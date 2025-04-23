Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,063 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Eagle reported net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share during the fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the first quarter was $28.4 million compared to $30.3 million for the prior quarter.

The $13.6 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense, a $5.1 million decline in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses. These factors were partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in noninterest income.

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.

"In the first quarter, we began to see tangible results from our strategic focus,'' said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We achieved solid period-end growth in our C&I portfolio, which increased by $109 million, or 4.3%, and total deposits grew by $146.2 million, or 1.6%. Both increases reflect the continued emphasis we’ve placed on these core areas of our business. We are encouraged by this early progress, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Company to return to sustained profitability as we navigate this environment."

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We grew deposits across both digital and branch channels in the first quarter, though a continued shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing accounts pressured net interest margin. Valuation risk in our office portfolio remains a concern and was the primary driver of the provision for credit losses. The credit loss reserve coverage rose to 1.63% of total loans, up 19 basis points from last quarter. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.6% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with long-term franchise value and our objective of capital accretion."

Ms. Riel added, "I want to thank all our employees for their continued dedication and for helping to cultivate a culture grounded in respect, collaboration, and service — both within our organization and across the communities we serve."

First Quarter 2025 Key Elements

  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at quarter-end; up from 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million to $202.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and were 1.79% of total assets compared to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $4.6 million offset by a reduction of $12.9 million. The reduction was predominantly associated with the $11.2 million nonperforming loans that were charged off during the quarter.
  • Substandard loans increased $75.2 million to $501.6 million primarily reflecting continued stress within the office loan portfolio. Special mention loans increased $28.6 million to $273.4 million at March 31, 2025 as we proactively identified credits showing signs of potential weakness. These increases reflect our conservative credit risk management approach and the ongoing impact of the uncertain operating environment in the Washington DC metro area.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.57% compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.28% for the first quarter 2025, compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits versus noninterest bearing deposits in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.00%, 11.00%, and 14.61%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% of deposits, compared to $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits from the fourth quarter.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, up $244.9 million from the prior quarter.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $65.6 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $70.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by two fewer days in the quarter, lower average interest bearing cash balances, lower rates on loans, and a higher average mix of interest bearing deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined due to lower rates.
  • Provision for credit losses was $26.3 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $12.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to the replenishment of the reserve following net charge-offs of $11.2 million and an increase in the qualitative overlay. The increase in the overlay relates to updated assumptions associated with the probability of default and probability of loss associated with commercial real estate office loans. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $0.3 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.
  • Noninterest income was $8.2 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was an increase in income associated with a $200 million separate account BOLI transaction that was entered into in the first quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was $45.5 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $44.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased legal, accounting, and professional fees.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by an increase in owner occupied commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, offset by a decrease in income producing commercial real estate loans.
  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.3 billion, up $146.2 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposit accounts. Period end deposits have increased $775.8 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of March 31, 2024.
  • Other short-term borrowings were $0.5 billion at March 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter-end.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.63% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 5.78% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.81% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $11.2 million for the quarter compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $202.9 million at March 31, 2025.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% at the prior quarter-end. At March 31, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million. The decrease in NPAs was predominantly associated with charge-offs as previously noted.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $83.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, up 1.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $18.8 million was due to an increase in valuations of available-for-sale securities.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 was $40.99 and $40.99, up 1.0% from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024
Interest Income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 126,136     $ 132,943     $ 137,994  
Interest and dividends on investment securities   11,912       12,307       12,680  
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments   15,803       23,045       24,862  
Interest on federal funds sold   27       122       66  
Total interest income   153,878       168,417       175,602  
Interest Expense          
Interest on deposits   77,211       83,002       79,383  
Interest on customer repurchase agreements   260       294       315  
Interest on other short-term borrowings   8,733       9,530       21,206  
Interest on long-term borrowings   2,025       4,797        
Total interest expense   88,229       97,623       100,904  
Net Interest Income   65,649       70,794       74,698  
Provision for Credit Losses   26,255       12,132       35,175  
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments   (297 )     (1,598 )     456  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   39,691       60,260       39,067  
           
