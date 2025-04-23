CETY Announces $400K in Heat Recovery System Sales and Enhancement of Its 350 kW ORC System to Support Larger-Scale Applications

IRVINE, CA., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company” or “CETY”), a clean energy technology company offering power generation, waste to energy, and heat to power solutions to deliver affordable, scalable, and eco-friendly energy, clean fuels, and alternative electricity for a sustainable future, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Sagacity, a new company specializing in advanced design, manufacturing, and system integration, with a strong focus on clean energy and distribution.

This milestone agreement secures $400,000 in sales of CETY’s magnetic bearing Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) heat recovery solutions and should accelerate the development of an advanced 350 kW magnetic bearing ORC system designed to scale clean energy generation for large industrial and commercial applications.

This collaboration strengthens CETY’s robust supply chain, enabling the efficient manufacturing and distribution of its proprietary Clean Cycle II (CCII) ORC system while advancing next-generation ORC technologies tailored for energy-intensive industries. By optimizing production and leveraging economies of scale, CETY can drive cost reductions and operational efficiencies across the clean energy sector.

The new 350 kW ORC system, currently under development, represents a significant leap forward in heat recovery innovation. Engineered for scalability and reliability, this new system should support new opportunities for clean energy deployment across Biomass, Oil & Gas, Data Centers, Small-to-Midsize Power Plants, and other high-demand sectors. By increasing energy efficiency and lowering operational costs, this breakthrough technology further underscores CETY’s role as a growing leader in global decarbonization efforts.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, commented:

“This agreement with Sagacity is more than a sales milestone; it’s a catalyst for scaling our ORC technology to serve larger and more complex energy needs. By expanding our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we are enhancing supply chain resilience, reducing costs, and accelerating the commercialization of waste heat recovery solutions to drive efficiency, sustainability, and long-term value for industries worldwide.”

The initial sales under this agreement include the delivery of Clean Cycle II ORC units, essential system components, and engineering support to facilitate seamless integration into key markets. As CETY and Sagacity continue to collaborate, their focus will remain on advancing ORC technology to maximize energy recovery, improve affordability, lower cost, and reinforce the transition to sustainable power generation.

With this agreement, CETY is not only securing revenue but also positioning itself for long-term scalability, cost-effective deployment, and global adoption of waste heat-to-power solutions that will redefine energy efficiency worldwide.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. Our principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

