Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

(Announces 4.8% increase in dividend)

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dividend
On April 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2025, which represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.8%. Univest had last increased its dividend by $0.01 per share in May 2022.

One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefits claims of $1.0 million, which represented $0.04 diluted earnings per share.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $6.5 million, or 0.1% (0.4% annualized), from December 31, 2024. Gross loans and leases increased $254.0 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in construction loans and lease financings.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity
Total deposits decreased $100.8 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal declines in public funds deposits and decreases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $253.1 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2024, due to increases in consumer, commercial, and public funds deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. This represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 22.0% at December 31, 2024.

Total borrowings decreased $57.0 million, or 14.8%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to maturities of long-term FHLB advances totaling $50.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with brokered deposits during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $169.1 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $468.0 million at March 31, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $5.3 million, or 10.3%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million, or 2.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and increased yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs outpacing decreases in income from interest-earning deposits with other banks.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.88% for the first and fourth quarters of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately 14 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $22.4 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 12.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Other service fee income decreased $3.7 million, or 57.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a $3.4 million net gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, net servicing fees on sold mortgage loans decreased by $177 thousand, primarily attributable to the previously mentioned sale of mortgage servicing rights.

Other income decreased $780 thousand, or 76.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in other real estate owned income, fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps and gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $292 thousand, or 31.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.

Insurance commission and fee income decreased $312 thousand, or 4.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in contingent income of $700 thousand, which was $1.6 million and $2.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $404 thousand in revenue for commercial lines.

BOLI income increased $1.1 million, or 132.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefits claims.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $419 thousand, or 8.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $323 thousand, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, a decrease of $746 thousand, or 1.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions decreased $512 thousand, or 1.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in compensation capitalized and a decrease in medical claims expense, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 18.7% and 20.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards favorably impacted the first quarter of 2025 by 71 basis points and unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was favorably impacted by 76 basis points from the proceeds of BOLI death benefits. Excluding the discrete impact of vested equity compensation awards and BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 19.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, $33.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $40.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $767 thousand and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 221,760 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.22 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $29.54. As of March 31, 2025, 1,178,394 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=175e015e&confId=80607. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 021974. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 1, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 718470.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.0 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.  

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (18) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)                  
                   
Balance Sheet (Period End) 03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 73,319     $ 75,998     $ 78,346     $ 66,808     $ 49,318  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   95,815       252,846       426,354       124,103       152,288  
Cash and cash equivalents   169,134       328,844       504,700       190,911       201,606  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   130,889       134,111       137,681       140,112       143,474  
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses   364,503       357,361       354,100       342,776       350,819  
Investments in equity securities   1,667       2,506       2,406       2,995       3,355  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost   35,732       38,980       40,235       37,438       37,394  
Loans held for sale   13,150       16,653       17,131       28,176       13,188  
Loans and leases held for investment   6,833,037       6,826,583       6,730,734       6,684,837       6,579,086  
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (87,790 )     (87,091 )     (86,041 )     (85,745 )     (85,632 )
Net loans and leases held for investment   6,745,247       6,739,492       6,644,693       6,599,092       6,493,454  
Premises and equipment, net   47,175       46,671       47,411       48,174       48,739  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,182       28,531       29,260       29,985       30,702  
Goodwill   175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510  
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization   8,061       8,309       7,158       7,701       7,473  
Bank owned life insurance   139,482       139,351       138,744       137,823       137,896  
Accrued interest and other assets   117,435       112,098       106,708       114,753       102,958  
Total assets $ 7,975,167     $ 8,128,417     $ 8,205,737     $ 7,855,446     $ 7,746,568  
                   
