LUFKIN Introduces Well Manager™ 2.0 with NOVAWAVE™

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUFKIN Industries, a pioneer in rod lift optimization solutions, products, automation and software technologies and services, today announced the launch of the patent-pending LUFKIN Well Manager™ (LWM) 2.0 with NOVAWAVE™ Advanced Wave Equation Technology. The solution enables oilfield companies to address the unique pressure, friction, and gravitational effects encountered in deviated horizontal wells to maximize production in real-time with validated data.

Combining leading diagnostics with algorithms aligned to deviated wells, LWM 2.0 with NOVAWAVE enables operators to make more accurate decisions, extend equipment life through proper well equipment design and maximize production profitability while reducing operating costs. Field tests demonstrate the system promotes secure and accurate rod pump designs, ensuring a proper fit that reduces rig work over frequency. This can save tens of thousands of dollars per work over rig over the life of a well.

LWM 2.0 with NOVAWAVE helps operators significantly improve diagnostic accuracy, empowering more confident, data-driven decisions. As the industry’s only algorithm designed specifically for deviated wells, NOVAWAVE eliminates the inaccuracies that can be encountered with legacy vertical-well software. Seamlessly integrated with existing LWM 2.0 hardware, the NOVAWAVE upgrade is quick to deploy and immediately unlocks enhanced control capabilities including variable speed pump fill control, fluid pound avoidance, and torque management functions. Combined with robust communications flexibility and easy field-serviceability, LWM 2.0 with NOVAWAVE delivers measurable performance gains, lowers total lifting costs, and drives incremental base production improvements for higher profitability.

“We have leveraged our rich legacy and leadership in rod lift automation systems to create a unique solution that allows operators to gain unparalleled real-time visibility into subsurface activity and well performance metrics tailored to the complexities of deviated wells,” said Brent Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for LUFKIN Industries. “As the only validated deviated-well automation solution, LWM 2.0 with NOVAWAVE solidifies our pioneering approach in the industry and helps operations and field personnel optimize well designs and operational strategies to maximize well payback while reducing premature failures and inefficiencies. This is the first solution in a series of technologies utilizing our advanced wave equation methodology that we’ll introduce this year.”



Lufkin Industries is a leading global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies, and services to the oil and gas industry. With over 100 years of industry leadership, LUFKIN manufactures a complete line of surface pumping units, sucker rods, downhole sucker rod pumps and automation systems worldwide. The company is recognized around the world as the industry standard and the benchmark others strive to attain. LUFKIN’s intelligent solutions are supported by an extensive global service footprint, staffed with highly skilled technicians capable of solving the most challenging well concerns.

