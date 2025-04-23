Phoenix Interior Architecture and Design Firm PDO Joins with National Architecture Firm RDC

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDC, a national award-winning architecture, interiors, and planning firm, has joined together with Phoenix-based interior architecture and design firm Phoenix Design One (PDO). The merger was announced today by RDC’s CEO Brad Williams, AIA. The firms are teaming up to expand the services offered to clients and will continue to operate as they did prior to the merger, using their respective firm names, staff members, office spaces, methods, and procedures.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome PDO to the team. PDO fills a strategic gap both in our workplace interiors capabilities and our expansion into the Phoenix market. We are aligned in our values, offer complementary services, and have already been successfully partnering on several projects together,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to leveraging one another’s strengths and anticipate a significant increase in new synergies as a result of the joining of the two firms.”

“We believe design is better with collaboration, and that our firms will be better together,” said Kerri Swischuk, Principal, NCIDQ, with PDO. “It’s been our longstanding strategic goal to align ourselves with an architectural partner that would enable PDO to provide planning and other architectural services that naturally complement our well-established workplace practice. Joining with RDC creates that capability and allows us to provide a complete menu of services on more complex projects for our clients.”

PDO and RDC are currently collaborating on a new office location for a bank branch in Southern California, an office redevelopment for the City of Beverly Hills, a 60,000-square-foot office interiors renovation for a tech company in Leesburg, Virginia and RDC’s office space in Loudoun County, Virginia.

About PDO

Founded in 1984, PDO is a leading, full-service interior architecture and design firm. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, it has over 40 years of experience designing innovative workplace interiors as well as medical, retail, education, financial and light industrial spaces. Through its innovative team of designers, PDO has completed more than 90 million square feet of space. With numerous NCIDQ-certified designers and LEED AP team members on staff, PDO consistently ranks as one of the region’s top design studios. This includes earning NAIOP Arizona’s Interior Architect of the Year award for nine of the past 12 years. For more information, visit p-d-o.com.

About RDC

Founded in 1979, RDC is an award-winning national architecture and planning firm headquartered in Long Beach, CA. RDC (www.rdcollaborative.com) is a leader in retail centers and store design, and in planning the mix of uses that create community. The firm offers a network of design work groups that include: Studio One Eleven (www.studio-111.com), an integrated practice of architecture, urbanism and landscape architecture that focuses not on typologies but on projects that revitalize communities, and DyeLot Interiors (www.dyelot.com), a hospitality focused interior design, branding and procurement studio dedicated to creating bespoke hospitality projects.

Media Contact:

Morgan Sweeney

morgan@akrete.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05fbbeb-8877-400e-b1d1-78ee760fcb8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e730826-2381-4884-a31f-c33ae9822a5c

Kerri Swischuk, NCIDQ, Principal, PDO Kerri Swischuk, NCIDQ, Principal, PDO Brad Williams, AIA, CEO, RDC Brad Williams, AIA, CEO, RDC