Noninterest Income          
Service charges on deposits   1,743       1,744       1,699  
Gain on sale of loans                
Net gain on sale of investment securities   4       4       4  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   4,282       742       703  
Other income   2,178       1,577       1,183  
Total noninterest income   8,207       4,067       3,589  
Noninterest Expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   21,968       22,597       21,726  
Premises and equipment expenses   3,203       2,635       3,059  
Marketing and advertising   1,371       1,340       859  
Data processing   3,978       3,870       3,293  
Legal, accounting and professional fees   3,122       641       2,507  
FDIC insurance   8,962       9,281       6,412  
Other expenses   2,847       4,168       2,141  
Total noninterest expense   45,451       44,532       39,997  
Income Before Income Tax Expense   2,447       19,795       2,659  
Income Tax Expense   772       4,505       2,997  
Net (Loss) Income $ 1,675     $ 15,290     $ (338 )
           
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share          
Basic $ 0.06     $ 0.51     $ (0.01 )
Diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.50     $ (0.01 )
                       


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 12,516     $ 11,882     $ 10,076  
Federal funds sold   2,968       2,581       11,343  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments   661,173       619,017       696,453  
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,330,077, $1,408,935, and $1,613,659 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $0, $22, and $17, respectively)   1,214,237       1,267,404       1,445,034  
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,275, $1,306, and $1,957 respectively (fair value of $820,530, $820,381, and $878,159 respectively)   924,473       938,647       1,000,732  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   51,467       51,763       54,678  
Loans held for sale   15,251              
Loans   7,943,306       7,934,888       7,982,702  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (129,469 )     (114,390 )     (99,684 )
Loans, net   7,813,837       7,820,498       7,883,018  
Premises and equipment, net   7,079       7,694       9,504  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   32,769       18,494       17,679  
Deferred income taxes   84,798       91,472       87,813  
Bank-owned life insurance   320,055       115,806       113,624  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   11       16       104,611  
Other real estate owned   2,459       2,743       773  
Other assets   174,268       181,491       177,310  
Total Assets   11,317,361       11,129,508       11,612,648  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand   1,607,826       1,544,403       1,835,524  
Interest-bearing transaction   926,722       1,211,791       1,207,566  
Savings and money market   3,558,919       3,599,221       3,235,391  
Time deposits   3,183,801       2,775,663       2,222,958  
Total deposits   9,277,268       9,131,078       8,501,439  
Customer repurchase agreements   32,357       33,157       37,059  
Other short-term borrowings   490,000       490,000       1,669,948  
Long-term borrowings   76,181       76,108        
Operating lease liabilities   38,484       23,815       21,611  
Reserve for unfunded commitments   3,166       3,463       6,045  
Other liabilities   155,014       145,826       117,133  
Total Liabilities   10,072,470       9,903,447       10,353,235  
Shareholders' Equity          
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,368,843, 30,202,003, and 30,185,732 respectively   300       298       297  
Additional paid-in capital   386,535       384,932       377,334  
Retained earnings   978,995       982,304       1,047,550  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (120,939 )     (141,473 )     (165,768 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   1,244,891       1,226,061       1,259,413  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,317,361     $ 11,129,508     $ 11,612,648  
                       


 
Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024
  Amount %   Amount %   Amount %
Loan Balances - Period End:                
Commercial $ 1,178,343   15 %   $ 1,183,341   15 %   $ 1,408,767   18 %
PPP loans   226   %     287   %   $ 467   %
Income producing - commercial real estate   3,967,124   49 %     4,064,846   51 %   $ 4,040,655   50 %
Owner occupied - commercial real estate   1,403,668   18 %     1,269,669   16 %   $ 1,185,582   15 %
Real estate mortgage - residential   48,821   1 %     50,535   1 %   $ 72,087   1 %
Construction - commercial and residential   1,210,788   15 %     1,210,763   15 %   $ 1,082,556   13 %
Construction - C&I (owner occupied)   83,417   1 %     103,259   1 %   $ 138,379   2 %
Home equity   50,121   1 %     51,130   1 %   $ 53,251   1 %
Other consumer   798   %     1,058   %   $ 958   %
Total loans $ 7,943,306   100 %   $ 7,934,888   100 %   $ 7,982,702   100 %


