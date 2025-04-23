Credit Acceptance Recognized with Multiple 2025 Top Workplaces Spring Culture Excellence Awards

Southfield, Michigan, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) is proud to announce our recognition as a 2025 Spring Culture Excellence Top Workplaces award winner in the following five categories: Work-Life Flexibility, Leadership, Innovation, Purpose & Values, and Compensation & Benefits.

“These awards are a reflection of what makes our culture special,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer of Credit Acceptance. “Our team members thrive when they find purpose in their work—and our mission of Changing Lives empowers them to make a real impact. These awards highlight our ongoing commitment to a remote-first approach, meaningful leadership development, a culture grounded in listening, and a full suite of compensation and benefits programs.”

With 93% of team members agreeing that Credit Acceptance is a great place to work, the Company is consistently recognized for creating an environment where every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive personally and professionally.

This is the third workplace award we have received this year, after ranking #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list and #34 on the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Other recent notable recognitions included Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women™, Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance™, and Best Workplace for Millennials™. We have also been named one of PEOPLE magazine’s 100 Companies that Care® and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, among many others.

The Top Workplaces Awards are based on a survey administered by Energage, which measures 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

