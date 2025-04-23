First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“I’m pleased to report that First Hawaiian Bank started 2025 with a solid quarter. Retail deposits continued to grow, net interest income rose from the prior quarter, expenses were well managed, and credit quality remained strong,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Despite the current economic uncertainty, our customers can be confident in the strength of our balance sheet, our solid capital position, and our deep roots in the community, which provide the stability and reliability that define us.”

On April 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income of $59.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share

Total loans and leases declined $115.2 million versus prior quarter

Total deposits declined $106.4 million versus prior quarter

Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.08%

Recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025 versus $23.8 billion at December 31, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $115.2 million, or 0.8%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $106.4 million, or 0.5%, from $20.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $160.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.1%, compared to $158.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.08% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $21.1 million compared to noninterest income of $29.4 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $26.2 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $123.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $124.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.2% and 65.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.0% and 18.9% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $160.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $32.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.4 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2024.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025, compared with 9.14%, 12.80% and 13.99%, respectively, on December 31, 2024.

The Company repurchased 974 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $25.66 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI13d3259b1b3b46188926f83e1bbe1316, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Haseyama, CFA

(808) 525-6268

khaseyama@fhb.com



Media Contact:

Lindsay Chambers

(808) 525-6254

lchambers@fhb.com









Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 160,526 $ 158,753 $ 154,427 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 10,500 (750 ) 6,300 Noninterest income 50,477 29,376 51,371 Noninterest expense 123,560 124,143 128,813 Net income 59,248 52,496 54,220 Basic earnings per share 0.47 0.41 0.42 Diluted earnings per share 0.47 0.41 0.42 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 Dividend payout ratio 55.32 % 63.41 % 61.90 % Performance Ratios(1): Net interest margin 3.08 % 3.03 % 2.91 % Efficiency ratio 58.22 % 65.51 % 62.15 % Return on average total assets 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.05 % 0.92 % 0.94 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 9.09 % 7.94 % 8.73 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.59 % 12.78 % 14.53 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 14,309,998 $ 14,276,107 $ 14,312,563 Average earning assets 21,169,194 21,079,951 21,481,890 Average assets 23,890,459 23,795,735 24,187,207 Average deposits 20,354,040 20,249,573 20,571,930 Average stockholders' equity 2,641,978 2,629,600 2,496,840 Market Value Per Share: Closing 24.44 25.95 21.96 High 28.28 28.80 23.12 Low 23.95 22.08 20.37





As of As of As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 14,293,036 $ 14,408,258 $ 14,320,208 Total assets 23,744,958 23,828,186 24,279,186 Total deposits 20,215,816 20,322,216 20,669,481 Short-term borrowings 250,000 250,000 500,000 Total stockholders' equity 2,648,852 2,617,486 2,513,761 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 21.07 $ 20.70 $ 19.66 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 13.15 12.83 11.88 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.12 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.93 % 12.80 % 12.55 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.93 % 12.80 % 12.55 % Total Capital Ratio 14.17 % 13.99 % 13.75 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.01 % 9.14 % 8.80 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.16 % 10.98 % 10.35 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 7.27 % 7.10 % 6.52 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 48 48 50 Number of ATMs 273 273 275 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 1,995 1,997 2,065

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2024 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 192,102 $ 198,347 $ 199,844 Available-for-sale investment securities 13,150 12,767 14,546 Held-to-maturity investment securities 16,647 17,071 17,793 Other 13,251 11,977 12,769 Total interest income 235,150 240,162 244,952 Interest expense Deposits 71,709 78,465 84,143 Short-term borrowings 2,599 2,685 5,953 Other 316 259 429 Total interest expense 74,624 81,409 90,525 Net interest income 160,526 158,753 154,427 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 10,500 (750 ) 6,300 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 150,026 159,503 148,127 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 7,535 7,968 7,546 Credit and debit card fees 14,474 14,834 16,173 Other service charges and fees 12,167 13,132 9,904 Trust and investment services income 9,370 9,449 10,354 Bank-owned life insurance 4,371 5,713 4,286 Investment securities gains (losses), net 37 (26,171 ) — Other 2,523 4,451 3,108 Total noninterest income 50,477 29,376 51,371 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 60,104 59,003 59,262 Contracted services and professional fees 14,839 14,472 15,739 Occupancy 8,100 7,708 6,941 Equipment 13,871 14,215 13,413 Regulatory assessment and fees 3,823 3,745 8,120 Advertising and marketing 2,179 1,529 2,612 Card rewards program 7,919 7,926 8,508 Other 12,725 15,545 14,218 Total noninterest expense 123,560 124,143 128,813 Income before provision for income taxes 76,943 64,736 70,685 Provision for income taxes 17,695 12,240 16,465 Net income $ 59,248 $ 52,496 $ 54,220 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 126,281,802 127,350,626 127,707,354 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 127,166,932 128,167,502 128,217,689





Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 (dollars in thousands, except share amount) March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2024

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 240,738 $ 258,057 $ 202,121 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,073,841 912,133 1,072,145 Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024) 1,858,428 1,926,516 2,159,338 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024) 3,724,908 3,790,650 3,988,011 Loans held for sale 1,547 — — Loans and leases 14,293,036 14,408,258 14,320,208 Less: allowance for credit losses 166,612 160,393 159,836 Net loans and leases 14,126,424 14,247,865 14,160,372 Premises and equipment, net 292,576 288,530 281,181 Accrued interest receivable 78,973 79,979 85,715 Bank-owned life insurance 495,567 491,890 484,193 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 4,926 5,078 5,533 Other assets 851,538 831,996 845,085 Total assets $ 23,744,958 $ 23,828,186 $ 24,279,186 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 13,330,265 $ 13,347,068 $ 13,620,928 Noninterest-bearing 6,885,551 6,975,148 7,048,553 Total deposits 20,215,816 20,322,216 20,669,481 Short-term borrowings 250,000 250,000 500,000 Retirement benefits payable 96,241 97,135 102,242 Other liabilities 534,049 541,349 493,702 Total liabilities 21,096,106 21,210,700 21,765,425 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024) 1,421 1,417 1,417 Additional paid-in capital 2,564,408 2,560,380 2,551,488 Retained earnings 960,337 934,048 858,494 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (433,769 ) (463,994 ) (523,780 ) Treasury stock (16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024) (443,545 ) (414,365 ) (373,858 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,648,852 2,617,486 2,513,761 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,744,958 $ 23,828,186 $ 24,279,186





Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,171.1 $ 12.8 4.44 % $ 948.9 $ 11.3 4.75 % $ 858.6 $ 11.6 5.45 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 1,891.4 13.2 2.79 1,987.7 12.7 2.56 2,210.6 14.5 2.63 Non-Taxable 1.4 — 5.52 1.4 — 5.30 1.8 — 5.61 Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities Taxable 3,164.0 13.6 1.72 3,224.8 13.9 1.72 3,416.4 14.6 1.71 Non-Taxable 599.0 3.7 2.51 601.7 3.9 2.56 603.4 4.0 2.65 Total Investment Securities 5,655.8 30.5 2.16 5,815.6 30.5 2.10 6,232.2 33.1 2.13 Loans Held for Sale 0.3 — 6.28 1.3 — 5.75 0.7 — 6.92 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 2,196.8 33.6 6.20 2,157.8 35.2 6.50 2,164.9 37.2 6.92 Commercial real estate 4,420.1 66.5 6.10 4,333.1 68.9 6.33 4,323.5 70.1 6.53 Construction 937.0 15.4 6.67 990.7 17.4 6.99 924.7 17.4 7.55 Residential: Residential mortgage 4,150.3 40.9 3.94 4,183.5 40.8 3.90 4,264.1 42.0 3.94 Home equity line 1,149.8 13.1 4.61 1,157.1 13.3 4.55 1,172.1 12.0 4.13 Consumer 1,019.5 18.9 7.53 1,033.2 19.0 7.29 1,083.5 18.1 6.71 Lease financing 436.5 4.3 3.99 420.7 4.4 4.18 379.8 3.7 3.91 Total Loans and Leases 14,310.0 192.7 5.44 14,276.1 199.0 5.55 14,312.6 200.5 5.63 Other Earning Assets 32.0 0.4 5.48 38.1 0.7 6.73 77.8 1.2 5.90 Total Earning Assets(2) 21,169.2 236.4 4.51 21,080.0 241.5 4.56 21,481.9 246.4 4.61 Cash and Due from Banks 235.9 226.2 244.3 Other Assets 2,485.4 2,489.5 2,461.0 Total Assets $ 23,890.5 $ 23,795.7 $ 24,187.2 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 6,232.5 $ 21.3 1.38 % $ 5,940.3 $ 21.1 1.42 % $ 6,059.7 $ 23.4 1.56 % Money Market 3,922.2 23.0 2.38 4,053.6 26.6 2.61 3,944.9 28.8 2.94 Time 3,317.1 27.4 3.36 3,362.0 30.8 3.64 3,325.3 31.9 3.86 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,471.8 71.7 2.16 13,355.9 78.5 2.34 13,329.9 84.1 2.54 Other Short-Term Borrowings 250.0 2.6 4.22 250.0 2.7 4.27 500.0 6.0 4.79 Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 27.5 0.3 4.67 25.3 0.2 4.07 33.0 0.4 5.22 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,749.3 74.6 2.20 13,631.2 81.4 2.38 13,862.9 90.5 2.63 Net Interest Income $ 161.8 $ 160.1 $ 155.9 Interest Rate Spread(3) 2.31 % 2.18 % 1.98 % Net Interest Margin(4) 3.08 % 3.03 % 2.91 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,882.2 6,893.7 7,242.0 Other Liabilities 617.0 641.2 585.5 Stockholders' Equity 2,642.0 2,629.6 2,496.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,890.5 $ 23,795.7 $ 24,187.2

