ReversingLabs Named in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Software Supply Chain Security

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS). This Market Guide from Gartner provides initial coverage of the SSCS market and focuses on the market definition, rationale for the market, and key capabilities needed.

“Attackers are targeting software supply chains comprising open source and commercial software dependencies, third-party APIs and DevOps toolchains,” according to the Gartner report. “Software engineering leaders can use software supply chain security tools to protect their software from the cascading impact of these attacks.”



“We are proud that ReversingLabs is recognized for Spectra Assure™ by Gartner in this Market Guide, which we believe validates the urgent need for advanced approaches to secure the modern software supply chain,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder of ReversingLabs. “Our unique visibility into software packages at the binary level ensures our customers can detect threats and integrity issues across open source, proprietary, and commercial dependencies before software is released.”



According to the Gartner report, “By 2028, 85% of software engineering teams in large enterprises will have deployed software supply chain security tools, up from 60% in 2025.” The report identifies three critical use cases and capabilities needed by modern software supply chain tools to secure use of open source software, and protect the general CI/CD process.

We trust Spectra Assure aligns with several of the recommended SSCS tool features in the Gartner report, including:

Enabling the curation of OSS packages to ensure they are safe

Binary analysis of software (without source code)

Lifecycle support for SBOMs and vulnerability exploitability exchange (VEX)

Monitoring exposure for new risks

Spectra Assure provides the most comprehensive SBOM/xBOM and actionable risk assessment of the entire software application. Powered by its Complex Binary Analysis, it analyzes open source, proprietary, commercial, and build artifacts to identify malware, tampering, suspicious behaviors and more.

Learn more

To learn more about the new Gartner Market Guide for Software Supply Chain Security, join ReversingLabs on Wednesday, May 28th from 12:00-1:00pm EST for a discussion of the Gartner report, discussing insights on the report and how to address the urgent need for visibility and risk assessment gaps across the SDLC.



Click here to receive a complimentary copy of the full report.



Join RL in person at RSAC in San Francisco in our booth (North Expo 4428).

Additional Materials

Gartner, Market Guide for Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS), Manjunath Bhat, Aaron Lord, Jason Gross, 7 April 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

Doug@Guyergroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.