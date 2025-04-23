CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Approved by U.S. Government for Procurement with GSA Contract Award (MAS) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

CleanCore Becomes Provider of Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Products Under GSA MAS Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

GSA MAS Contract Expected to Position CleanCore for Long-Term Growth and Government Market Expansion

Omaha, NE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced that it was awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that will allow the US Government to purchase CleanCore’s aqueous ozone products. The contract is for five years, with three options that would take the CleanCore contract term up to 20 years total if all options are executed by GSA.

Key Advantages for CleanCore:

CleanCore, the only provider of aqueous ozone cleaning products under the GSA MAS contract, delivers a cost-reducing, chemical-free solution to enhance government operational efficiency.

One contract applicable to any federal government buyer and buyers at the state and local levels.

We believe CleanCore currently provides the only option for aqueous ozone cleaning products currently under the GSA MAS contract.

Increased visibility as government buyers can look up companies that hold a GSA MAS contract on GSA eLibrary. Additionally, buyers can purchase through GSA Advantage, the online shopping site for GSA-approved items. Buyers can purchase CleanCore products directly through GSA Advantage.

We believe the GSA MAS contract is the preferred contract vehicle for some government agencies. Holding a GSA MAS contract also qualifies CleanCore to submit a Request for Quote (RFQ) to expand the contracting opportunities.

There is small business set aside contracts that CleanCore will be able to submit a proposal in response to a Request for Proposal (RFP).

The GSA MAS contract provides specialized ordering procedures that are designed to streamline procurement for government buyers.

This is a strategic milestone expected to open a large market for CleanCore in developing a strong partnership with the US government to help achieve cost saving measures in reducing cleaning chemical expenditures for cleaning facilities and buildings throughout the world in support of the GSA, Department of Defense (DoD), State Department, Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security, other government agencies, and state/local governments that can also purchase from GSA MAS contracts.

In fiscal year 2023, companies reported more than $46 billion in sales under their GSA MAS contracts. Over the last five years, sales have increased by 40% for those companies. Within the industrial products and services large category, the CleanCore target category, nearly $1 billion in sales, was completed in fiscal year 2023. In that same fiscal year, small business accounted for 36% of total GSA MAS contract sales. We believe this is a significant opportunity within CleanCore’s strategic plan and will open an entirely new line of operation for the business.

With the GSA MAS contract award, CleanCore is poised to deliver its aqueous ozone products throughout the federal government, as well as state and local government entities. We believe that CleanCore’s expertise in aqueous ozone technology and cleaning products are ideally suited to help the federal government in sustainable cleaning solutions.

Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore, stated, “We are incredibly proud to announce that CleanCore has been awarded a GSA MAS contract. This milestone is a significant achievement that reflects our continued commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions to government agencies across the country. Being a GSA contract holder allows us to streamline procurement for our federal clients, offering them greater value, efficiency, and trust. It also opens new opportunities for us to serve the public sector with the same innovation, integrity, and excellence we bring to all our partnerships. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We’re excited to support government agencies in achieving their missions, and we look forward to building strong, lasting relationships through the GSA platform.”

Ultimately, CleanCore provides aqueous ozone products that we believe allow government buyers to save taxpayer money. The products that CleanCore offers to government buyers reduce the need for frequent purchases of harsh chemicals, allow for less labor intensive cleaning which results in a reduction of man hours for janitorial services, extend the life of equipment and surfaces as aqueous ozone is gentler for cleaning, provide better sanitation which can mean fewer sick days for the workforce, are eco-friendly (less packaging and waste) and are designed to provide customers a high return on investment.

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore’s business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: zone@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.