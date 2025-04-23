Submit Release
First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“I’m pleased to report that First Hawaiian Bank started 2025 with a solid quarter. Retail deposits continued to grow, net interest income rose from the prior quarter, expenses were well managed, and credit quality remained strong,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Despite the current economic uncertainty, our customers can be confident in the strength of our balance sheet, our solid capital position, and our deep roots in the community, which provide the stability and reliability that define us.”

On April 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $59.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases declined $115.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits declined $106.4 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.08%
  • Recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025 versus $23.8 billion at December 31, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $115.2 million, or 0.8%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $106.4 million, or 0.5%, from $20.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $160.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.1%, compared to $158.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.08% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $21.1 million compared to noninterest income of $29.4 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $26.2 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $123.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $124.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.2% and 65.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.0% and 18.9% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $160.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $32.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.4 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2024.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025, compared with 9.14%, 12.80% and 13.99%, respectively, on December 31, 2024.

The Company repurchased 974 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $25.66 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI13d3259b1b3b46188926f83e1bbe1316, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

 Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


                     
Financial Highlights   Table 1
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025   2024     2024  
Operating Results:                    
Net interest income   $ 160,526   $ 158,753     $ 154,427  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses     10,500     (750 )     6,300  
Noninterest income     50,477     29,376       51,371  
Noninterest expense     123,560     124,143       128,813  
Net income     59,248     52,496       54,220  
Basic earnings per share     0.47     0.41       0.42  
Diluted earnings per share     0.47     0.41       0.42  
Dividends declared per share     0.26     0.26       0.26  
Dividend payout ratio     55.32 %   63.41   %   61.90 %
Performance Ratios(1):                    
Net interest margin     3.08 %   3.03   %   2.91 %
Efficiency ratio     58.22 %   65.51   %   62.15 %
Return on average total assets     1.01 %   0.88   %   0.90 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     1.05 %   0.92   %   0.94 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity     9.09 %   7.94   %   8.73 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)     14.59 %   12.78   %   14.53 %
Average Balances:                    
Average loans and leases   $ 14,309,998   $ 14,276,107     $ 14,312,563  
Average earning assets     21,169,194     21,079,951       21,481,890  
Average assets     23,890,459     23,795,735       24,187,207  
Average deposits     20,354,040     20,249,573       20,571,930  
Average stockholders' equity     2,641,978     2,629,600       2,496,840  
Market Value Per Share:                    
Closing     24.44     25.95       21.96  
High     28.28     28.80       23.12  
Low     23.95     22.08       20.37  


                     
    As of   As of   As of  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025   2024   2024  
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Loans and leases   $ 14,293,036   $ 14,408,258   $ 14,320,208  
Total assets     23,744,958     23,828,186     24,279,186  
Total deposits     20,215,816     20,322,216     20,669,481  
Short-term borrowings     250,000     250,000     500,000  
Total stockholders' equity     2,648,852     2,617,486     2,513,761  
                     
Per Share of Common Stock:                    
Book value   $ 21.07   $ 20.70   $ 19.66  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)     13.15     12.83     11.88  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases     0.14 %   0.14 %   0.13 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases     1.17 %   1.11 %   1.12 %
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.93 %   12.80 %   12.55 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.93 %   12.80 %   12.55 %
Total Capital Ratio     14.17 %   13.99 %   13.75 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.01 %   9.14 %   8.80 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     11.16 %   10.98 %   10.35 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     7.27 %   7.10 %   6.52 %
                     
Non-Financial Data:                    
Number of branches     48     48     50  
Number of ATMs     273     273     275  
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees     1,995     1,997     2,065  

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

                   
Consolidated Statements of Income   Table 2
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2025   2024     2024
Interest income                  
Loans and lease financing   $ 192,102   $ 198,347     $ 199,844
Available-for-sale investment securities     13,150     12,767       14,546
Held-to-maturity investment securities     16,647     17,071       17,793
Other     13,251     11,977       12,769
Total interest income     235,150     240,162       244,952
Interest expense                  
Deposits     71,709     78,465       84,143
Short-term borrowings     2,599     2,685       5,953
Other     316     259       429
Total interest expense     74,624     81,409       90,525
Net interest income     160,526     158,753       154,427
Provision (benefit) for credit losses     10,500     (750 )     6,300
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses     150,026     159,503       148,127
Noninterest income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     7,535     7,968       7,546
Credit and debit card fees     14,474     14,834       16,173
Other service charges and fees     12,167     13,132       9,904
Trust and investment services income     9,370     9,449       10,354
Bank-owned life insurance     4,371     5,713       4,286
Investment securities gains (losses), net     37     (26,171 )    
Other     2,523     4,451       3,108
Total noninterest income     50,477     29,376       51,371
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits     60,104     59,003       59,262
Contracted services and professional fees     14,839     14,472       15,739
Occupancy     8,100     7,708       6,941
Equipment     13,871     14,215       13,413
Regulatory assessment and fees     3,823     3,745       8,120
Advertising and marketing     2,179     1,529       2,612
Card rewards program     7,919     7,926       8,508
Other     12,725     15,545       14,218
Total noninterest expense     123,560     124,143       128,813
Income before provision for income taxes     76,943     64,736       70,685
Provision for income taxes     17,695     12,240       16,465
Net income   $ 59,248   $ 52,496     $ 54,220
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.47   $ 0.41     $ 0.42
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.47   $ 0.41     $ 0.42
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares     126,281,802     127,350,626       127,707,354
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares     127,166,932     128,167,502       128,217,689