  Three Months Ended or As Of
  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		  March 31,
  2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
Asset Quality:          
Nonperforming loans $ 200,447     $ 208,707     $ 91,491  
Other real estate owned   2,459       2,743       773  
Nonperforming assets $ 202,906     $ 211,450     $ 92,264  
Net charge-offs $ 11,230     $ 9,535     $ 21,430  
Special mention $ 273,380     $ 244,807     $ 265,348  
Substandard $ 501,565     $ 426,366     $ 361,776  
                       


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 1,445,054     $ 15,803   4.44 %   $ 1,948,436     $ 23,045   4.71 %
Loans held for sale(1)   169         %             %
Loans(1) (2)   7,933,695       126,136   6.45 %     7,971,907       132,943   6.63 %
Investment securities available-for-sale(2)   1,321,954       6,858   2.10 %     1,417,958       7,142   2.00 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)   933,880       5,055   2.20 %     952,800       5,165   2.16 %
Federal funds sold   5,410       27   2.02 %     12,839       122   3.78 %
Total interest earning assets   11,640,162       153,879   5.36 %     12,303,940       168,417   5.45 %
Total noninterest earning assets   596,585               386,014          
Less: allowance for credit losses   (118,557 )             (114,232 )        
Total noninterest earning assets   478,028               271,782          
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,118,190             $ 12,575,722          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction $ 1,368,609     $ 9,908   2.94 %   $ 1,674,997     $ 13,048   3.10 %
Savings and money market   3,682,217       32,389   3.57 %     3,648,502       35,262   3.84 %
Time deposits   2,951,111       34,914   4.80 %     2,804,870       34,692   4.92 %
Total interest bearing deposits   8,001,937       77,211   3.91 %     8,128,369       83,002   4.06 %
Customer repurchase agreements   36,572       260   2.88 %     38,750       294   3.02 %
Other short-term borrowings   682,222       8,733   5.19 %     1,003,587       12,296   4.87 %
Long-term borrowings   76,146       2,025   10.79 %     75,939       2,031   10.64 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   8,796,877       88,229   4.07 %     9,246,645       97,623   4.20 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest bearing demand   1,881,296               1,928,094          
Other liabilities   197,212               170,411          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   2,078,508               2,098,505          
Shareholders' equity   1,242,805               1,230,573          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,118,190             $ 12,575,723          
Net interest income     $ 65,650           $ 70,794    
Net interest spread         1.29 %           1.25 %
Net interest margin         2.28 %           2.29 %
Cost of funds         3.35 %           3.48 %


(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
     


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 1,445,054     $ 15,803   4.44 %   $ 1,841,771     $ 24,862   5.43 %
Loans held for sale(1)   169         %             %
Loans(1) (2)   7,933,695       126,136   6.45 %     7,988,941       137,994   6.95 %
Investment securities available-for-sale(2)   1,321,954       6,858   2.10 %     1,516,503       7,247   1.92 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)   933,880       5,055   2.20 %     1,011,231       5,433   2.16 %
Federal funds sold   5,410       27   2.02 %     7,051       66   3.76 %
Total interest earning assets   11,640,162       153,879   5.36 %     12,365,497       175,602   5.71 %
Total noninterest earning assets   596,585               508,987          
Less: allowance for credit losses   (118,557 )             (90,014 )        
Total noninterest earning assets   478,028               418,973          
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,118,190             $ 12,784,470          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction $ 1,368,609     $ 9,908   2.94 %   $ 1,833,493     $ 16,830   3.69 %
Savings and money market   3,682,217       32,389   3.57 %     3,423,388       35,930   4.22 %
Time deposits   2,951,111       34,914   4.80 %     2,187,320       26,623   4.90 %
Total interest bearing deposits   8,001,937       77,211   3.91 %             4.29 %
Customer repurchase agreements   36,572       260   2.88 %     36,084       315   3.51 %
Other short-term borrowings   682,222       8,733   5.19 %     1,796,863       21,206   4.75 %
Long-term borrowings   76,146       2,025   10.79 %             %
Total interest bearing liabilities   8,796,877       88,229   4.07 %     9,277,148       100,904   4.37 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest bearing demand   1,881,296               2,057,460          
Other liabilities   197,212               160,206          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   2,078,508               2,217,666          
Shareholders' equity   1,242,805               1,289,656          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,118,190             $ 12,784,470          
Net interest income     $ 65,650           $ 74,698    
Net interest spread         1.29 %           1.34 %
Net interest margin         2.28 %           2.43 %
Cost of funds         3.35 %           3.58 %


