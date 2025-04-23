AAPA 2025 Opening General Session to Explore How Technology Is Reshaping Patient Care

PAs to Reclaim Their Energy and Purpose on Day 4 with Main Stage Speaker Suneel Gupta

Alexandria, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) will explore how innovation is helping medical providers address today’s top healthcare issues and improve patient outcomes during AAPA 2025’s opening main stage event on May 17 in Denver.

Keynote speakers for the session include three leaders in healthcare innovation:

Dr. Aki Alzubaidi , founder of EON Health, a company at the forefront of leveraging data to save lives and unlock growth,

, founder of EON Health, a company at the forefront of leveraging data to save lives and unlock growth, Kari Cao , PA-C, MHS, NFC, CEO and founder of RenewRx, a tech-enabled lifestyle and nutritional app and coaching companion for expecting moms, and

, PA-C, MHS, NFC, CEO and founder of RenewRx, a tech-enabled lifestyle and nutritional app and coaching companion for expecting moms, and David Norris, co-founder and CEO of Affineon, an AI agent that triages clinical inboxes.

Jessica DaMassa, creator and host of WTF Health - What's the Future Health interview series, will serve as moderator.

During the sessions, speakers will share stories of how they became inspired to seek solutions through technology and discuss real-world examples of tools that are making healthcare more effective, equitable, and human.

“We are excited to kick off AAPA 2025 with an in-depth look at the unbelievable advancements and cutting-edge tools available to enhance clinical practice,” AAPA CEO Lisa. M. Gables, CPA, said. “PAs will walk away inspired and equipped to make the most of what new technology can do for healthcare teams and the patients we serve.”

The second main stage session on May 19, “Momentum in Medicine: Reconnect, Recharge, and Make an Impact,” will center on helping PAs and PA students reconnect with their “why” – and replenish the energy it takes to live that purpose fully, day after day. The session will feature healthcare entrepreneur and bestselling author Suneel Gupta, the founding CEO of breakthrough wellness company RISE.

Gupta will share research-backed insights and practical strategies to help PAs manage stress, sustain energy, and stay focused on what matters the most – their patients.

“The fast-paced nature of healthcare can pull our focus from why we became PAs in the first place,” AAPA President and Chair of the Board Jason Prevelige, DMSc, MBA, PA-C, DFAAPA, said. "This session will be a time to reconnect to our purpose.”

In addition to the main stage events, AAPA 2025 offers a variety of interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees to engage with colleagues, exchange ideas, and envision the future of healthcare delivery.

AAPA 2025 is the world’s largest PA conference and expo with thousands of PAs from across the country in attendance. The conference takes place May 16 to 20 in Denver, Colorado.

For more information about AAPA 2025, including a schedule of sessions, go to aapa.org/conference.

