Devo Announces Partnership with Detecteam to Automate Detection Engineering

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the security data analytics company, today announced its strategic technical partnership with Detecteam , the attack simulation and detection lifecycle management company, to address critical challenges in detection engineering. The partnership combines Devo’s comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities with Detecteam’s REFLEX platform to create an integration that continuously validates and improves detection capabilities based on real-world attack scenarios.

Security teams struggle to create, validate, and deploy threat detections fast enough to keep up with constantly evolving threats. Devo and Detecteam’s integrated solution addresses the challenges of detection engineering by automating the entire detection lifecycle. By implementing real-world attack scenarios and continuous validation, security teams can automatically generate, deploy, and test detections in real time, transforming weeks of manual work into a dynamic, adaptive process.

“In IDC’s Worldwide Views on SIEM Survey, 34% of respondents reported that needing staff dedicated to SIEM was one of the greatest challenges to using the full capabilities of their SIEM,” said Michelle Abraham, senior research director, security and trust, for IDC. “The Devo and Detecteam partnership reduces that strain by empowering security teams to automate detection engineering without requiring dedicated resources.”

Partnership delivers automated and continuous detection engineering and validation

The integrated solution from Devo and Detecteam automates a continuous process of threat intelligence operationalization, automated attack scenario generation, realistic attack simulation, detection evaluation, and detection engineering, delivering:

Quick adaptation to emerging threats: Automatically transforms threat intelligence into actionable detections in near real time.

“With our joint solution, customers can validate their readiness to face threats and create actionable data and detections in Devo,” said Fred Wilmot, chief executive officer & co-founder of Detecteam. “This partnership removes complexity and manual effort, cutting down critical response time so teams can adapt faster to real-world threats—not just theoretical ones.”

Devo releases upgraded unified TDIR workflows, accelerating threat response

Devo also announced new features in the Devo Security Data Platform that empower security teams to work more efficiently and effectively with a unified TDIR workflow. Upgraded features include:

Accelerated incident resolution: Customizable case templates and one-click report generation reduce analyst workload and shorten incident response times

Customizable case templates and one-click report generation reduce analyst workload and shorten incident response times Rapid automation deployment: Seamlessly share and deploy playbooks across domains, significantly reducing automation setup time for organizations with multiple environments

Seamlessly share and deploy playbooks across domains, significantly reducing automation setup time for organizations with multiple environments Enhanced custom automation: Create and deploy custom Python scripts to automate complex security tasks, maximizing operational efficiency



“Security teams are still overwhelmed by alerts, holding them back from proactive detection and investigation,” said Jason Mical, field chief technology officer for Devo. “These platform enhancements, combined with the Detecteam integration, provide security teams with a holistic, automated approach to detections and investigations, reducing the time they spend on repetitive, mundane tasks.”

About Devo

Devo Technology delivers a real-time security data platform that serves as the foundation of your security operations and includes data-powered threat detection, automated case management, autonomous investigations and threat hunting. AI and intelligent automation help your SOC work faster and smarter so your team can proactively make the right decisions in real time. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo.

About Detecteam

Detecteam converges continuous Attack Simulation and Detection Behavior Validation into its REFLEX platform, improving detection coverage, quality, and accuracy of customer ecosystems. Detecteam automates testing and validation against emerging threats in minutes, optimizes detection creation and deployment, and maximizes spend on current ecosystem resources and technical talent.