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,433,995     $ 1,414,635     $ 1,323,953     $ 1,397,308     $ 1,401,806  
Interest-bearing deposits:   5,224,503       5,344,624       5,530,195       5,098,014       5,003,552  
Total deposits   6,658,498       6,759,259       6,854,148       6,495,322       6,405,358  
Short-term borrowings   4,031       11,181       8,256       11,781       4,816  
Long-term debt   175,000       225,000       225,000       250,000       250,000  
Subordinated notes   149,386       149,261       149,136       149,011       148,886  
Operating lease liabilities   30,062       31,485       32,246       33,015       33,744  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   54,718       64,930       59,880       62,180       60,095  
Total liabilities   7,071,695       7,241,116       7,328,666       7,001,309       6,902,899  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued   157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784  
Additional paid-in capital   300,634       302,829       301,262       300,166       298,914  
Retained earnings   541,776       525,780       512,938       500,482       488,790  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit   (37,922 )     (43,992 )     (41,623 )     (54,124 )     (54,740 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (58,800 )     (55,100 )     (53,290 )     (50,171 )     (47,079 )
Total shareholders’ equity   903,472       887,301       877,071       854,137       843,669  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,975,167     $ 8,128,417     $ 8,205,737     $ 7,855,446     $ 7,746,568  
                   
                   
  For the three months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average) 03/31/25   12/31/24   06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23
Assets $ 7,981,043     $ 8,163,347     $ 8,005,265     $ 7,721,540     $ 7,696,575  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   500,078       500,748       493,334       493,140       500,983  
Loans and leases, gross   6,856,503       6,758,649       6,730,791       6,640,536       6,577,365  
Deposits   6,617,653       6,804,483       6,641,324       6,353,752       6,303,854  
Shareholders' equity   896,811       880,237       864,406       844,572       842,546  
                                       


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)                  
                   
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,034,361     $ 1,037,835     $ 1,044,043     $ 1,055,332     $ 1,014,568  
Real estate-commercial   3,546,402       3,530,451       3,442,083       3,373,889       3,283,729  
Real estate-construction   281,785       274,483       285,616       313,229       379,995  
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose   536,082       536,095       530,674       532,628       524,196  
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose   992,767       994,972       969,562       952,665       922,412  
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose   189,119       186,836       182,901       179,150       177,446  
Loans to individuals   16,930       21,250       26,794       26,430       27,200  
Lease financings   235,591       244,661       249,061       251,514       249,540  
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income   6,833,037       6,826,583       6,730,734       6,684,837       6,579,086  
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (87,790 )     (87,091 )     (86,041 )     (85,745 )     (85,632 )
Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,745,247     $ 6,739,492     $ 6,644,693     $ 6,599,092     $ 6,493,454  
                   
                   
Asset Quality Data (Period End) 03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale $ 11,126     $ 12,667     $ 15,319     $ 16,200     $ 20,363  
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due   322       321       310       205       268  
Total nonperforming loans and leases   11,448       12,988       15,629       16,405       20,631  
Other real estate owned   22,433       20,141       20,915       20,007       19,220  
Repossessed assets   79       76       79       149       167  
Total nonperforming assets $ 33,960     $ 33,205     $ 36,623     $ 36,561     $ 40,018  
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment   0.16 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.24 %     0.31 %
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment   0.17 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.31 %
Nonperforming assets / Total assets   0.43 %     0.41 %     0.45 %     0.47 %     0.52 %
                   
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 87,790     $ 87,091     $ 86,041     $ 85,745     $ 85,632  
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.28 %     1.28 %     1.30 %
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases   789.05 %     687.54 %     561.66 %     529.29 %     420.53 %
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases   766.86 %     670.55 %     550.52 %     522.68 %     415.06 %
                   
                   
  For the three months ended,
  03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,686     $ 767     $ 820     $ 809     $ 1,406  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases   0.10 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.09 %
                   


