A) - (C) $ 52,267     $ 53,127     $ 46,910     $ 45,279     $ 43,288  
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (E) = (B) - (C) $ 54,296     $ 55,197     $ 48,927     $ 47,302     $ 45,356  
Average interest earning assets (F)   7,234,724       7,396,178       7,330,263       7,212,788       7,293,559  
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) (G) = (E*) / (F)   3.04 %     2.97 %     2.66 %     2.64 %     2.50 %
                     
(1) The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2) The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
 


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
                     
Net income (loss) (GAAP) (A) $ 23,943     $ (10,882 )   $ 18,180     $ 14,140     $ 13,991  
                     
Average stockholders' equity (B) $ 780,269     $ 755,340     $ 738,372     $ 726,332     $ 725,083  
Average intangible assets (C)   165,138       165,973       166,819       167,659       168,519  
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (D) = (B) - (C) $ 615,131     $ 589,367     $ 571,553     $ 558,673     $ 556,564  
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP) (E) = (A*) / (D)   15.79 %   (7.35 )%     12.65 %     10.18 %     10.11 %
*Annualized                    
                     


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 776,061     $ 763,582     $ 754,822     $ 726,665     $ 721,250  
Intangible assets (end of period) (B)   164,618       165,434       166,278       167,121       167,965  
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 611,443     $ 598,148     $ 588,544     $ 559,544     $ 553,285  
                     
Total assets (GAAP) (D) $ 7,625,635     $ 7,801,146     $ 7,927,457     $ 7,912,527     $ 7,855,707  
Intangible assets (end of period) (B)   164,618       165,434       166,278       167,121       167,965  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) = (D) - (B) $ 7,461,017     $ 7,635,712     $ 7,761,179     $ 7,745,406     $ 7,687,742  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (G) = (C) / (E)   8.20 %     7.83 %     7.58 %     7.22 %     7.20 %
                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 776,061     $ 763,582     $ 754,822     $ 726,665     $ 721,250  
Intangible assets (end of period) (B)   164,618       165,434       166,278       167,121       167,965  
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 611,443     $ 598,148     $ 588,544     $ 559,544     $ 553,285  
Common shares outstanding (D)   43,785,932       43,722,086       43,712,059       43,712,059       43,726,380  
                     
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (E) = (C) / (D) $ 13.96     $ 13.68     $ 13.46     $ 12.80     $ 12.65  
                                         


Contact: John R. Stewart, CFA
  EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 814–5833
Fax: (219) 874–9280
Date: April 23, 2025