                   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   Table 3
(dollars in thousands, except share amount)   March 31,
2025
   December 31,
2024
   March 31,
2024
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 240,738     $ 258,057     $ 202,121  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     1,073,841       912,133       1,072,145  
Investment securities:                  
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024)     1,858,428       1,926,516       2,159,338  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024)     3,724,908       3,790,650       3,988,011  
Loans held for sale     1,547              
Loans and leases     14,293,036       14,408,258       14,320,208  
Less: allowance for credit losses     166,612       160,393       159,836  
Net loans and leases     14,126,424       14,247,865       14,160,372  
                   
Premises and equipment, net     292,576       288,530       281,181  
Accrued interest receivable     78,973       79,979       85,715  
Bank-owned life insurance     495,567       491,890       484,193  
Goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Mortgage servicing rights     4,926       5,078       5,533  
Other assets     851,538       831,996       845,085  
Total assets   $ 23,744,958     $ 23,828,186     $ 24,279,186  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing   $ 13,330,265     $ 13,347,068     $ 13,620,928  
Noninterest-bearing     6,885,551       6,975,148       7,048,553  
Total deposits     20,215,816       20,322,216       20,669,481  
Short-term borrowings     250,000       250,000       500,000  
Retirement benefits payable     96,241       97,135       102,242  
Other liabilities     534,049       541,349       493,702  
Total liabilities     21,096,106       21,210,700       21,765,425  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024)     1,421       1,417       1,417  
Additional paid-in capital     2,564,408       2,560,380       2,551,488  
Retained earnings     960,337       934,048       858,494  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (433,769 )     (463,994 )     (523,780 )
Treasury stock (16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024)     (443,545 )     (414,365 )     (373,858 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,648,852       2,617,486       2,513,761  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 23,744,958     $ 23,828,186     $ 24,279,186  


                                                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates                                               Table 4
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 1,171.1   $ 12.8   4.44 % $ 948.9   $ 11.3   4.75 % $ 858.6   $ 11.6   5.45 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     1,891.4     13.2   2.79     1,987.7     12.7   2.56     2,210.6     14.5   2.63  
Non-Taxable     1.4       5.52     1.4       5.30     1.8       5.61  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     3,164.0     13.6   1.72     3,224.8     13.9   1.72     3,416.4     14.6   1.71  
Non-Taxable     599.0     3.7   2.51     601.7     3.9   2.56     603.4     4.0   2.65  
Total Investment Securities     5,655.8     30.5   2.16     5,815.6     30.5   2.10     6,232.2     33.1   2.13  
Loans Held for Sale     0.3       6.28     1.3       5.75     0.7       6.92  
Loans and Leases(1)                                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,196.8     33.6   6.20     2,157.8     35.2   6.50     2,164.9     37.2   6.92  
Commercial real estate     4,420.1     66.5   6.10     4,333.1     68.9   6.33     4,323.5     70.1   6.53  
Construction     937.0     15.4   6.67     990.7     17.4   6.99     924.7     17.4   7.55  
Residential:                                                  
Residential mortgage     4,150.3     40.9   3.94     4,183.5     40.8   3.90     4,264.1     42.0   3.94  
Home equity line     1,149.8     13.1   4.61     1,157.1     13.3   4.55     1,172.1     12.0   4.13  
Consumer     1,019.5     18.9   7.53     1,033.2     19.0   7.29     1,083.5     18.1   6.71  
Lease financing     436.5     4.3   3.99     420.7     4.4   4.18     379.8     3.7   3.91  
Total Loans and Leases     14,310.0     192.7   5.44     14,276.1     199.0   5.55     14,312.6     200.5   5.63  
Other Earning Assets     32.0     0.4   5.48     38.1     0.7   6.73     77.8     1.2   5.90  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,169.2     236.4   4.51     21,080.0     241.5   4.56     21,481.9     246.4   4.61  
Cash and Due from Banks     235.9               226.2               244.3            
Other Assets     2,485.4               2,489.5               2,461.0            
Total Assets   $ 23,890.5             $ 23,795.7             $ 24,187.2            
                                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                                  
Savings   $ 6,232.5   $ 21.3   1.38 % $ 5,940.3   $ 21.1   1.42 % $ 6,059.7   $ 23.4   1.56 %
Money Market     3,922.2     23.0   2.38     4,053.6     26.6   2.61     3,944.9     28.8   2.94  
Time     3,317.1     27.4   3.36     3,362.0     30.8   3.64     3,325.3     31.9   3.86  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     13,471.8     71.7   2.16     13,355.9     78.5   2.34     13,329.9     84.1   2.54  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     250.0     2.6   4.22     250.0     2.7   4.27     500.0     6.0   4.79  
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     27.5     0.3   4.67     25.3     0.2   4.07     33.0     0.4   5.22  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     13,749.3     74.6   2.20     13,631.2     81.4   2.38     13,862.9     90.5   2.63  
Net Interest Income         $ 161.8             $ 160.1             $ 155.9      
Interest Rate Spread(3)               2.31 %             2.18 %             1.98 %
Net Interest Margin(4)               3.08 %             3.03 %             2.91 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     6,882.2               6,893.7               7,242.0            
Other Liabilities     617.0               641.2               585.5            
Stockholders' Equity     2,642.0               2,629.6               2,496.8            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 23,890.5             $ 23,795.7             $ 24,187.2            