(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
     


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Income Statements: 2025   2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023   2023
Total interest income $ 153,878     $ 168,417     $ 173,813     $ 169,731     $ 175,602     $ 167,421     $ 161,149     $ 156,510  
Total interest expense   88,229       97,623       101,970       98,378       100,904       94,429       90,430       84,699  
Net interest income   65,649       70,794       71,843       71,353       74,698       72,992       70,719       71,811  
Provision for credit losses   26,255       12,132       10,094       8,959       35,175       14,490       5,644       5,238  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments   (297 )     (1,598 )     (1,593 )     608       456       (594 )     (839 )     318  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   39,691       60,260       63,342       61,786       39,067       59,096       65,914       66,255  
Noninterest income before investment gain   8,203       4,063       6,948       5,329       3,585       2,891       6,342       8,593  
Net gain on sale of investment securities   4       4       3       3       4       3       5       2  
Total noninterest income   8,207       4,067       6,951       5,332       3,589       2,894       6,347       8,595  
Salaries and employee benefits   21,968       22,597       21,675       21,770       21,726       18,416       21,549       21,957  
Premises and equipment expenses   3,203       2,635       2,794       2,894       3,059       2,967       3,095       3,227  
Marketing and advertising   1,371       1,340       1,588       1,662       859       1,071       768       884  
Goodwill impairment                     104,168                          
Other expenses   18,909       17,960       17,557       15,997       14,353       14,644       12,221       11,910  
Total noninterest expense   45,451       44,532       43,614       146,491       39,997       37,098       37,633       37,978  
(Loss) income before income tax expense   2,447       19,795       26,679       (79,373 )     2,659       24,892       34,628       36,872  
Income tax expense   772       4,505       4,864       4,429       2,997       4,667       7,245       8,180  
Net (loss) income   1,675       15,290       21,815       (83,802 )     (338 )     20,225       27,383       28,692  
Per Share Data:                              
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 0.06     $ 0.51     $ 0.72     $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.68     $ 0.91     $ 0.94  
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.50     $ 0.72     $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.67     $ 0.91     $ 0.94  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   30,275,001       30,199,433       30,173,852       30,185,609       30,068,173       29,925,557       29,910,218       30,454,766  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   30,404,262       30,321,644       30,241,699       30,185,609       30,068,173       29,966,962       29,944,692       30,505,468  
Actual shares outstanding at period end   30,368,843       30,202,003       30,173,200       30,180,482       30,185,732       29,925,612       29,917,982       29,912,082  
Book value per common share at period end $ 40.99     $ 40.60     $ 40.61     $ 38.75     $ 41.72     $ 42.58     $ 40.64     $ 40.78  
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1) $ 40.99     $ 40.59     $ 40.61     $ 38.74     $ 38.26     $ 39.08     $ 37.12     $ 37.29  
Dividend per common share $ 0.17     $     $ 0.17     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45  
Performance Ratios (annualized):                              
Return on average assets   0.06 %     0.48 %     0.70 %   (2.73 )%   (0.01 )%     0.65 %     0.91 %     0.96 %
Return on average common equity   0.55 %     4.94 %     7.22 %   (26.67 )%   (0.11 )%     6.48 %     8.80 %     9.24 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)   0.55 %     4.94 %     7.22 %   (28.96 )%   (0.11 )%     7.08 %     9.61 %     10.08 %
Net interest margin   2.28 %     2.29 %     2.37 %     2.40 %     2.43 %     2.45 %     2.43 %     2.49 %
Efficiency ratio(1)(2)   61.50 %     59.50 %     55.40 %     191.00 %     51.10 %     48.90 %     48.83 %     47.20 %
Other Ratios:                              
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3)   1.63 %     1.44 %     1.40 %     1.33 %     1.25 %     1.08 %     1.05 %     1.00 %
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans   64.59 %     54.81 %     83.25 %     110.06 %     108.76 %     131.16 %     118.78 %     267.50 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.79 %     1.90 %     1.22 %     0.88 %     0.79 %     0.57 %     0.64 %     0.28 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3)   0.57 %     0.48 %     0.26 %     0.11 %     1.07 %     0.60 %     0.02 %     0.29 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)   11.11 %     10.74 %     10.77 %     10.58 %     10.26 %     10.73 %     10.96 %     10.84 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)   15.86 %     15.86 %     15.51 %     15.07 %     14.87 %     14.79 %     14.54 %     14.51 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   14.61 %     14.63 %     14.30 %     13.92 %     13.80 %     13.90 %     13.68 %     13.55 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   11.00 %     11.02 %     10.86 %     10.35 %     10.03 %     10.12 %     10.04 %     10.21 %
Average Balances (in thousands):                              
Total assets $ 12,118,190     $ 12,575,722     $ 12,360,899     $ 12,361,500     $ 12,784,470     $ 12,283,303     $ 11,942,905     $ 11,960,111  
Total earning assets $ 11,640,162     $ 12,303,940     $ 12,072,891     $ 11,953,446     $ 12,365,497     $ 11,837,722     $ 11,532,186     $ 11,546,050  
Total loans(2) $ 7,933,695     $ 7,971,907     $ 8,026,524     $ 8,003,206     $ 7,988,941     $ 7,963,074     $ 7,795,144     $ 7,790,555  
Total deposits $ 9,883,233     $ 10,056,463     $ 9,344,414     $ 9,225,266     $ 9,501,661     $ 9,471,369     $ 8,946,641     $ 8,514,938  
Total borrowings $ 794,940     $ 1,118,276     $ 1,654,736     $ 1,721,283     $ 1,832,947     $ 1,401,917     $ 1,646,179     $ 2,102,507  
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,242,805     $ 1,230,573     $ 1,201,477     $ 1,263,627     $ 1,289,656     $ 1,238,763     $ 1,235,162     $ 1,245,647  


