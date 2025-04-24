Cofactr Prepares U.S. Manufacturers to Navigate New Tariffs with Automated Documentation and Compliance Management

Supply Chain Management Platform Tracks Millions of Moving Components So Manufacturers Can Accurately Classify Products, Calculate Tariffs and Maintain Records

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cofactr, a source-to-pay and logistics platform for critical hardware manufacturers, today announced its work with U.S. manufacturers to comply with tariff regulations and manage evolving trade policies in real-time. Cofactr helps manufacturers mitigate the impact of newly imposed tariffs on U.S. imports by increasing the end-to-end visibility of their supply chains and automating critical documentation processes within its platform. As a result, manufacturers can accurately classify products and calculate tariffs on each of their individual imports and seamlessly prepare records for regulatory procedures like duty drawbacks, temporary import bonding, and de minimis exemptions.

Even U.S. manufacturers who assemble products onshore source at least some of their parts internationally–putting them and every other U.S. manufacturer in a period of transition as they navigate the new tariffs and changes to their supply chain operations. As part of this, manufacturers must track millions of components as they move along the supply chain, and properly classify each product by country-of-origin and Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes–or codes used to identify products for duty rates–to calculate tariffs. Companies must also hold a documentation trail for each of their products as they cross international borders so they can properly prepare records for duty drawbacks, temporary import bonding, and de minimis exemptions.

For many manufacturers, these processes are still completed manually; based on packing slips, commercial invoices, spreadsheets, and physical files. This leaves little room to scale to the requirements of the new tariffs and results in increased errors. With Cofactr, U.S. manufacturers can now automate compliance management and ensure the accuracy of tariff assessments to avoid production delays, goods held in customs, and unexpected costs.

Manufacturers can use Cofactr’s platform to manage the impact of tariffs and prepare for changing trade policies and processes in real-time:

- Track every part–across every moment of the supply chain: Cofactr uses AI, operating with the security and ITAR compliance that high-compliance industries demand, to read, extract, and fill in missing documentation and communication details for every individual component that a manufacturer manages. This creates a complete, searchable history of each product’s movements across the supply chain—from factory to shipping to assembly.

- Automatically classify products for customs: Cofactr leverages its extensive data on millions of components to automatically fill in HTS codes and country-of-origin (verified by packing slips and compliance documentation at receipt) for its customers, ensuring components are correctly classified and will only be subject to tariffs if needed. This also ensures that manufacturers can easily calculate unit costs, considering tariffs that apply to them, in real-time to avoid any surprise costs.

- Ready documentation for regulatory processes: With every part of a product’s supply journey now tracked–and with all the necessary records in one place–manufacturers can easily prepare all of the documentation needed to submit duty drawbacks, claim temporary import bonding, and manage the de minimis exemptions.

“Manufacturers often don’t know there’s an issue with their shipment until it’s being held up by customs—and it could be for something as simple as a misclassified part or a single blank space among a stack of documents, but by then they’re already facing fines and production delays,” said Matthew Haber, Co-founder and CEO of Cofactr. “Cofactr prevents these problems before they happen by identifying potential risks early, tracking shipments in real-time, and resolving issues if they arise. Every U.S. manufacturer is in some way impacted by these new tariffs and we’re making it easier to navigate so they can bring their focus back to innovation.”

Cofactr’s current client roster includes Amazon Robotics, Stoke Space, Summit Interconnect and more. Within Cofactr’s single platform, companies can manage parts sourcing, handle supplier procurement through a vetted network of U.S.-compliant suppliers, approve and pay for orders, move items between vendors, track shipments in real-time, monitor stock availability, and move data between other systems with robust integrations.

About Cofactr

Cofactr is a source-to-pay and logistics platform that eliminates compliance and operational roadblocks for critical hardware manufacturers working on high-velocity projects. The company’s platform is in use by organizations that build everything from rocket ships, satellites, and drones to robotics, autonomous vehicles, and wearables. These companies not only need to produce and source fast while navigating stringent corporate processes and policies, but those in regulated industries additionally need to comply with governmental requirements. Within Cofactr’s single unified platform, they can now automate and manage the complexities of everything from parts sourcing, supplier procurement, payments, and shipping to cross-vendor logistics, stock availability, and government regulations. Cofactr is ITAR and SOC 2 compliant and runs entirely on AWS’s Government Cloud to meet the requirements of high-compliance industries.

Cofactr is backed by Bain Capital, Y Combinator, Floating Point Ventures, Broom and DNX.