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.2 million, $1.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 5
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
    Compared to December 31, 2024
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 2.3     $ (0.8 )   $ 1.5  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (0.6 )     1.1       0.5  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (0.3 )           (0.3 )
Non-Taxable           (0.2 )     (0.2 )
Total Investment Securities     (0.9 )     0.9        
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.5       (2.1 )     (1.6 )
Commercial real estate     0.9       (3.3 )     (2.4 )
Construction     (1.1 )     (0.9 )     (2.0 )
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (0.3 )     0.4       0.1  
Home equity line     (0.2 )           (0.2 )
Consumer     (0.4 )     0.3       (0.1 )
Lease financing     0.1       (0.2 )     (0.1 )
Total Loans and Leases     (0.5 )     (5.8 )     (6.3 )
Other Earning Assets     (0.1 )     (0.2 )     (0.3 )
Total Change in Interest Income     0.8       (5.9 )     (5.1 )
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     0.9       (0.7 )     0.2  
Money Market     (1.0 )     (2.6 )     (3.6 )
Time     (0.5 )     (2.9 )     (3.4 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     (0.6 )     (6.2 )     (6.8 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings           (0.1 )     (0.1 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities           0.1       0.1  
Total Change in Interest Expense     (0.6 )     (6.2 )     (6.8 )
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 1.4     $ 0.3     $ 1.7  

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 6
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
    Compared to March 31, 2024
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 3.7     $ (2.5 )   $ 1.2  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (2.2 )     0.9       (1.3 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (1.1 )     0.1       (1.0 )
Non-Taxable           (0.3 )     (0.3 )
Total Investment Securities     (3.3 )     0.7       (2.6 )
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.5       (4.1 )     (3.6 )
Commercial real estate     1.5       (5.1 )     (3.6 )
Construction     0.2       (2.2 )     (2.0 )
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (1.1 )           (1.1 )
Home equity line     (0.2 )     1.3       1.1  
Consumer     (1.2 )     2.0       0.8  
Lease financing     0.5       0.1       0.6  
Total Loans and Leases     0.2       (8.0 )     (7.8 )
Other Earning Assets     (0.7 )     (0.1 )     (0.8 )
Total Change in Interest Income     (0.1 )     (9.9 )     (10.0 )
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     0.7       (2.8 )     (2.1 )
Money Market     (0.2 )     (5.6 )     (5.8 )
Time     (0.1 )     (4.4 )     (4.5 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     0.4       (12.8 )     (12.4 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings     (2.7 )     (0.7 )     (3.4 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     (0.1 )           (0.1 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     (2.4 )     (13.5 )     (15.9 )
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 2.3     $ 3.6     $ 5.9  

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.


