Farmers of Salem Proudly Spotlights Employee Tammy Stell for Her Generous Charitable Giving Work

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property and Casualty insurer, Farmers of Salem, is proud to support employee involvement in community activities that improve the quality of life in those communities where our employees live. Today, we spotlight Tammy Stell, Claims Customer Service Supervisor, who will be celebrating her 6-year career with Farmers later this year.

We all felt the helpless and scary effects of the COVID Pandemic. But some of us recognized the needs of others and did something about it. It all started with a visit to the dollar store. While at the cash register, Tammy’s husband, Al Stell, noticed an older woman at the register. Without enough money, she had to put back some food items for herself in order that she could afford food for her precious pet cat. Al stepped in and paid for the woman’s whole grocery bill. As he was driving home, his wheels started turning. Tammy and Al put their extra time and energy into a new mission: “To help people feed their animals when they are financially distressed.”

Bo Lends a PAW Pet Pantry held its first event on June 6, 2020, in Salem County, NJ. The pantry is named after the Stell family dog, Bo, who was adopted from a shelter in 2019. The pantry is a non-profit organization that helps people feed their fur babies. Says Tammy, “We want to help people with their animals, so there will be less animals on the streets and less animals being “surrendered” to animal shelters. It helps relieve the financial burden on people, allowing them to focus on paying for other essential items they need”

Al Stell has a long history of community service volunteering as a firefighter since he was 16. Tammy loves animals and says, “We are at a point in our lives that we can help the community and make a difference. We are big animal lovers, and we want to help people take care of them. When someone thanks me it means the world to me. People are eternally grateful. It makes me feel warm and fuzzy.”

The organization has big party plans to celebrate their 5-year anniversary, on June 7, 2025, at the Engine House in Pennsville, NJ. Recently, on March 13th, Tammy and Al went to a local school for a meet-n-greet with Bo. The students held a donation drive, and the winning class got a Pizza Party and an in-person meeting with the famous Bo Stell. Bo Lends a PAW has been featured by multiple media outlets and just this month was awarded the Best Community Strengthening Non-Profit in the 2025 Best in Salem County contest.

Regarding Tammy’s career at Farmers, she stated: “I love my job!” Tammy is a Customer Service Rep II and has enjoyed working at Farmers for 5+ years.

For more information about Bo Lends a PAW Pet Pantry, visit www.BoLendsAPaw.org or, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/bolendsapawpetpantry.

About Farmers of Salem

Founded in 1851, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best Company and has received a Financial Stability Rating of A Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. We pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention.

Farmers of Salem provides compensated Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to full-time employees for use during their regular workday. Farmers’ recognizes volunteering provides employees with a valuable opportunity to meaningfully support their chosen charitable missions and is very proud of their employee’s service to others.

For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit farmersofsalem.com

As a mutual corporation, fundamentally rooted in serving our community, we engage in corporate philanthropy, giving annually to an array of organizations and causes. Through our giving, in local markets where we have a presence, Farmers of Salem has supported educational development, physical education, and health and wellness programs that provide communities in most need with essential services, opportunities to improve the quality of their lives and provide them with assets to create a better future.

Tammy's pet dog, Bo. Meet Bo...the namesake of Bo Lens a PAW Pet Pantry

