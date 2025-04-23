Defying Market Trends: Call It Closed International Realty Achieves Record Growth in Q1 2025

With 13% growth in Q1 and a 55% sales surge in March, Call It Closed International Realty continues to outperform a challenging market.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty today announced a remarkable first-quarter performance for 2025, showcasing significant expansion that stands in stark contrast to broader real estate market trends. The company reported a substantial 13% increase in overall sales volume during Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This momentum culminated in an extraordinary 55% surge in sales volume in March 2025 compared to March of the previous year—an exceptional performance that positions Call It Closed International Realty as a leading and expanding brokerage in an uncertain economic landscape.The first quarter of 2025 presented a complex environment for the real estate industry. With tight monetary policies, tariff concerns, and affordability challenges, the U.S. housing market faced considerable headwinds. Mortgage rates remained elevated, and overall home sales volume saw a decline, even as inventory showed some signs of improvement, but remained below pre-pandemic levels. Home prices continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace. This challenging market makes Call It Closed International Realty's double-digit gains in sales volume over the first quarter, and the particularly strong performance in March, a significant achievement.As Aprile Osborne , Co-Founder of Call It Closed, put it, "With everything happening in the market right now, we place a huge priority—at every level of Call It Closed, from leadership to each individual agent—on being a trusted resource for both buyers and sellers. Navigating these chaotic waters takes experience, and that’s exactly what sets us apart. Our team is our greatest asset, and in times like these, having seasoned professionals in your corner makes all the difference."Against this backdrop, Call It Closed International Realty's significant performance highlights the company's resilience and adaptability in navigating challenging market conditions. The 13% increase in Q1 sales and the dramatic 55% jump in March demonstrate a clear outperformance compared to market averages, suggesting potential gains in market share and success in key segments. This remarkable growth underscores the effectiveness of the company's strategies and the dedication of its team in a market where many brokerages are struggling."We are absolutely thrilled by the significant results that Call It Closed International Realty has achieved in this dynamic market," said Chad Osborne, CEO & Co-Founder. "It's incredibly rewarding to see so many talented agents choosing to join our ranks and finding the world-class support system they need to not only succeed but truly make a difference for their clients. This success is a testament to their hard work and the unique culture we've cultivated here."Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