                   
Loans and Leases                 Table 7
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2025   2024   2024
Commercial and industrial   $ 2,261,394   $ 2,247,428   $ 2,189,875
Commercial real estate     4,367,433     4,463,992     4,301,300
Construction     954,072     918,326     972,517
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     4,129,518     4,168,154     4,242,502
Home equity line     1,144,895     1,151,739     1,165,778
Total residential     5,274,413     5,319,893     5,408,280
Consumer     998,325     1,023,969     1,054,227
Lease financing     437,399     434,650     394,009
Total loans and leases   $ 14,293,036   $ 14,408,258   $ 14,320,208


                   
Deposits                 Table 8
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2025   2024   2024
Demand   $ 6,885,551   $ 6,975,148   $ 7,048,553
Savings     6,110,796     6,021,364     6,277,679
Money Market     3,865,203     4,027,334     4,059,204
Time     3,354,266     3,298,370     3,284,045
Total Deposits   $ 20,215,816   $ 20,322,216   $ 20,669,481


                   
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                 Table 9
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2025   2024   2024
Non-Performing Assets                  
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $   $ 329   $ 942
Commercial real estate     216     411     2,953
Construction     375        
Total Commercial Loans     591     740     3,895
Residential Loans:                  
Residential mortgage     12,809     12,768     7,777
Home equity line     6,788     7,171     6,345
Total Residential Loans     19,597     19,939     14,122
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases     20,188     20,679     18,017
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 20,188   $ 20,679   $ 18,017
                   
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 740   $ 1,432   $ 529
Construction         536     606
Total Commercial Loans     740     1,968     1,135
Residential mortgage     1,008     1,317     359
Consumer     2,554     2,734     2,126
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More   $ 4,302   $ 6,019   $ 3,620
                   
Total Loans and Leases   $ 14,293,036   $ 14,408,258   $ 14,320,208


                     
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   Table 10
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2025     2024     2024    
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 193,240     $ 197,397     $ 192,138    
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                    
Commercial and industrial     (1,459 )     (851 )     (909 )  
Home equity line     (14 )              
Consumer     (5,025 )     (4,774 )     (4,854 )  
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (6,498 )     (5,625 )     (5,763 )  
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                    
Commercial Loans:                    
Commercial and industrial     403       298       211    
Commercial real estate     251                
Total Commercial Loans     654       298       211    
Residential Loans:                    
Residential mortgage     20       30       30    
Home equity line     64       32       44    
Total Residential Loans     84       62       74    
Consumer     1,979       1,858       1,689    
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off     2,717       2,218       1,974    
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (3,781 )     (3,407 )     (3,789 )  
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses     10,500       (750 )     6,300    
Balance at End of Period   $ 199,959     $ 193,240     $ 194,649    
Components:                    
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 166,612     $ 160,393     $ 159,836    
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments     33,347       32,847       34,813    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   $ 199,959     $ 193,240     $ 194,649    
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding   $ 14,309,998     $ 14,276,107     $ 14,312,563    
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)     0.11   %   0.09   %   0.11   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding     1.17   %   1.11   %   1.12   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases     8.25x     7.76x     8.87x  


(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

                                                       
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator     Table 11
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
                                        Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2025   2024   2023   2022   2021   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Commercial Lending                                                      
Commercial and Industrial                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass   $ 19,578   $ 173,435   $ 68,842   $ 172,494   $ 220,547   $ 268,053   $ 1,148,880   $ 20,009   $ 2,091,838
Special Mention     364     916     2,250     3,353     58     1,229     41,972         50,142
Substandard                 7,948     26     1,238     24,836         34,048
Other (1)     8,099     12,828     7,983     6,045     2,255     2,105     46,051         85,366
Total Commercial and Industrial     28,041     187,179     79,075     189,840     222,886     272,625     1,261,739     20,009     2,261,394
Current period gross charge-offs         43     95     179     356     779     7         1,459
                                                       
Commercial Real Estate                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     105,358     291,863     384,491     796,202     632,631     1,889,571     100,071     7,645     4,207,832
Special Mention         8,979     2,235     7,483     41,397     22,702     11,747         94,543
Substandard                 54,918     1,007     9,003             64,928
Other (1)                         130             130
Total Commercial Real Estate     105,358     300,842     386,726     858,603     675,035     1,921,406     111,818     7,645     4,367,433
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Construction                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     4,610     122,410     198,780     353,108     162,361     52,233     22,934         916,436
Special Mention                         147             147
Other (1)     522     14,134     8,910     8,500     1,553     3,177     693         37,489
Total Construction     5,132     136,544     207,690     361,608     163,914     55,557     23,627         954,072
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Lease Financing                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     69,731     94,965     99,259     56,228     13,304     98,262             431,749
Special Mention             226         195                 421
Substandard         4,411     526     292                     5,229
Total Lease Financing     69,731     99,376     100,011     56,520     13,499     98,262             437,399
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Total Commercial Lending   $ 208,262   $ 723,941   $ 773,502   $ 1,466,571   $ 1,075,334   $ 2,347,850   $ 1,397,184   $ 27,654   $ 8,020,298
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 43   $ 95   $ 179   $ 356   $ 779   $ 7   $   $ 1,459

