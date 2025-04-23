Submit Release
From Bystander to Lifesaver: How the American Heart Association’s PSA Champions CPR Awareness and Safety

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals in the U.S., with a 90% fatality rate. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double, or triple a person’s chance of survival. However, only about 46% of people who experience cardiac arrest receive CPR from people nearby while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.

The new PSA, From Bystander to Lifesaver, from the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers initiative, highlights the importance of learning how to perform CPR so that, in times of cardiac emergency, anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to become a vital link in the chain of survival.

The American Heart Association's PSA encourages bystanders to become lifesavers, emphasizing that together we can save lives.

The American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers initiative’s goal is to double the survival rate of cardiac arrest by 2030.

For more information, please visit https://heart.org/nation.

