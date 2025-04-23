Kira Unveils AI Agents in K-12 Classrooms, Empowering Teachers and Bringing Personalized Education to Every Student

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kira launched its fully AI-native learning platform specifically built for K-12 education. Unlike traditional tools that merely layer AI onto existing platforms, Kira integrates artificial intelligence directly into every educational workflow - from lesson planning and instruction to grading, intervention, and reporting. This enables schools to improve student outcomes, streamline operations, and provide personalized support at scale.

Kira’s AI agents handle repetitive tasks, freeing teachers to focus on personalized student support. Educators can instantly create detailed, standards-aligned lesson plans, while students receive real-time, individualized tutoring and feedback based on their learning style and progress. Assignments are graded automatically, clearly explaining each evaluation. Early detection of struggling students is paired with recommended interventions, empowering teachers to act swiftly.

Administrators benefit as well, gaining real-time insights into classroom and district-wide performance. Kira’s platform surfaces actionable data on student engagement, learning outcomes, and instructional effectiveness, enabling strategic decision-making to improve educational results across schools.

“AI is already quietly reshaping K-12 education. Kira has built entirely new ways to support teachers and students,” said Dr. Andrew Ng, Kira’s Chairman. “Teachers today are overloaded with repetitive tasks. AI agents can change that, and free up their time to give more personalized help to students. By relieving educators of busywork, they can focus more deeply on teaching, inspiring, and guiding their students, so that every student receives the individual support they deserve.”

Kira efficiently processes a wide range of instructional data—including text, audio, video, and images—providing immediate, actionable feedback. Whether evaluating a student's essay, analyzing classroom discussions, or assessing video projects, Kira's agents deliver insights in seconds, empowering teachers to make faster, smarter instructional decisions.

Unlike legacy platforms, schools can either seamlessly integrate Kira’s advanced AI capabilities into their existing Learning Management Systems (LMS) or adopt Kira as a comprehensive standalone LMS. This flexibility ensures districts can choose the approach that best fits their strategic goals and technology infrastructure.

“Today’s educators do remarkable work in increasingly complex classrooms,” said Andrea Pasinetti, CEO and co-founder of Kira. “We designed Kira to support them every step of the way, providing the infrastructure necessary for effective teaching, learning, and leadership with AI, whether they’re upgrading existing systems or starting fresh.”

Initially developed for computer science education and AI literacy programs, Kira’s platform now supports all subject areas, from STEM and CTE to humanities. The company is experiencing rapid adoption across school districts nationwide, including major initiatives such as a statewide rollout in Tennessee and expanding international deployments.

Educators already benefiting from Kira highlight its transformative impact. "Kira has completely transformed the way I provide meaningful feedback and assist struggling learners, making it effortless to engage students through powerful AI-driven tools," said Lance Key, Future Ready VITAL Support Specialist in Putnam County, Tennessee. “It’s intuitive, saves me countless hours, and significantly enhances student learning outcomes.”

About Kira

Kira is an AI company reimagining how students learn and how teachers teach. Founded by Andrea Pasinetti and Jagriti Agrawal, Kira’s mission is to ensure every learner has access to personalized, high-quality education. The company is backed by NEA and AI Fund, and its Chairman is Andrew Ng.

To learn more, visit www.kira-learning.com .

