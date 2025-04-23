Rapid7 Introduces Intelligence Hub Within Its Command Platform for Threat Intelligence With Curated, Actionable Insights

Integrated threat intelligence solution delivers proactive context and prioritization, rapidly accelerating time to remediation

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the launch of Intelligence Hub, an integrated threat intelligence solution designed to provide security teams with meaningful context and actionable insights for accelerated detection and response.

Data overload is a major problem for security teams; two-thirds of SOC analysts responding to a recent survey said the number of security alerts they receive had “significantly increased” in the last three years. In addition, 70% said the number of security tools they work with had “significantly increased.”

Intelligence Hub addresses several key challenges faced by security teams, including siloed intelligence platforms, lack of context, and the inability to prioritize threats effectively. Rapid7 Labs expertly curates the data delivered through Intelligence Hub, which includes sources that are unique to Rapid7 such as the company’s honeypot data and proprietary research. Low-prevalence, high-impact indicators are rigorously verified to minimize false positives and enable automated responses. The intelligence is then delivered directly within the Rapid7 Command Platform , bringing high-fidelity, curated intelligence into the security analyst’s workflow. This approach prioritizes data that can be trusted, ensuring security teams can focus on the threats that matter most.

“Security organizations are drowning in noise, making timely responses to threats nearly impossible,” said Raj Samani, chief scientist at Rapid7. “Intelligence Hub addresses this challenge by focusing on curated intelligence, providing only the most relevant and verified indicators to enable rapid and effective action.”

In addition to curated intelligence, Intelligence Hub provides contextualized information that empowers security teams to prioritize threats based on their specific industry, geography, and vulnerabilities, as well as the tactics and techniques of threat actors along with a clearly defined methodology for attribution. This allows for targeted remediation and effective resource allocation.

Key Benefits of Intelligence Hub:

Integrates seamlessly with workflows: Delivers actionable intelligence directly within customers’ existing Command Platform tools—such as Rapid7’s next-gen SIEM, InsightIDR—eliminating context switching and accelerating response.

Delivers actionable intelligence directly within customers’ existing Command Platform tools—such as Rapid7’s next-gen SIEM, InsightIDR—eliminating context switching and accelerating response. Cuts through the noise: Surfaces only the most relevant threats based on active attacker campaigns, industry targeting, and exploitability.

Surfaces only the most relevant threats based on active attacker campaigns, industry targeting, and exploitability. Delivers high-fidelity intelligence: Unifies global threat intelligence expertly curated by Rapid7 Labs researchers from ingestion sources that include data from Rapid7 honeypots, open source communities, and proprietary Labs research.

Unifies global threat intelligence expertly curated by Rapid7 Labs researchers from ingestion sources that include data from Rapid7 honeypots, open source communities, and proprietary Labs research. Provides meaningful context: Prioritizes relevant threats based on sector, geography, and vulnerability exploitation for proactive response.

“In IDC’s October 2024 survey of U.S. organizations, the top three challenges with threat intelligence solutions were cost (42.2%), false positives and alert fatigue (40.0%), and data quality and reliability (39.7%),” said Monika Soltysik, senior research manager at IDC. “Solution providers that are proactively addressing these challenges, like Rapid7, are making it easier for their customers to understand and secure their attack surface.”

To learn more about Intelligence Hub, click here . Rapid7 will also be demonstrating Intelligence Hub live at RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 28 - May 1.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Stacey Holleran

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.