Entertainment Partners Expands ProductionLot.com With Key Industry Partnerships

Fast-Growing Online Community for Film/TV Professionals Teams with NewFilmmakers LA and Think Tank for Inclusion & Equity

BURBANK, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment Partners (EP) – the global leader in entertainment production payroll, finance and management solutions – today announced new partnerships aimed at providing members of its rapidly growing ProductionLot.com community with more opportunities to connect, network and engage. The partnerships with NewFilmmakers LA and Think Tank for Inclusion & Equity will also give ProductionLot.com participants greater access to industry resources and career-enhancing opportunities.

Launched in March 2024, ProductionLot.com is the first free, industry-wide online community for professionals working across all aspects of production. With nearly 10,000 active community members from over 60 countries, it serves as a hub for collaboration and insights, enabling individuals from all backgrounds and with every level of experience to connect, learn and find opportunities for career advancement. The community includes designated channels for producers, crew members, production accountants, students and educators.

“These new partnerships enable ProductionLot.com to offer even more opportunities for industry professionals to connect, learn and grow,” said Entertainment Partners President and CEO Markham L. Goldstein. “As we mark the community’s first anniversary, our focus remains on breaking down silos and expanding access to the industry’s top resources and networks. Production is a team sport, and success comes from collaboration. These new partnerships help ensure that everyone – regardless of background or experience level – can have a place in the industry.”

About the new nonprofit partners:

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) champions a network of over 1,600 emerging and independent filmmakers and storytellers from around the world, hosting monthly film festivals, workshops, panels, competitions and networking programs.





champions a network of over 1,600 emerging and independent filmmakers and storytellers from around the world, hosting monthly film festivals, workshops, panels, competitions and networking programs. Think Tank for Inclusion & Equity (TTIE) is a volunteer organization led by working TV writers – from staff writers to showrunners – committed to fostering authentic storytelling through research, education, advocacy and consulting services that help all writers and all stories to thrive.



These partnerships enhance the Production Lot's industry reach and relevance while delivering valuable benefits to both participants and partner organizations. Participants gain access to specialized content, industry insights and networking opportunities that support career growth. At the same time, NewFilmmakers LA and TTIE have direct access to a diverse and growing global community of production industry professionals. Bringing these key organizations into the ProductionLot.com ecosystem further solidifies the platform’s role as a hub for the industry.

Shireen Razack, Co-chair & Co-founder of TTIE, adds, “To create the types of stories that resonate with today’s audiences, true inclusion in the entertainment industry is necessary. That requires intentional connection and community-building. Through our partnership with EP and ProductionLot.com, we’re helping ensure that historically excluded professionals have direct access to networks and resources that can drive real change.”

Echoing these sentiments, Larry Laboe, Executive Director of NewFilmmakers LA, said, “We have always worked to provide emerging filmmakers with the opportunities and industry exposure they need to succeed. Partnering with EP and ProductionLot.com gives our filmmakers access to a global, dynamic network of professionals who can help bring stories to life.”

ProductionLot.com is free to join and open to all professionals currently working in or aspiring to enter the entertainment industry. Participants create a profile to access a growing network of industry peers, engage with exclusive content and educational resources, and connect with key organizations shaping the future of entertainment. As the community continues to grow, it remains dedicated to breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive and connected industry where talent and opportunity meet.

