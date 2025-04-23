Malta Celebrates 100 Years in Cinema at its 3rd Mediterrane Film Festival, June 21-29th, 2025

New York, New York, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year Malta will celebrate its 100th Anniversary of Cinema and the Archipelago’s status as an international hub for world-changing film. This film industry milestone will be a highlight of Malta’s 3rd annual Mediterrane film festival, scheduled for June 21-29, 2025.

The film festival will be hosted by Ray Calleja, best known for his award-winning role as ‘Boxer’ in “Press Conference” and ‘X’ in “Tales of Babylon.” Further assisted by film curator, Mark Adams, known for his editorial work in the films: “Snake Eyes,” “The Crow,” and “Unforgivable.” From June 21st to 29th, the celebration will honor the rich history of film, while embracing the joy of innovation brought by the future of film-making.

Legendary Films Shot in Malta

The event will feature some legendary films shot in Malta to honor the history of Mediterranean cinema: such as Gladiator I & II, Jurassic World, and Assassins Creed; creating a space where film connoisseurs can enjoy these works with some of the most talented professionals in the cinema industry. The films will be showcased at EMBASSY Cinemas in Malta’s Capital, Valletta, with two outdoor venues: “The Ditch” at Valletta and an outdoor theater at Fort Ricasoli, which was used in the 2004 film “Troy” with star Brad Pitt.

In addition to showcasing films with a Maltese backdrop, motion picture experts will come together to discuss emerging trends and the overall cinematic scene; covering film sustainability, diversity, inclusion, and AI technology and how to align it with historical film preservation, and, of course, honor our archives.

“Celebrating 100 years of film in Malta, this year’s Mediterrane Film Festival shines a spotlight on the Maltese Islands as a premier Mediterranean film hub,” said Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef. “With its year-round sunshine, historic architecture, and cutting-edge production facilities, Malta continues to attract top filmmakers and set-jetting tourists alike. From classics like Popeye to modern blockbusters like Game of Thrones, Gladiator and Gladiator 2, fans can explore iconic filming locations while enjoying the islands’ unbeatable climate and cinematic charm.”

This year's festival will hold the Golden Bee Awards, which features a breath-taking view of Malta’s capital, Valletta at Fort Manoel; the Fort used in the production of classics such as Gladiator, The Count of Monte Cristo, and even Popeye. The gala’s rapid growth has allowed for new awards to be featured, to truly honor and praise international film. The Festival coined the tagline “WE ARE FILM” for the event, to reflect their unfaltering commitment to the art & endless potential within cinema.

About Malta

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts a year round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire's most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military structures from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants and a thriving nightlife, there is something for everyone.