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.2 million, $1.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 5 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to December 31, 2024 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1) Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.3 $ (0.8 ) $ 1.5 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable (0.6 ) 1.1 0.5 Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities Taxable (0.3 ) — (0.3 ) Non-Taxable — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Investment Securities (0.9 ) 0.9 — Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 0.5 (2.1 ) (1.6 ) Commercial real estate 0.9 (3.3 ) (2.4 ) Construction (1.1 ) (0.9 ) (2.0 ) Residential: Residential mortgage (0.3 ) 0.4 0.1 Home equity line (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) Consumer (0.4 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) Lease financing 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Total Loans and Leases (0.5 ) (5.8 ) (6.3 ) Other Earning Assets (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Income 0.8 (5.9 ) (5.1 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.9 (0.7 ) 0.2 Money Market (1.0 ) (2.6 ) (3.6 ) Time (0.5 ) (2.9 ) (3.4 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.6 ) (6.2 ) (6.8 ) Other Short-Term Borrowings — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities — 0.1 0.1 Total Change in Interest Expense (0.6 ) (6.2 ) (6.8 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.4 $ 0.3 $ 1.7

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to March 31, 2024 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1) Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.7 $ (2.5 ) $ 1.2 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable (2.2 ) 0.9 (1.3 ) Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities Taxable (1.1 ) 0.1 (1.0 ) Non-Taxable — (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Total Investment Securities (3.3 ) 0.7 (2.6 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 0.5 (4.1 ) (3.6 ) Commercial real estate 1.5 (5.1 ) (3.6 ) Construction 0.2 (2.2 ) (2.0 ) Residential: Residential mortgage (1.1 ) — (1.1 ) Home equity line (0.2 ) 1.3 1.1 Consumer (1.2 ) 2.0 0.8 Lease financing 0.5 0.1 0.6 Total Loans and Leases 0.2 (8.0 ) (7.8 ) Other Earning Assets (0.7 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) Total Change in Interest Income (0.1 ) (9.9 ) (10.0 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.7 (2.8 ) (2.1 ) Money Market (0.2 ) (5.6 ) (5.8 ) Time (0.1 ) (4.4 ) (4.5 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.4 (12.8 ) (12.4 ) Other Short-Term Borrowings (2.7 ) (0.7 ) (3.4 ) Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (2.4 ) (13.5 ) (15.9 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.3 $ 3.6 $ 5.9

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.







