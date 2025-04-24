Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,017 in the last 365 days.

Palisades Therapeutics Unveils Breakthrough Multi-Mechanistic Data for PT150 and PT157 in Resistant Cancers

Pop Test/Palisades Therapeutics

Key Differentiators: PT150 and PT157 vs. Relacorilant

Compelling Preclinical Data Across Multiple Cancers

Dual AR/GR Antagonism, Metabolic Reprogramming, and Lysosomal Bypass Position PT150 and PT157 as Best-in-Class Oncology Candidates

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop Test Oncology LLC dba Palisades Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today released compelling preclinical data for clinical-stage PT150 and its early-stage dimer PT157, demonstrating their superiority over existing glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonists like Relacorilant™.

These findings position PT150 and PT157 as transformative therapies for taxane-resistant and AR/GR-driven cancers, including pancreatic, ovarian, liver, prostate, and colorectal malignancies.

Breakthrough Mechanistic Insights

• Dual AR/GR Targeting: Disrupts survival pathways in AR+/GR+ tumors (~30% of pancreatic, ovarian, and prostate cancers).

• Epigenetic Modulation: Reverses PARP resistance (H2AFV↑) induces synthetic lethality in ARID1A-mutant tumors (SMARCA4↓).

• Metabolic & Stromal Targeting: ACADL↓ disrupts fatty acid oxidation; ACTA2↓ reduces fibrosis for improved drug delivery.

• Lysosomal Resistance Bypass: RAB9A↓ prevents taxane sequestration, enhancing chemotherapy efficacy.

• ZTX® PREDICT Platform Validation: Rapid 5-day in vivo testing identifies responders/non-responders, with high prediction of patient treatment outcome, accelerating preclinical-to-clinical translation.

Strategic Next Steps

• Global Partnerships: Leverage data for potential collaborations with leading companies such as Pfizer, Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Astellas.

Why This Matters: PT150 and PT157’s multi-target approach offers hope for durable remissions in resistant pancreatic, ovarian, liver, and prostate cancers.

About Palisades Therapeutics
Palisades Therapeutics is a lean, innovation-driven biotech leveraging a global network of 75+ experts to accelerate transformative oncology therapies. Learn more at www.palisadestherapeutics.com

Disclaimer:
Relacorilant™ is a trademark and drug owned by Corcept Therapeutics. Palisades Therapeutics and its affiliates have no relationship, affiliation, or endorsement from Corcept Therapeutics. Any comparative data regarding Relacorilant™ referenced in this press release, prepared through Perplexity. ai were determined through publicly available publications and are not based on direct collaboration or proprietary information from Corcept Therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains projections based on preclinical data. Clinical outcomes may differ.

#Pfizer, #Gilead, #BMS, #Astellas, #Oncology, #CancerResearch

Randi Altschul
Pop Test Oncology/Palisades Therapeutics
+1 201-943-3770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Palisades Therapeutics Unveils Breakthrough Multi-Mechanistic Data for PT150 and PT157 in Resistant Cancers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more