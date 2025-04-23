FIntegrate Technology Reports Nearly 80% Revenue Growth

Growth surge continues with 806% increase since 2021 amid rising demand for innovative collection, recovery and dispute management technology

The first quarter results reflect the growing recognition among financial institutions that automation is essential for maintaining operational efficiency in today's banking environment.” — Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate Technology

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology, a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration, announced today that the company has achieved record growth in the first quarter of 2025, with revenue increasing nearly 80% compared to the same period last year.Supporting this growth, FIntegrate recently secured 14 new contracts, including eight additional financial institution clients, solidifying its position as the leading provider for innovative collection, recovery and dispute management software. The company also expanded client contracts with six existing financial institutions, demonstrating the trust FIntegrate has built with clients.This impressive quarterly performance continues FIntegrate's remarkable growth trajectory, with the company reporting an 806% increase in revenue since 2021. This expansion comes as financial institutions increasingly seek automation and newer technology solutions to address rising operational challenges.One bank to recently go live with FIntegrate is Hodgenville, Kentucky-based Lincoln National Bank. According to Natilea Boyd, SVP of the bank, “After our first demonstration of FusionDMS, we were impressed with the reporting, ease of use and flexibility of the dispute management platform. We are excited to put the solution to work to realize the organization and efficiency gains we desire. The FIntegrate team was easy to work with and very responsive to our questions making the decision process smooth.”"The first quarter results reflect the growing recognition among financial institutions that automation is essential for maintaining operational efficiency in today's banking environment," said Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate Technology. "Our automated solutions for dispute management, collections, and data conversion are meeting critical needs at a time when banks and credit unions face rising chargebacks, changing core technologies, increased M&A activity, and increasing delinquencies rates and charge offs."Industry trends continue to drive demand for FIntegrate's innovative solutions. According to a recent report from the American Bankers Association , bank satisfaction with core technology providers remains challenging, with one-third of institutions expressing dissatisfaction. Among banks with less than two years left in their contracts, nearly 60% are unhappy, and 40% are considering switching platforms. In response, FusionLRS is gaining traction as financial institutions seek cost-effective approaches to legacy data management resulting from a core system change or M&A activity. Traditional conversion methods are expensive and time-consuming, adding to an already complex and massive transformation for M&As or core changes. With FIntegrate’s browser-based data conversion and research system, financial institutions can convert only necessary images and data to the new system, and use FusionLRS to quickly and easily research all images and data without any data conversion or data mapping.Additionally, Mastercard projects chargeback volumes will reach 337 million by 2026 – a 42% increase from 2023 – creating significant operational pressures and financial losses for financial institutions managing the dispute resolution process manually. FIntegrate’s FusionDMS streamlines dispute workflow, improves productivity, and maintains compliance while automating the entire process. The system’s ability to increase operational efficiency, improve fraud and dispute tracking from intake to resolution and reporting, and ensure regulatory compliance while enhancing customer support sets it apart in the industry. By automating many of the manual processes associated with dispute management, FusionDMS allows financial institutions to focus more on customer service and less on administrative tasks while reducing fraud and associated costs in the process.Financial institutions, especially credit unions, are also facing collections challenges. Equifax recently reported that subprime borrowers now comprise approximately 16% of auto loan balances at credit unions, representing a 13% increase year-over-year – the highest percentage increase across all lender types. From early-stage delinquencies and loss mitigation management, to charge-off recovery management and accounting, FIntegrate’s FusionCRS offers financial institutions a core-agnostic solution that seamlessly integrates with all other systems, helping financial institutions automate manual processes to improve productivity, decrease delinquencies and reduce charge-offs. One key feature is its Charge-Off Risk Score (CORS) model, which uses a proprietary algorithm to forecast the risk of charge-offs for delinquent accounts daily. This predictive capability allows institutions to guide accounts into predetermined automated processes, like texts, emails or click-to-pay reminders, while enabling the more expensive skilled staff to focus on critical delinquencies with higher complexity or risk levels.Supporting the company’s growth, FIntegrate’s professional and experienced staff along with their modular product approach allows institutions to select specific solutions or leverage the entire platform, for a rapid solutions implementation or data conversion. Looking ahead, FIntegrate is well positioned for continued growth.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration. FIntegrate’s FusionCRS for collection & recovery and FusionDMS for dispute management automates time-consuming processes, helping to reduce fraud and operating costs by up to 80% and improve compliance and reporting. The company’s FusionLRS is the industry’s foremost Image and Data Conversion system to efficiently and cost-effectively convert all types of check images, documents, statements, reports, and other types of financial system archives. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, FIntegrate is trusted by banks and credit unions of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.fintegratetech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.