ACV to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NYSE: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-704-4453 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0920) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

mduggan@acvauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.