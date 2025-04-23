LeaseCrunch to Host Webinar on Accounting for Diverse Lease Types

Industry experts share insights on navigating real estate, equipment and vehicle leases under ASC 842 and GASB 87

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading provider of software as a service solutions that empower CPA firms and their clients, today announces its upcoming webinar "Accounting for Every Lease Type: Real Estate, Equipment, and More," scheduled for April 30 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

The webinar will be led by Jess Vento, leader of solution engineering, education and support at LeaseCrunch, and Matt Jensen, partner at The Bonadio Group. Together they will delve into crucial distinctions between real estate, vehicle and equipment leases under ASC 842 and GASB 87, helping participants navigate the nuances that influence lease classification and compliance.

Attendees will gain actionable insights, including:

Learning how lease terms, renewal options and ownership vary across real estate, vehicle and equipment leases.

Understanding how asset type affects whether a lease is classified as finance or operating.

Discovering how to avoid common errors and manage multiple lease types more efficiently.



This free webinar helps accounting professionals navigate the unique challenges of managing different lease types.

"Lease accounting isn’t one-size-fits-all—small differences can lead to big impacts,” says Vento. “This session offers the clarity professionals need to confidently handle common challenges under ASC 842 and GASB 87."

Registration for this webinar is now available.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch provides intuitive software that helps CPA firms and companies automate lease accounting compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16 and enables seamless financial data collection and analysis. Trusted by over 750 CPA firms and 27,000 companies, LeaseCrunch delivers solutions that reduce manual effort and enhance efficiency. By streamlining lease accounting compliance and financial data extraction, we empower firms to focus on delivering strategic value to clients, improving accuracy and driving smarter business decisions.

