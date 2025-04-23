Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,993 in the last 365 days.

CVG Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 57416. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 57416. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2025. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (+1) 888 660 6264 using access code 57416 #, and toll callers in North America and other locations can dial (+1) 289 819 1325.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
CVGI@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CVG Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more