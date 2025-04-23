BenchPrep Launches ExamSim to Help Credentialing Bodies & Associations Reduce Certification Exam Anxiety, Increase Success Rates, and Differentiate Prep Offerings

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning learning management system, today announced the launch of ExamSim, an advanced practice exam tool designed to help credentialing bodies and associations better prepare their learners for high-stakes certification and licensure exams.

ExamSim offers a configurable exam-day experience that reflects the interfaces used by leading testing providers, helping learners get comfortable with the format before test day. By removing the stress of the unfamiliar, organizations can address one of the biggest barriers to success—anxiety caused by exam-day uncertainty. A prominent credentialing body in business education reported that 96% of candidates felt prepared after using its prep program, highlighting the powerful role realistic practice plays in building confidence and improving outcomes.

"At BenchPrep, we believe that lifelong learning requires removing barriers that prevent individuals from achieving their professional goals," said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. "With ExamSim, we're tackling exam anxiety head-on by creating an environment where practice mimics the real exam experience. When exam day feels like practice, learners can focus on demonstrating their knowledge and competency rather than navigating unfamiliar interfaces."

ExamSim is layered over BenchPrep's industry-leading learning platform, which supports professional development from exam preparation to continuing education and microcredentialing. ExamSim further strengthens BenchPrep’s position as the go-to solution for organizations supporting learners across their career journey.

For associations and credentialing bodies, the learner experience plays a critical role in satisfaction, outcomes, and overall brand trust. ExamSim helps mitigate the risk of poor performance and disengagement by giving learners a realistic, low-stakes environment to practice first. ExamSim key features include:

Realistic exam interface – Familiar layout to reduce stress and build confidence

– Familiar layout to reduce stress and build confidence Authentic timers and navigation – Mimics real pacing and flow

– Mimics real pacing and flow Support for a wide variety of question types – Reflects actual exam formats

– Reflects actual exam formats Actionable performance analytics – Highlights strengths, gaps, and readiness

ExamSim is now available as a premium offering for any organization looking to deliver a more effective, exam-day-style preparation experience—reinforcing BenchPrep’s commitment to supporting the complete learning journey.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform that helps associations and credentialing bodies grow their education programs and support learners across the entire lifelong learning journey. With a focus on certification training, exam preparation, and continuing education, BenchPrep delivers an interactive, personalized experience that drives engagement and results. Trusted by many of the world’s leading credentialing organizations, BenchPrep has helped over 12 million learners achieve academic and professional success. Learn more at www.benchprep.com .