Loans and Leases Table 7 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 Commercial and industrial $ 2,261,394 $ 2,247,428 $ 2,189,875 Commercial real estate 4,367,433 4,463,992 4,301,300 Construction 954,072 918,326 972,517 Residential: Residential mortgage 4,129,518 4,168,154 4,242,502 Home equity line 1,144,895 1,151,739 1,165,778 Total residential 5,274,413 5,319,893 5,408,280 Consumer 998,325 1,023,969 1,054,227 Lease financing 437,399 434,650 394,009 Total loans and leases $ 14,293,036 $ 14,408,258 $ 14,320,208





Deposits Table 8 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 Demand $ 6,885,551 $ 6,975,148 $ 7,048,553 Savings 6,110,796 6,021,364 6,277,679 Money Market 3,865,203 4,027,334 4,059,204 Time 3,354,266 3,298,370 3,284,045 Total Deposits $ 20,215,816 $ 20,322,216 $ 20,669,481





Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 9 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ — $ 329 $ 942 Commercial real estate 216 411 2,953 Construction 375 — — Total Commercial Loans 591 740 3,895 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 12,809 12,768 7,777 Home equity line 6,788 7,171 6,345 Total Residential Loans 19,597 19,939 14,122 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 20,188 20,679 18,017 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 20,188 $ 20,679 $ 18,017 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 740 $ 1,432 $ 529 Construction — 536 606 Total Commercial Loans 740 1,968 1,135 Residential mortgage 1,008 1,317 359 Consumer 2,554 2,734 2,126 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 4,302 $ 6,019 $ 3,620 Total Loans and Leases $ 14,293,036 $ 14,408,258 $ 14,320,208





Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 10 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 193,240 $ 197,397 $ 192,138 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial and industrial (1,459 ) (851 ) (909 ) Home equity line (14 ) — — Consumer (5,025 ) (4,774 ) (4,854 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (6,498 ) (5,625 ) (5,763 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial 403 298 211 Commercial real estate 251 — — Total Commercial Loans 654 298 211 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 20 30 30 Home equity line 64 32 44 Total Residential Loans 84 62 74 Consumer 1,979 1,858 1,689 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,717 2,218 1,974 Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,781 ) (3,407 ) (3,789 ) Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 10,500 (750 ) 6,300 Balance at End of Period $ 199,959 $ 193,240 $ 194,649 Components: Allowance for Credit Losses $ 166,612 $ 160,393 $ 159,836 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 33,347 32,847 34,813 Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 199,959 $ 193,240 $ 194,649 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,309,998 $ 14,276,107 $ 14,312,563 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.12 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases 8.25x 7.76x 8.87x





(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.





Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 11 Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Commercial Lending Commercial and Industrial Risk rating: Pass $ 19,578 $ 173,435 $ 68,842 $ 172,494 $ 220,547 $ 268,053 $ 1,148,880 $ 20,009 $ 2,091,838 Special Mention 364 916 2,250 3,353 58 1,229 41,972 — 50,142 Substandard — — — 7,948 26 1,238 24,836 — 34,048 Other (1) 8,099 12,828 7,983 6,045 2,255 2,105 46,051 — 85,366 Total Commercial and Industrial 28,041 187,179 79,075 189,840 222,886 272,625 1,261,739 20,009 2,261,394 Current period gross charge-offs — 43 95 179 356 779 7 — 1,459 Commercial Real Estate Risk rating: Pass 105,358 291,863 384,491 796,202 632,631 1,889,571 100,071 7,645 4,207,832 Special Mention — 8,979 2,235 7,483 41,397 22,702 11,747 — 94,543 Substandard — — — 54,918 1,007 9,003 — — 64,928 Other (1) — — — — — 130 — — 130 Total Commercial Real Estate 105,358 300,842 386,726 858,603 675,035 1,921,406 111,818 7,645 4,367,433 Current period gross charge-offs — — — — — — — — — Construction Risk rating: Pass 4,610 122,410 198,780 353,108 162,361 52,233 22,934 — 916,436 Special Mention — — — — — 147 — — 147 Other (1) 522 14,134 8,910 8,500 1,553 3,177 693 — 37,489 Total Construction 5,132 136,544 207,690 361,608 163,914 55,557 23,627 — 954,072 Current period gross charge-offs — — — — — — — — — Lease Financing Risk rating: Pass 69,731 94,965 99,259 56,228 13,304 98,262 — — 431,749 Special Mention — — 226 — 195 — — — 421 Substandard — 4,411 526 292 — — — — 5,229 Total Lease Financing 69,731 99,376 100,011 56,520 13,499 98,262 — — 437,399 Current period gross charge-offs — — — — — — — — — Total Commercial Lending $ 208,262 $ 723,941 $ 773,502 $ 1,466,571 $ 1,075,334 $ 2,347,850 $ 1,397,184 $ 27,654 $ 8,020,298 Current period gross charge-offs $ — $ 43 $ 95 $ 179 $ 356 $ 779 $ 7 $ — $ 1,459

