SAIHEAT Limited Initially Covered by uSMART Securities

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), announced that the Company has been covered by uSMART Securities for launching an initial equity research report coverage on March 26, 2025.

Click Here to view the full equity research report.

Company Highlights:

SAIH: A Hybrid Computing Provider and Energy Infrastructure Play at the Forefront of AI Acceleration

SAIHEAT is a computing and energy operator providing bitcoin (BTC) and AI computing services, in addition to liquid cooling and modular nuclear power solutions. As an emerging AI and BTC computing provider, SAIHEAT is capitalizing on the exponential growth in computing demand driven by efficiency innovations. Large language models such as DeepSeek V3, leveraging Mixture of Experts architecture (671 billion parameters, 37 billion activated) and R1-Zero reinforcement learning, have achieved 10-14 times efficiency gains. According to Jevons Paradox, these improvements, by lowering entry barriers (input costs of $0.27 per 1 million tokens), will catalyze even greater computing demand. SAIHEAT has built a customer base of small and medium-scale computing clients across Southeast Asia and North America, strengthening its competitive position in the computing infrastructure upgrade cycle through an integrated computing-energy model. In digital assets, the Company employs a dual-track strategy of self-operated and hosted services at its U.S. Marietta facility (106 PH/s) and Mexico’s La Pachuca operations (44 PH/s).



,. Despite its current modest revenue scale, the Company’s innovative containerized IDC solution (3-6 month rapid deployment) and strategic global footprint across North America and Singapore enable efficient response to surging AI/BTC computing and liquid cooling demands while addressing L-T power S/D imbalances in clean energy transition. Valuation: Based on financial year 2025E P/S multiple of 4 times, SAIHEAT represents a unique investment opportunity in data center infrastructure innovation and clean energy transition. uSMART initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $25.87 Price Target (FY2025E P/S=4x, FY2026E P/S=1.5x, FY2026E EV/EBITDA=23.1x, P/E=55.2x), supported by four key factors: (1) the Company’s first-mover advantage in capturing accelerating AI computing demand through rapid deployment capabilities and global presence; (2) strong pricing power through its ACCE (WITBOX, HEATBOX, USERBOX) amid structural S/D imbalance in data center infrastructure; (3) significant revenue growth potential from major client expansion, projecting 3-4 times growth over next 2-3 years with revenue forecasts of $5.45 million, $10.62 million and $28.15 million for financial years 2024E, 2025E and 2026E and EBITDA turning positive in financial year 2026E (negative $4.67 million, negative $0.19 million and positive $1.85 million in financial years 2024E, 2025E and 2026E); (4) and sustainable competitive advantage in data center infrastructure and clean energy transition through the integration of computing services, liquid cooling technology, waste heat recovery, and SMR energy innovation.

Investment Thesis: Click Here to view full Research Report and Investment Thesis.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW) is a computing and energy operator dedicated to accelerating the realization of Sustainable Augmented Intelligence. Its computing division offers BTC joint computing power and AI cloud computing services, while its energy division provides liquid-cooled computing centers and small modular nuclear products.

Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit https://www.saiheat.com .

