Texas High Society Brings High-Quality Cannabis and Hemp Products to League City and Galveston County

League City, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- League City, Texas -

Texas High Society, founded in 2024 by Amanda Khan and a team of cannabis industry veterans, is redefining the standard for hemp and cannabis access across League City and Galveston County. With more than 30 years of combined experience in cannabis operations, small business ownership, and customer-focused retail, the team behind Texas High Society is on a mission to make high-quality, farm-fresh THC and CBD products accessible, trustworthy, and locally available.

"Our passion is to transform the Galveston County experience," said Khan. "We offer exceptional cannabis and hemp products locally, so residents in local areas including Mar Bella, Hidden Lakes, Coastal Point, Magnolia Creek, South Shore, Kemah, Nassau Bay, Webster and Dickinson no longer have to travel to large metro areas just to find clean, safe, and effective options. We believe quality access shouldn't require a road trip."

Texas High Society was launched to address a critical gap in the Texas cannabis landscape: the lack of guaranteed, lab-tested products with variety, freshness, and consistent standards. The company's entire product line—from pre-rolls and vape cartridges to wellness tinctures and edibles—is curated to meet consumer demand for reliability, safety, and selection.

Everything sold through Texas High Society is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, giving customers peace of mind in every purchase.

"We saw that customers in this region were forced to compromise," said Khan. "They either had to settle for low-quality, outdated inventory or make long drives to more developed cannabis markets. Texas High Society exists to bridge that gap—with premium, farm-fresh options right here at home."

But Texas High Society is about more than just great products.

With a foundation built on community engagement, compliance, and transparency, the brand is actively working to raise the bar for cannabis education and service in the region. The company is committed to helping locals understand how to use cannabis responsibly and confidently, whether they are managing stress, enhancing wellness, or simply looking to relax with high-quality products they can trust.

Amanda Khan brings not only years of cannabis business experience but also a track record of successful small business operations, backed by advanced academic degrees and real-world entrepreneurial grit. This unique blend of strategic know-how and hands-on leadership is one of the driving forces behind Texas High Society's early momentum.

"Our long-term vision is to be the trusted, one-stop shop for cannabis and hemp products in League City and Galveston County," Khan explained. "We're not trying to replicate what's out there—we're creating something better. We want people to walk in and immediately feel that this is a place where quality and integrity come first."

Texas High Society also believes in empowering customers through knowledge. From in-store guidance to online education, the company strives to demystify cannabis and remove the stigma still surrounding it in parts of Texas. "We take pride in transparency and helping our customers make informed decisions," said Khan.

With a sleek storefront, a knowledgeable staff, and a fast-growing local following, Texas High Society is poised to lead the next chapter in safe, accessible cannabis in the Lone Star State. Whether it's your first experience or your fiftieth, the team is ready to guide you with care, professionalism, and a deep commitment to community.

To learn more about Texas High Society or browse their current lineup, visit https://www.txhs.club or view their listing at https://maps.app.goo.gl/DDsUC6z9bp5kq19TA.

Texas High Society proudly serves League City and surrounding areas with the goal of making high-quality, compliant cannabis products a standard—not a luxury—for the people of Galveston County.

###

For more information about Texas High Society, contact the company here:



Texas High Society

Amanda Khan

(409) 218-2286

hello@txhs.club

812 W Main St, League City, TX 77573

Amanda Khan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.