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the three months ended,
For the period: 03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
Interest income $ 103,416   $ 107,476   $ 106,438   $ 99,832   $ 98,609
Interest expense   46,635     52,004     53,234     48,805     47,142
Net interest income   56,781     55,472     53,204     51,027     51,467
Provision for credit losses   2,311     2,380     1,414     707     1,432
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   54,470     53,092     51,790     50,320     50,035
Noninterest income:                  
Trust fee income   2,161     2,265     2,110     2,008     2,108
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,194     2,192     2,037     1,982     1,871
Investment advisory commission and fee income   5,613     5,457     5,319     5,238     5,194
Insurance commission and fee income   6,889     4,743     5,238     5,167     7,201
Other service fee income   2,707     3,473     1,815     3,044     6,415
Bank owned life insurance income   1,959     1,012     921     1,086     842
Net gain on sales of investment securities   -     -     18     -     -
Net gain on mortgage banking activities   647     1,320     1,296     1,710     939
Other income   245     868     1,396     745     1,025
Total noninterest income   22,415     21,330     20,150     20,980     25,595
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries, benefits and commissions   30,826     31,518     30,702     30,187     31,338
Net occupancy   2,853     2,751     2,723     2,679     2,872
Equipment   1,122     1,147     1,107     1,088     1,111
Data processing   4,364     4,146     4,154     4,161     4,495
Professional fees   1,797     1,669     1,579     1,466     1,688
Marketing and advertising   353     552     490     715     416
Deposit insurance premiums   1,151     1,102     1,097     1,098     1,135
Intangible expenses   130     155     164     188     187
Other expense   6,732     7,618     6,536     7,126     6,832
Total noninterest expense   49,328     50,658     48,552     48,708     50,074
Income before taxes   27,557     23,764     23,388     22,592     25,556
Income tax expense   5,162     4,823     4,810     4,485     5,251
Net income $ 22,395   $ 18,941   $ 18,578   $ 18,107   $ 20,305
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.77   $ 0.65   $ 0.64   $ 0.62   $ 0.69
Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.65   $ 0.63   $ 0.62   $ 0.69
Dividends declared per share $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding   29,000,567     29,070,039     29,132,948     29,246,977     29,413,999
Period end shares outstanding   28,962,648     29,045,877     29,081,108     29,190,640     29,337,919
                   


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
                   
                   
                   
  For the three months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized) 03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
                   
Return on average assets   1.14 %     0.92 %     0.92 %     0.94 %     1.06 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.13 %     8.56 %     8.55 %     8.62 %     9.69 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)   12.69 %     10.79 %     10.84 %     11.01 %     12.38 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.09 %     2.88 %     2.82 %     2.84 %     2.88 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   61.6 %     65.5 %     65.7 %     67.1 %     64.6 %
                   
Capitalization Ratios                  
                   
Dividends declared to net income   27.2 %     32.2 %     33.0 %     33.9 %     30.5 %
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)   11.33 %     10.92 %     10.69 %     10.87 %     10.89 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   9.31 %     8.92 %     8.71 %     8.81 %     8.80 %
Common equity book value per share $ 31.19     $ 30.55     $ 30.16     $ 29.26     $ 28.76  
Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 25.06     $ 24.43     $ 24.05     $ 23.17     $ 22.70  
                   
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.80 %     9.51 %     9.53 %     9.74 %     9.65 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.97 %     10.85 %     10.88 %     10.72 %     10.71 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.97 %     10.85 %     10.88 %     10.72 %     10.71 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.35 %     14.19 %     14.27 %     14.09 %     14.11 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.        
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.    
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.                
                   


Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Three Months Ended,      
Tax Equivalent Basis March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024  
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 119,997   $ 1,360 4.60 % $ 402,753   $ 4,852 4.79 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   879     4 1.85     1,290     7 2.16  
Other debt and equity securities   499,199     4,019 3.27     499,458     3,815 3.04  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   37,561     687 7.42     39,407     746 7.53  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   657,636     6,070 3.74     942,908     9,420 3.97  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   990,860     17,020 6.97     972,840     17,492 7.15  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,704,232     52,676 5.77     3,631,142     53,163 5.82  
Real estate—residential loans   1,729,146     21,542 5.05     1,708,795     21,249 4.95  
Loans to individuals   19,438     393 8.20     25,803     522 8.05  
Tax-exempt loans and leases   230,133     2,861 5.04     233,036     2,652 4.53  
Lease financings   182,694     3,240 7.19     187,033     3,296 7.01  
Gross loans and leases   6,856,503     97,732 5.78     6,758,649     98,374 5.79  
Total interest-earning assets   7,514,139     103,802 5.60     7,701,557     107,794 5.57  
Cash and due from banks   56,690           56,989        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (87,822 )         (86,812 )      
Premises and equipment, net   46,852           47,155        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,761           28,891        
Other assets   423,423           415,567        
Total assets $ 7,981,043         $ 8,163,347        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,222,012   $ 7,075 2.35 % $ 1,275,348   $ 8,504 2.65 %
Money market savings   1,840,194     18,035 3.97     1,954,246     20,653 4.20  
Regular savings   702,543     763 0.44     705,222     817 0.46  
Time deposits   1,476,495     16,106 4.42     1,499,998     17,247 4.57  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   5,241,244     41,979 3.25     5,434,814     47,221 3.46  
                 
Short-term borrowings   6,909     14 0.82     7,102     1 0.06  
Long-term debt   217,500     2,361 4.40     225,000     2,501 4.42  
Subordinated notes   149,319     2,281 6.20     149,194     2,281 6.08  
Total borrowings   373,728     4,656 5.05     381,296     4,783 4.99  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,614,972     46,635 3.37     5,816,110     52,004 3.56  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,376,409           1,369,669        
Operating lease liabilities   30,675           31,864        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   62,176           65,467        
Total liabilities   7,084,232           7,283,110        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,991,381     2.71     7,185,779     2.88  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   302,653           301,895        
Retained earnings and other equity   436,374           420,558        
Total shareholders' equity   896,811           880,237        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,981,043         $ 8,163,347        
Net interest income   $ 57,167       $ 55,790    
                 
Net interest spread     2.23       2.01  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.86       0.87  
Net interest margin     3.09 %     2.88 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   133.82 %         132.42 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.          
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $676 thousand for the three months ended March 31,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.              
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included  
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 have  
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.          
                 



Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
   For the Three Months Ended March 31,    
Tax Equivalent Basis 2025
   2024
  
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 119,997   $ 1,360 4.60 % $ 120,845   $ 1,609 5.36 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   879     4 1.85     1,951     12 2.47  
Other debt and equity securities   499,199     4,019 3.27     499,032     3,647 2.94  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   37,561     687 7.42     39,115     724 7.44  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   657,636     6,070 3.74     660,943     5,992 3.65  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   990,860     17,020 6.97     934,649     16,523 7.11  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,704,232     52,676 5.77     3,575,142     50,641 5.70  
Real estate—residential loans   1,729,146     21,542 5.05     1,618,188     19,555 4.86  
Loans to individuals   19,438     393 8.20     27,315     548 8.07  
Tax-exempt loans and leases   230,133     2,861 5.04     232,380     2,464 4.26  
Lease financings   182,694     3,240 7.19     189,691     3,169 6.72  
Gross loans and leases   6,856,503     97,732 5.78     6,577,365     92,900 5.68  
Total interest-earning assets   7,514,139     103,802 5.60     7,238,308     98,892 5.49  
Cash and due from banks   56,690           54,870        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (87,822 )         (86,495 )      
Premises and equipment, net   46,852           50,592        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,761           31,121        
Other assets   423,423           408,179        
Total assets $ 7,981,043         $ 7,696,575        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,222,012   $ 7,075 2.35 % $ 1,180,696   $ 8,218 2.80 %
Money market savings   1,840,194     18,035 3.97     1,705,291     19,220 4.53  
Regular savings   702,543     763 0.44     769,926     905 0.47  
Time deposits   1,476,495     16,106 4.42     1,238,878     13,630 4.42  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   5,241,244     41,979 3.25     4,894,791     41,973 3.45  
                 
Short-term borrowings   6,909     14 0.82     10,127     5 0.20  
Long-term debt   217,500     2,361 4.40     292,486     2,883 3.96  
Subordinated notes   149,319     2,281 6.20     148,818     2,281 6.16  
Total borrowings   373,728     4,656 5.05     451,431     5,169 4.61  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,614,972     46,635 3.37     5,346,222     47,142 3.55  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,376,409           1,409,063        
Operating lease liabilities   30,675           34,166        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   62,176           64,578        
Total liabilities   7,084,232           6,854,029        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,991,381     2.71     6,755,285     2.81  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   302,653           300,679        
Retained earnings and other equity   436,374           384,083        
Total shareholders' equity   896,811           842,546        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,981,043         $ 7,696,575        
Net interest income   $ 57,167       $ 51,750    
                 
Net interest spread     2.23       1.94  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.86       0.94  
Net interest margin     3.09 %     2.88 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   133.82 %         135.39 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.          
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 have been
calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
                 


Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
         
(Dollars in thousands)        
Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance   % of Commercial Loan Portfolio  
CRE - Retail $ 469,397   8.7 %
Animal Production   394,279   7.3  
CRE - Multi-family   360,743   6.7  
CRE - Office   299,751   5.6  
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment   278,386   5.2  
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse   253,136   4.7  
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)   207,710   3.8  
Specialty Trade Contractors   189,427   3.5  
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities   177,053   3.3  
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers   146,911   2.7  
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods   146,037   2.7  
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)   140,612   2.6  
Repair and Maintenance   134,183   2.5  
Crop Production   110,882   2.1  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential   109,872   2.0  
Wood Product Manufacturing   101,606   1.9  
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services   95,730   1.8  
Food Services and Drinking Places   86,916   1.6  
Administrative and Support Services   83,145   1.5  
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods   83,088   1.5  
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing   78,181   1.4  
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing   75,461   1.4  
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups   65,857   1.2  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial   64,683   1.2  
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage   64,553   1.2  
Personal and Laundry Services   64,508   1.2  
Education   62,362   1.2  
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries   61,437   1.1  
Food Manufacturing   56,400   1.0  
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,462,306   82.7 %
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 936,324   17.3 %
Total Commercial Loans $ 5,398,630   100.0 %
         
         
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance      
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose   992,767      
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose   189,119      
Loans to Individuals   16,930      
Lease Financings   235,591      
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,434,407      
Total $ 6,833,037      
         


Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
March 31, 2025
                         
 
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
                         
        As of or for the three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) 03/31/25   12/31/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
Net income $ 22,395     $ 18,941     $ 18,578     $ 18,107     $ 20,305  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax   103       122       130       149       148  
Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 22,498     $ 19,063     $ 18,708     $ 18,256     $ 20,453  
                         
Shareholders' equity $ 903,472     $ 887,301     $ 877,071     $ 854,137     $ 843,669  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (a)     (2,104 )     (2,263 )     (2,147 )     (2,157 )     (2,273 )
Tangible common equity $ 725,858     $ 709,528     $ 699,414     $ 676,470     $ 665,886  
                         
Total assets $ 7,975,167     $ 8,128,417     $ 8,205,737     $ 7,855,446     $ 7,746,568  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (a)     (2,104 )     (2,263 )     (2,147 )     (2,157 )     (2,273 )
Tangible assets $ 7,797,553     $ 7,950,644     $ 8,028,080     $ 7,677,779     $ 7,568,785  
                         
Average shareholders' equity $ 896,811     $ 880,237     $ 864,406     $ 844,572     $ 842,546  
Average goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Average other intangibles (a)     (2,162 )     (2,146 )     (2,086 )     (2,222 )     (2,318 )
Average tangible common equity $ 719,139     $ 702,581     $ 686,810     $ 666,840     $ 664,718  
                         
(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights                  
                          

CONTACT:
Brian J. Richardson
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446, richardsonb@univest.net

