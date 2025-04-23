Canadian Job Seekers Want to Interact with Humans During Hiring Process, Not AI

Female Job Seekers Less Likely to Use AI Than Male Job Seekers

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although most Canadian job seekers say they now use generative AI to help them with their application process, they still want some human interaction during the hiring process. In fact, a staggering two-thirds (63%) would consider not applying to companies that overuse AI during the hiring process, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Job Seekers' Concerns: Human Interaction Matters

Most job seekers agree it is appropriate to use AI to assist in their application process, from creating mock interview questions (78%) and drafting resumes and cover letters (72%) to creating work samples (62%) or completing online assessments or tests (53%). Job seekers also understand that AI is here to stay, with the majority (80%) believing that companies will be aggressive about adopting generative AI or automation over the next five years.

However, when it comes to employers, job seekers have several concerns about the overuse of AI:

89% say AI cannot effectively vet candidates for soft skills such as cultural fit and attitude.

87% prefer to have a person conduct an initial interview to answer simple questions, rather than AI.

85% would prefer their resume and cover letter be reviewed by a human, rather than AI.



These concerns are underscored by the belief of three-quarters of job seekers (75%) that the benefits of using gen AI during the hiring process are not worth the risks.





Interestingly, female job seekers are less likely than male job seekers to use AI during the job application process. More specifically, female job seekers are less likely to use AI to draft their resume (27% compared to 41% for males), create a work sample (13% compared to 25% for males) or complete an online assessment (9% compared to 14% for males).

Half of female job seekers (51%) have never used AI during their job search, significantly higher than the 40% of male job seekers who say they have never done so.

AI: A Boon for Efficiency

From the perspective of hiring managers, the adoption of gen AI has proven to be a game-changer, as more than half (52%) report their company uses it. The majority believe it has a positive impact on:

Enhancing customer service (55%)

Freeing up employee time (55%)

Analyzing resumes and cover letters (52%)

Improving process efficiency (51%)

Closing the skills gap (47%)



These benefits are driving further adoption of AI, with one-third of companies (34%) already using automation and AI as an alternative to filling open positions. Additionally, 39% of companies plan to be aggressive about adopting AI if they face difficulties filling open positions in the next five years, and 32% are even planning to replace a sizeable portion of their workforce with automation or AI within the same timeframe.

Striking the Right Balance

The challenge for companies lies in balancing the efficiency of AI with the essential value of human interaction. Three-quarters of hiring managers (73%) believe there are benefits to using AI during the hiring process, however, 66% believe the risks are not worth it without preserving human involvement. The vast majority (88%) stress the importance of human participation in the hiring process to accurately assess soft skills.

"AI is undeniably a powerful tool, but its role should be to complement human judgment, not replace it," says Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment International. "In the evolving landscape of AI, transparent communication with job seekers about AI's use and benefits is crucial. Striking the right balance between AI efficiency and human empathy will enhance recruitment processes and maintain the trust and confidence of potential employees."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 11–26, 2024, among 505 Canadian hiring decision-makers

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