(1)   A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)   Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)   Excludes loans held for sale.
     


 
GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		  March 31,
  2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
Tangible common equity          
Common shareholders' equity $ 1,244,891     $ 1,226,061     $ 1,259,413  
Less: Intangible assets   (11 )     (16 )     (104,611 )
Tangible common equity $ 1,244,880     $ 1,226,045     $ 1,154,802  
           
Tangible common equity ratio          
Total assets $ 11,317,361     $ 11,129,508     $ 11,612,648  
Less: Intangible assets   (11 )     (16 )     (104,611 )
Tangible assets $ 11,317,350     $ 11,129,492     $ 11,508,037  
           
Tangible common equity ratio   11.00 %     11.02 %     10.03 %
           
Per share calculations          
Book value per common share $ 40.99     $ 40.60     $ 41.72  
Less: Intangible book value per common share $     $ (0.01 )   $ (3.46 )
Tangible book value per common share $ 40.99     $ 40.59     $ 38.26  
           
Shares outstanding at period end   30,368,843       30,202,003       30,185,732  


    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		  March 31,
    2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
Average tangible common equity            
Average common shareholders' equity   $ 1,242,805     $ 1,230,573     $ 1,289,656  
Less: Average intangible assets     (14 )     (19 )     (104,718 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,242,791     $ 1,230,554     $ 1,184,938  
             
Return on average tangible common equity            
Net (loss) income   $ 1,675     $ 15,290     $ (338 )
Return on average tangible common equity     0.55 %     4.94 %   (0.11 )%
             
Efficiency ratio            
Net interest income   $ 65,649     $ 70,794     $ 74,698  
Noninterest income     8,207       4,067       3,589  
Operating revenue   $ 73,856     $ 74,861     $ 78,287  
Noninterest expense   $ 45,451     $ 44,532     $ 39,997  
             
Efficiency ratio     61.54 %     59.49 %     51.09 %
             
Pre-provision net revenue            
Net interest income   $ 65,649     $ 70,794     $ 74,698  
Noninterest income     8,207       4,067       3,589  
Less: Noninterest expense     (45,451 )     (44,532 )     (39,997 )
Pre-provision net revenue   $ 28,405     $ 30,329     $ 38,290  
                         

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such tangible equity and related measures are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

____________________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796

For the March 31, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1f31917-6800-4f81-8c02-417b49f279cc


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more