(continued)



Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans (continued) Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Residential Lending Residential Mortgage FICO: 740 and greater $ 41,949 $ 161,436 $ 183,292 $ 482,310 $ 933,384 $ 1,578,605 $ — $ — $ 3,380,976 680 - 739 4,088 18,218 34,761 65,347 101,230 192,602 — — 416,246 620 - 679 734 1,714 3,922 23,196 18,793 51,826 — — 100,185 550 - 619 — — 817 6,495 7,696 17,224 — — 32,232 Less than 550 — — 731 771 2,253 7,503 — — 11,258 No Score (3) — 13,199 6,330 16,757 9,837 50,065 — — 96,188 Other (2) 759 8,020 11,914 16,416 14,182 37,781 3,361 — 92,433 Total Residential Mortgage 47,530 202,587 241,767 611,292 1,087,375 1,935,606 3,361 — 4,129,518 Current period gross charge-offs — — — — — — — — — Home Equity Line FICO: 740 and greater — — — — — — 911,857 1,404 913,261 680 - 739 — — — — — — 169,131 1,684 170,815 620 - 679 — — — — — — 39,262 592 39,854 550 - 619 — — — — — — 12,077 485 12,562 Less than 550 — — — — — — 6,645 486 7,131 No Score (3) — — — — — — 1,272 — 1,272 Total Home Equity Line — — — — — — 1,140,244 4,651 1,144,895 Current period gross charge-offs — — — — — — 14 — 14 Total Residential Lending $ 47,530 $ 202,587 $ 241,767 $ 611,292 $ 1,087,375 $ 1,935,606 $ 1,143,605 $ 4,651 $ 5,274,413 Current period gross charge-offs $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 14 $ — $ 14 Consumer Lending FICO: 740 and greater 32,634 80,861 58,623 73,919 37,183 15,253 93,415 112 392,000 680 - 739 19,668 66,839 41,621 38,860 18,814 9,295 84,783 515 280,395 620 - 679 6,692 31,051 16,155 17,379 8,533 6,406 50,655 793 137,664 550 - 619 596 9,333 6,584 9,663 5,434 4,471 16,458 849 53,388 Less than 550 280 3,004 4,421 5,131 3,263 2,741 5,399 508 24,747 No Score (3) 750 821 95 30 — 18 35,238 194 37,146 Other (2) 201 — — 257 600 1,044 70,883 — 72,985 Total Consumer Lending $ 60,821 $ 191,909 $ 127,499 $ 145,239 $ 73,827 $ 39,228 $ 356,831 $ 2,971 $ 998,325 Current period gross charge-offs $ — $ 660 $ 481 $ 585 $ 270 $ 809 $ 1,883 $ 337 $ 5,025 Total Loans and Leases $ 316,613 $ 1,118,437 $ 1,142,768 $ 2,223,102 $ 2,236,536 $ 4,322,684 $ 2,897,620 $ 35,276 $ 14,293,036 Current period gross charge-offs $ — $ 703 $ 576 $ 764 $ 626 $ 1,588 $ 1,904 $ 337 $ 6,498

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 Income Statement Data: Net income $ 59,248 $ 52,496 $ 54,220 Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,641,978 $ 2,629,600 $ 2,496,840 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,646,486 $ 1,634,108 $ 1,501,348 Average total assets $ 23,890,459 $ 23,795,735 $ 24,187,207 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible assets $ 22,894,967 $ 22,800,243 $ 23,191,715 Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 9.09 % 7.94 % 8.73 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.59 % 12.78 % 14.53 % Return on average total assets(1) 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.05 % 0.92 % 0.94 %





As of As of As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2024 Balance Sheet Data: Total stockholders' equity $ 2,648,852 $ 2,617,486 $ 2,513,761 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,653,360 $ 1,621,994 $ 1,518,269 Total assets $ 23,744,958 $ 23,828,186 $ 24,279,186 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible assets $ 22,749,466 $ 22,832,694 $ 23,283,694 Shares outstanding 125,692,598 126,422,898 127,841,908 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.16 % 10.98 % 10.35 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.27 % 7.10 % 6.52 % Book value per share $ 21.07 $ 20.70 $ 19.66 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.15 $ 12.83 $ 11.88

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.





Legal Disclaimer:

