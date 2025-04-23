Gov. Sanders Signs Landmark Youth Justice Reforms into Law, Protecting Victimized Children from Trauma & Incarceration

New laws backed by bipartisan lawmakers & child rights advocates overhaul Arkansas’ youth justice system, focusing on trauma, trafficking & second chances

The passage of SB457 is more than a policy change — it’s a lifeline of hope” — Laura Nicks, Fellow at Human Rights for Kids

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major bipartisan victory for children’s rights, Governor Sarah Sanders has signed into law four groundbreaking bills that will reshape how Arkansas treats kids in the justice system. The reforms — focused on childhood trauma, trafficking, sentencing, and second chances — are among the most comprehensive youth justice changes passed by any state in 2025.Together, the new laws prevent the prosecution of children under the age of 10, require judges to consider childhood trauma at transfer and sentencing hearings, expedite the restoration of voting rights to formerly incarcerated youth, and protect child trafficking survivors from prosecution while holding the adults who exploit them accountable.“These reforms are long overdue and represent our moral and constitutional responsibility to treat children like children, especially those who have been victimized,” said Senator Missy Irvin, lead sponsor of SB620 and co-author of SB488. “We must acknowledge the impact of trauma on a child’s development and create pathways for healing — not lifelong punishment. By enacting these laws, Arkansas is leading with both compassion and common sense.”The legislation — SB457, SB458, SB488, and SB620 — responds to overwhelming data showing that children prosecuted in Arkansas’ adult justice system have suffered high rates of trauma. A recent Human Rights for Kids (HRFK) study found that children tried as adults in Arkansas had an average Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) score of 5.9, with 57% experiencing physical abuse, 32% experiencing sexual abuse or trafficking, over 90% experiencing parental separation, and 68% living in households with substance abuse.“Too often, child victims of trafficking are treated like criminals instead of the survivors they are,” said Frank Russo, Executive Director of the CPAC Center for Combating Human Trafficking, which partnered with HRFK to advance reforms. “SB620 brings Arkansas into alignment with the best practices in victim-centered justice by giving courts the flexibility to recognize the coercion and abuse these kids face. This bill is a critical tool in holding traffickers accountable while protecting the most vulnerable among us.”The enactment of these reforms comes during Second Chances Month, a national campaign recognizing the importance of allowing formerly incarcerated individuals to rebuild their lives and rejoin their communities.“Restoring the right to vote is about recognizing growth, rehabilitation, and our shared belief in redemption,” said Senator Greg Leding, lead sponsor of SB457 and SB458. “When young people serve their time and demonstrate they are ready to contribute to their communities, we should welcome them back fully — including at the ballot box. SB457 ensures Arkansas lives up to its values of fairness and second chances.”“The passage of SB457 is more than a policy change — it’s a lifeline of hope,” said Laura Nicks, Fellow at Human Rights for Kids. “As someone sentenced to life as a child and later given a second chance through Arkansas Act 821, I know firsthand the power of redemption. SB457 ensures that others like me, who have done the hard work of rehabilitation, can finally close the chapter of parole and reclaim the fundamental right to vote. It’s about restoring dignity, and the voice we were once denied.”Advocates and national funders praised Arkansas for taking bold action to protect children from the lasting harm of justice system involvement.“We’re proud to support Human Rights for Kids and their work advocating on behalf of children and their families impacted by justice systems,” said Jolene Forman, Chief Program and Advocacy Officer of The Just Trust. “Arkansas has taken a critical step forward in protecting our nation’s kids from the lasting harms of incarceration and seeking alternative ways to foster accountability.”Madhav Shroff of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation added, “These new juvenile justice reforms are game-changing measures for Arkansas families struggling to make ends meet. By recognizing the real-world impact of trauma on children, our state is taking a critical step toward breaking the cycle of poverty, instability, and injustice that so often traps ALICE households (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).”###ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS FOR KIDSHuman Rights for Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of the human rights of children. We use an integrated, multi-faceted approach—research & public education, coalition building & grassroots mobilization, and policy advocacy & strategic litigation—to advance critical human rights on behalf of children in the United States and around the world. Human Rights for Kids is particularly grateful to our partners, The Just Trust and the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, for supporting our advocacy on behalf of children in Arkansas.

