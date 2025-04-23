Update: Dental Implants and Prosthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2025-2030

Sheridan, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global dental implants and prosthetics market is valued at 12.1 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Summary

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Report Attributes Details Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size (2024) USD 12.1 Billion Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size (2030) USD 16.5 Billion CAGR 5.4% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

US Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size

Further, the US market in 2024, holds majority share in the global dental implants and prosthetics market and is likely to remain the leading region growing a CAGR of 5% within this market, during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders and tooth loss

Growing aging population

Advancements in dental implant technology

Rising patient awareness & demand for aesthetic dental solutions

Opportunities

Emergence of Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)

Minimally invasive dental implant procedures

Adoption of digital dentistry solutions

Continuous product innovation

High growth potential of emerging markets

Titanium implants accounted for the largest share of dental implants market by material

Based on materials, the dental implants market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. In 2024, the titanium implants segment accounted for the largest share of 94%. The large share of this segment is primarily because of higher market penetration owing to the features such as higher strength, rigidity, superior biocompatibility with the human body, better strain-bearing capacity, and cost-effectiveness.

Tapered dental implant dominated the dental implants market by design

Based on design, the dental implants market is segmented into tapered dental implants and parallel-walled dental implants. In 2024, the tapered dental implants segment accounted for the largest share of 87.5%. Tapered dental implants are ideal for immediate implant placement and are designed for narrow gaps with root proximity of adjacent teeth. In addition, these implants offer high primary stability (due to screw design) and less risk of label perforation (due to their reduced apical diameter in all directions).

Europe to dominate the dental implant market and Asia Pacific to register the highest growth.

Based on geography the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into five mail regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of 36.6% in the dental implants and prosthetics market in 2024. The large share of the geographic segment can be attributed to the advanced dental healthcare infrastructure, high awareness and demand for dental aesthetics, significant investment in dental research and technology, aging population, strong regulatory framework, and higher disposable incomes.

Asia Pacific region on the other hand is expected to register the highest growth of 6.9% during the forecast period (2025 - 2030). Key factors boosting the growth in this region are increasing disposable income, rising awareness of dental health, growing dental tourism attracting patients from the western world, and government initiatives and support.





COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: DENTAL IMPLANTS

Parameter Institut Straumann AG Envista (Nobel Biocare) Dentsply Sirona Headquarters Switzerland USA USA Market Share (Approx.) 35% XX% XX% Key Brands/Subsidiaries Straumann, Neodent, Medentika Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct, Alpha-Bio Tec Astra Tech, MIS Implants Product Portfolio Implants (BLX, TLX, PURE), prosthetics (crowns, bridges, dentures), biomaterials, digital solutions NobelActive, NobelProcera, CAD/CAM, digital dentistry Implants, prosthetics, digital workflow solutions Technology/Innovation Advanced surface tech, digital workflow, CAD/CAM, biomaterials Digital dentistry, CAD/CAM, immediate placement Full digital workflow, guided surgery, CAD/CAM Global Presence 100+ countries, strong in Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific 120+ countries, global training network Global, strong in North America and Europe Years in Operation 30+ years 40+ years 30+ years Notable Strengths Broad portfolio, innovation, training, replacement part availability Innovation, education, digital solutions Comprehensive solutions, digital integration Key Weaknesses Higher cost, pricing pressure Premium pricing, variable regional access Cost, complexity for small clinics

