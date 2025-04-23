Kindcard, Inc. Launches Payments Marketplace

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindcard, Inc. (OTC Markets: KCRD) (“Kindcard” and the “Company”), an innovative FinTech and PayTech company which provides alternative payments solutions to businesses across a wide variety of merchant verticals through its wholly owned subsidiary, Deb, Inc. (“DEB”) ( www.debpayments.com), today announced that the Company through its strategic partnership with Bloxcross, Inc. ( www.blox.global) (“Blox”) has onboarded its initial merchant accounts utilizing the Blox worldwide digital technology platform.

Michael Rosen, CEO of Kindcard, stated, “Our Deb platform in combination with Blox has actively been introducing our all-in-one Payments Marketplace to industry resellers, referral partners and end user clients.” Mr. Rosen continued, “We have experienced an enthusiastic response to our ‘Deb powered by Blox’ approach to provisioning a platform that encompasses traditional card processing with the ability to offer digital payments online and in-store, business and consumer wallets, currency conversion, and payouts worldwide.”

Diego Baez, CEO of Blox, stated, “Having focused our efforts on the buildout of our Blox digital payments platform with a focus on B2B transactions worldwide, our launch of this strategic partnership with Deb, including Deb’s introductions to its payments industry partners and clients under Deb’s all-in-one Payments Marketplace, has been exciting for our organization, and we look forward to continued mutual growth as strategic partners.”

About Kindcard, Inc.:

Kindcard, Inc. (OTC Markets: KCRD) (“Kindcard” and the “Company”) is engaged in designing, partnering and taking to market safer, faster, and more competitive and secure ways for businesses and consumers to transact business in the ever-growing world economy. www.kindcard.com

Kindcard is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Bloxcross, Inc.:

Bloxcross, Inc. ( www.blox.global) (“Blox”) is a fintech innovator redefining cross-border payments through a blockchain-integrated network that prioritizes speed, security, and accessibility. With operations spanning over 32 countries and more than $350 million in total payment volume processed to date, Blox delivers robust solutions including Blox Pay and Blox Trade Finance. These services empower businesses and institutions with real-time settlement capabilities and seamless international trade.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or “believes” or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

