Best Organic Baby Formula (2025): Bobbie Awarded Top Infant Nutrition Brand by Expert Consumers

Three years in development, Bobbie Organic Whole Milk is the fourth infant formula from the mom-founded, mom-led brand, launching in April 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has awarded Bobbie Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula the title of Top Infant Nutrition Brand in its 2025 review of the best organic baby formulas. The recognition comes as Bobbie introduces the first and only USDA Organic whole milk-based infant formula manufactured in the United States. The award highlights Bobbie’s continued leadership in providing clean, science-backed nutrition options for families seeking infant formula that supports healthy development without compromising ingredient integrity.

Best Organic Baby Formula

Bobbie Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula - the first and only USDA Organic Whole Milk infant formula inspired by breastmilk, naturally rich in MFGM, and designed for easy digestion.

Following a three-year research and development period, Bobbie Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula became available in April 2025. It is manufactured at the company’s advanced production facility in Ohio and stands as the only USDA Organic whole milk infant formula manufactured in the country. The formula is also EU Organic certified, meeting some of the highest global standards for purity, sourcing, and transparency.

Bobbie’s formulas were recently recognized in Consumer Reports' independent testing of baby formulas, earning a place in the publication’s Top Choices category. The ranking reflects Bobbie’s continued commitment to clean ingredients and product safety.

Bobbie’s Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula is designed to provide complete nutrition during the first year of life. The first-if-its-kind recipe features a fat blend inspired by breastmilk and is formulated with organic whole milk rather than skim milk, reducing the need for added plant-based oils. The naturally occurring fat from whole milk includes milk fat globule membrane (MFGM), a component that has been linked to cognitive and immune development in infants.

A spokesperson from Expert Consumers noted, “Bobbie Organic Whole Milk stood out in this year’s review for its unique whole milk composition, emphasis on digestive health, and inclusion of research-supported nutrients like DHA, MFGM, and choline. It reflects a growing demand among parents for clean-label formulas made domestically and designed with the latest developmental science in mind.”

Bobbie Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula is formulated to help support softer stools —a common concern among formula-feeding families. Its use of naturally occurring milk fat results in a composition that more closely mirrors breastmilk’s nutritional profile, when compared to Bobbie’s other infant formulas.

Since its founding, Bobbie has focused on creating infant formulas that prioritize transparency, safety, and nutritional quality. The company was built by mom of four, Laura Modi, who recognized a gap in the U.S. market for formulas that were both rigorous in nutritional science and grounded in organic, responsibly sourced ingredients.

Bobbie Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula includes the “brainy triple-threat” of choline, DHA, and MFGM—nutrients shown to play key roles in brain, immune, and visual development. MFGM, in particular, is a naturally occurring layer in milk fat and breastmilk that supports cognitive function, immune health, and gut development. By using whole milk, Bobbie preserves more of these beneficial compounds in their natural form.

This latest release reflects a broader shift in the infant nutrition industry toward whole milk-based formulas and increased demand for transparency in sourcing and manufacturing. Parents are paying closer attention to what goes into baby formula, and Bobbie’s commitment to domestic production and rigorous organic certification addresses both nutritional and ethical considerations.

Since its launch four years ago, Bobbie remains dedicated to providing American families with high-quality, organic infant formula made in the U.S. Bobbie developed its breastmilk-inspired recipe to include naturally occurring MFGM from whole milk, choline, and industry-leading levels of DHA. Research continues to underscore the importance of these nutrients in early development, particularly in supporting brain growth and immune function during a child’s first year.

Bobbie Organic Whole Milk will be available for purchase at hibobbie.com at a retail price of $28 per 14-ounce can, with a select retail rollout scheduled for early summer.

To read the full review, visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

