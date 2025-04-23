Willis appoints Harry Merker to P&C and AAIS Leadership teams in North America

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Harry Merker as Property and Casualty (P&C) Cross Industry Sales Leader and Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions (AAIS) Sales, Strategy and Execution Leader for North America (NA).

In this newly created dual role, Merker will drive broking growth initiatives across Willis’ P&C business and lead strategic broking sales efforts and collaboration across the company’s 12 industry verticals. He will also oversee the go-to-market strategy for Willis’ AAIS industry vertical, taking charge of carrier relationships, product development, and the delivery of market-facing content and service standards.

Merker will be instrumental in driving sales pipeline engagement, supporting request for proposal (RFP) execution, and collaborating with national and local sales leaders to scale best practices across the P&C and AAIS Broking business. He will lead cross-selling efforts, ensuring clients are connected to Willis’ broader capabilities and specialized expertise. Additionally, Merker will work closely with actuarial and analytics teams to evolve AAIS offerings and create tailored solutions for private equity firms and portfolio companies.

Bringing 20 years of experience in commercial insurance and broking, Merker is a seasoned risk management professional with expertise in the production, design, and implementation of diverse programs. He has a proven track record in developing tailored solutions for clients across various industry sectors. Merker most recently served as Chief Broking Officer – Middle Market at Aon, a role he assumed after leading the firm’s East and South Region within the same practice. Based in New York, Merker will report to Aartie Manansingh, Head of Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions, NA and will also be part of the Property and Casualty Leadership Team.

Manansingh added, “Our priority is recruiting differentiated talent to deliver market-leading outcomes for our clients. Harry’s combination of strategic insight, market expertise, and leadership will elevate the tailored solutions we deliver to our alternative asset clients.”

