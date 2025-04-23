Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Construction of New Single-Family Home, NAOI STYLE NAKAMEGURO YUTENJI 1 CHOME, in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, announced the start of the construction of its luxury single-family home, Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1 Chome, in February 2025.

Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1-Chome, located in Yutenji 1-Chome, Meguro, Tokyo, is made of wood and has three floors above ground. It has a building area of 2,426 square feet and a land area of 1,322 square feet.

Exterior Rendering of Naoi Style Yutenji 1 Chome

Naoi Style

The architectural design of this property is being supervised by the Naoi Architectural Design Office Ltd, which has garnered various local and international design awards. According to the owner and head architect, Mr. Katsutoshi Naoi, the philosophy behind the architecture of the property is based on the following statement:

“No two client requirements are the same. For each individual problem, we would like to make the best design proposal based on technical support, such as functionality and durability. We want to create a simple architecture that allows people to feel natural in any environment and that has a universality that is not bound by any particular style.”

Interior Renderings of Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1 Chome

Yutenji - Convenience and Serenity, All in One

Yutenji is a residential area in the center of the Meguro district, nestled between Nakameguro Station to the north and Yutenji Station to the southwest. The name Yutenji is derived from the name of the local temple, the "Yutenji Temple," where one can find a quiet space to have a temporary distraction from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For residents, the area offers the right balance between the material convenience of living in an urban environment and a serenity rarely found in the bustling atmosphere of Tokyo.

Area Features

[Quiet Atmosphere and Convenience]

The Yutenji area has a tranquil and serene atmosphere due to the relative absence of large-scale commercial facilities in its vicinity, making it attractive for raising families.

From downtown-style restaurants to classy gelaterias, the Yutenji area has many privately owned restaurants along its commercial district.

The Yutenji Area does not contain many large spanning vehicular roads but has a lot of pedestrian walkways, making the area attractive for strolling.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



Attachments

