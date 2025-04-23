OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 24th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on April 24th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are excited to highlight companies featured in this year’s OTCQX Best 50 list,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “The OTCQX Best 50 speaks to the diversity of companies that find success on our OTCQX Market, representing various industries and specialties.”

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

