Registration Now Open for Questex's Reimagined Digital Signage Experience 2025 in San Diego

DSE 2025 Takes Place October 19-21 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the premier event for the digital signage industry, officially opens registration for the event today. Register here.

Reimagined from the ground up, DSE 2025 features a bold new format, a new destination, an invigorating format, and registration options tailored to the diverse needs of the digital signage ecosystem. The event takes place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California.

“DSE 2025 promises to be a must-attend event packed with actionable insights, innovative technologies and unparalleled networking opportunities. Plus, our new format offers an intimate and immersive setting designed to foster meaningful connections and partnerships,” said David Drain, Event Director for DSE.

DSE’s format is designed to blend high-impact education with hands-on technology showcases, curated networking and experiential activations. The conference program will feature a compelling lineup of keynotes, panel discussions and technical sessions addressing the future of digital signage, AI-driven content strategies, retail media networks, interactive design, sustainability and more. Additionally, the expanded speaker roster will feature top-tier thought leaders, trailblazing creatives and industry disruptors from retail, hospitality, corporate, transportation, education, healthcare and beyond.

DSE 2025 is also introducing new specialized passes for its targeted audience. Options include:

The End User / Architect Pass is tailored for professionals designing, managing, or deploying digital signage solutions in physical environments

The Agency / Consultant / Integrator Pass is tailored for professionals shaping strategies, implementing solutions or driving innovation for clients

View the pass options and register here.

For more information visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com .



For sponsor and exhibitor inquiries, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

