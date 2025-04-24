Hangar A Named 'Logistics Solution of the Year' by RetailTech Breakthrough

Hangar A Named Logistics Solution of the Year

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies and Solutions Around the World

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A LLC, a leader in innovative e-logistics automation and services, today announced it has been named the recipient of the “Logistics Solution of the Year” award in the 3rd annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough—an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top retail technology companies, products, and services worldwide.Hangar A’s Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) 2.0 is a next-generation platform designed to bring speed, flexibility, and efficiency to e-commerce shipping . Already used by leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and omnichannel retailers, the solution provides reliable next-day and two-day express shipping for both small parcel and big and bulky items—at rates competitive with slower over-the-road options. eCMS 2.0 integrates both air and first/final mile e-booking, dynamic pricing, dock-to-door shipper visibility tracking, and real-time exception management—all within a single, world-class operating platform.Leveraging a transportation partner network that includes over 20,000 daily commercial airline flights, the platform enables shippers to easily access available air cargo capacity throughout the U.S. and Canada. Combined with a nationwide network of ground transportation providers, the Hangar A Express Delivery Network (eDN) offers shippers complete dock-to-door delivery capabilities for first, middle, and last-mile express shipping.Hangar A’s platform delivers the most complete end-to-end visibility in the market, covering every stage of the shipment journey—from warehouse to doorstep. Unlike many legacy providers and newer entrants that leave gaps in tracking, Hangar A’s system offers full transparency for both shipping customers and end consumers.The platform’s advanced Command Center Console (e.g., control tower) gives logistics teams a real-time, holistic view of all in-transit shipments, highlighting disruptions, delays, and timely status information on their daily shipping activity—all in one place. Paired with a state-of-the-art exception management engine, the Hangar A platform allows teams to take quick action, keep deliveries on track, and deliver a world-class customer experience.“We designed eCMS 2.0 not just as another logistics tool, but as a solution that helps retailers thrive in today’s fast-paced, customer-centric market,” said Kevin Kerns, President and CEO of Hangar A. “By combining leading-edge technology automation with best-in-class visibility solutions, we’re focused on catalyzing the next wave of online retail growth. With Hangar A as a partner, retailers can scale their logistics capabilities affordably—unlocking new markets, increasing speed, and driving top-line growth.”The annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards aim to spotlight global innovators transforming the retail technology landscape. This year’s program drew thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries, reflecting the global momentum of retail innovation.“Hangar A is redefining logistics for modern retailers by bridging the gap between operational efficiency and exceptional customer experience,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RetailTech Breakthrough. “Uniform express delivery nationwide is no longer optional—customers expect it. Yet many retailers can’t justify building out multiple distribution centers. Hangar A’s combination of cutting-edge technology and a vast transportation network enables retailers to reach more customers, more quickly, without massive capital investments. Its speed, scalability, and reliability are reshaping what's possible in retail logistics.”About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS)—a world-class operating platform that utilizes "middle mile" commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and two-day delivery services. For more information, visit https://www.hangara.com About RetailTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit https://retailtechbreakthrough.com Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

