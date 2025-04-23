Siebert Financial Expands Executive Team with New CMO Stefano Marrone

MIAMI and NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), a diversified financial services company, has appointed Stefano Marrone as Chief Marketing Officer. Marrone will direct marketing for all divisions (including Siebert.Valor, Siebert.SPS, and Gebbia Media) to advance the firm’s mission of delivering “Financial Freedom for Everyone.” A key focus of his role will be bringing media production and financial literacy together, leveraging the unique presence of Gebbia Media within Siebert Financial.





In 2024, Marrone led Siebert Financial’s successful rebrand and rolled out a modernized website as a consultant, working closely with Siebert’s leadership. That initiative drove notable brand growth and client engagement. He brings extensive experience collaborating with leading financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, UBS Asset Management, and HSBC, as well as tech giants Google and Meta. Marrone also founded and exited a content agency, demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit that fuels bold marketing and strategic thinking.

“Stefano’s ability to deliver fresh thinking has already energized Siebert Financial,” said John J Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “He helped spark our rebrand last year, and we’re excited about his vision to engage the next generation of investors, which will keep us ahead in a competitive market.”

Marrone will focus on creative campaigns, AI-driven marketing, and brand development. He aims to build innovative content solutions that increase both financial literacy and client engagement, particularly through Gebbia Media’s production capabilities.

“Stefano’s commitment to modern content resonates with our goals,” said David Gebbia, Principal at Siebert Financial and CEO of Gebbia Media. “Bringing together media production and financial education under one roof is a rare advantage for a financial firm. His background in storytelling and AI will help us create dynamic content, bridging entertainment and financial literacy for clients of all ages.”

Siebert.Valor’s mission to reach veterans and military families remains key to the company. Marrone will ensure messaging and educational resources reach those audiences effectively, reflecting the firm’s broader commitment to inclusivity.

“Stefano has a gift for making complex topics like financial education feel clear and empowering. His approach will help us better support our veterans and active-duty communities,” said Kaj Larsen, Head of Military Investment and Communications at Siebert.

Marrone sees bold leadership and unified media resources as keys to building on Siebert Financial’s legacy of innovation in finance.

“I am excited to join a financial brand with such a rich history,” said Marrone. “Working with the Gebbia family has shown me how forward-looking leadership can reimagine a legacy institution. Combining Gebbia Media’s creative capabilities with robust financial education to engage with a younger audience segment is a powerful strategy. I’m honored to help shape the next chapter of Siebert Financial as we continue to innovate in an industry that strongly needs it.”

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Entertainment LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .



About Gebbia Media

Gebbia Media is a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. and is an entertainment company focused on the promotion of music artists and catalogue acquisition, as well as the production of film and TV content across story-driven, reality, and factual formats. Gebbia Media functions as the in-house production agency of Siebert Financial and currently has several media projects in development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

Media Contact

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 (201) 403-8185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0d77ebc-7226-46ce-8c2e-5129bfd3057d

Siebert Financial Expands Executive Team with New CMO Stefano Marrone Siebert Financial Chief Marketing Officer Stefano Marrone