(continued)

                                                       
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
(continued)                                       Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2025   2024   2023   2022   2021   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Residential Lending                                                      
Residential Mortgage                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater   $ 41,949   $ 161,436   $ 183,292   $ 482,310   $ 933,384   $ 1,578,605   $   $   $ 3,380,976
680 - 739     4,088     18,218     34,761     65,347     101,230     192,602             416,246
620 - 679     734     1,714     3,922     23,196     18,793     51,826             100,185
550 - 619             817     6,495     7,696     17,224             32,232
Less than 550             731     771     2,253     7,503             11,258
No Score (3)         13,199     6,330     16,757     9,837     50,065             96,188
Other (2)     759     8,020     11,914     16,416     14,182     37,781     3,361         92,433
Total Residential Mortgage     47,530     202,587     241,767     611,292     1,087,375     1,935,606     3,361         4,129,518
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Home Equity Line                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater                             911,857     1,404     913,261
680 - 739                             169,131     1,684     170,815
620 - 679                             39,262     592     39,854
550 - 619                             12,077     485     12,562
Less than 550                             6,645     486     7,131
No Score (3)                             1,272         1,272
Total Home Equity Line                             1,140,244     4,651     1,144,895
Current period gross charge-offs                             14         14
                                                       
Total Residential Lending   $ 47,530   $ 202,587   $ 241,767   $ 611,292   $ 1,087,375   $ 1,935,606   $ 1,143,605   $ 4,651   $ 5,274,413
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $   $   $   $   $   $ 14   $   $ 14
                                                       
Consumer Lending                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater     32,634     80,861     58,623     73,919     37,183     15,253     93,415     112     392,000
680 - 739     19,668     66,839     41,621     38,860     18,814     9,295     84,783     515     280,395
620 - 679     6,692     31,051     16,155     17,379     8,533     6,406     50,655     793     137,664
550 - 619     596     9,333     6,584     9,663     5,434     4,471     16,458     849     53,388
Less than 550     280     3,004     4,421     5,131     3,263     2,741     5,399     508     24,747
No Score (3)     750     821     95     30         18     35,238     194     37,146
Other (2)     201             257     600     1,044     70,883         72,985
Total Consumer Lending   $ 60,821   $ 191,909   $ 127,499   $ 145,239   $ 73,827   $ 39,228   $ 356,831   $ 2,971   $ 998,325
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 660   $ 481   $ 585   $ 270   $ 809   $ 1,883   $ 337   $ 5,025
                                                       
Total Loans and Leases   $ 316,613   $ 1,118,437   $ 1,142,768   $ 2,223,102   $ 2,236,536   $ 4,322,684   $ 2,897,620   $ 35,276   $ 14,293,036
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 703   $ 576   $ 764   $ 626   $ 1,588   $ 1,904   $ 337   $ 6,498

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

                     
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation   Table 12
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2025   2024   2024  
Income Statement Data:                    
Net income   $ 59,248   $ 52,496   $ 54,220  
                     
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 2,641,978   $ 2,629,600   $ 2,496,840  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,646,486   $ 1,634,108   $ 1,501,348  
                     
Average total assets   $ 23,890,459   $ 23,795,735   $ 24,187,207  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible assets   $ 22,894,967   $ 22,800,243   $ 23,191,715  
                     
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)     9.09 %   7.94 %   8.73 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)     14.59 %   12.78 %   14.53 %
                     
Return on average total assets(1)     1.01 %   0.88 %   0.90 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     1.05 %   0.92 %   0.94 %


                     
                   
    As of   As of   As of  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2025   2024   2024  
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 2,648,852   $ 2,617,486   $ 2,513,761  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,653,360   $ 1,621,994   $ 1,518,269  
                     
Total assets   $ 23,744,958   $ 23,828,186   $ 24,279,186  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible assets   $ 22,749,466   $ 22,832,694   $ 23,283,694  
                     
Shares outstanding     125,692,598     126,422,898     127,841,908  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     11.16 %   10.98 %   10.35 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.27 %   7.10 %   6.52 %
                     
Book value per share   $ 21.07   $ 20.70   $ 19.66  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 13.15   $ 12.83   $ 11.88  

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.


