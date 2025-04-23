Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

23 April 2025 at 16:00 EEST



Nokia cancels repurchased shares

Nokia Corporation has today cancelled 150 000 000 Nokia shares held by the company in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were repurchased during the period between 25 November 2024 and 2 April 2025 under the share buyback program announced in November 2024.

The cancellation of the treasury shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 23 April 2025.

The cancellation of the shares does not affect the company’s share capital nor total equity.

After the cancellation, the total number of shares and votes in Nokia Corporation is 5 455 850 345. After the cancellation, Nokia Corporation holds 66 184 658 treasury shares.

Legal Disclaimer:

