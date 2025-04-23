Submit Release
Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record First Quarter Earnings of $33.3 Million or $1.13 Per Diluted Share

Highlighted By Strong Loan Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $25.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Continued strong loan growth contributed to solid first quarter 2025 operating results.

       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)   1Q25       4Q24       1Q24  
Net income $ 33,271     $ 31,694     $ 25,887  
Net income per share, diluted   1.13       1.07       0.88  
       
Net interest income $ 70,552     $ 69,969     $ 60,070  
Provision for credit losses(1)   900       2,675       1,425  
Non-interest income   22,996       23,507       23,271  
Non-interest expenses   51,027       51,657       48,961  
       
Net interest margin   3.46 %     3.44 %     3.20 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   54.50 %     55.21 %     58.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.72 %     8.44 %     8.36 %
Annualized return on average assets(4)   1.52 %     1.45 %     1.28 %
Annualized return on average equity(4)   14.14 %     13.45 %     12.09 %
       


“We started off the year strong, delivering record first quarter earnings highlighted by strong loan growth,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to record earnings, the highlight of the quarter was total loans increasing a record $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with $126 million of growth generated during the first quarter. We experienced growth within nearly every loan category and across all markets, representing our best first quarter of net loan growth when adjusted for acquisition-related activity and our second best first quarter of loan production. Additionally, credit quality metrics remain strong and improved from the prior quarter end. While we have a lot of positive momentum to be excited about, the uncertainty in the marketplace with respect to possible tariffs and the global economy could have an impact on our business customers, and we anticipate growth to moderate.”

“Non-interest revenue contributed to our solid operating results for the first quarter of 2025,” Hillebrand continued. “We are encouraged by the 3% increase in WM&T income compared to the linked quarter, as recent key hires are contributing to production and were able to overcome a significant equity market decline. We are excited about the opportunities our WM&T group has going forward as recent hires continue to establish themselves. Treasury management fees continued to benefit from our growing customer base. In addition, mortgage, brokerage and card income all posted meaningful contributions.”

“We continue to expand our deposit base, which grew $685 million, or 10% over the past 12 months, led mainly by a successful time deposit campaign during the first quarter. Organic growth remains our primary focus while improving our overall funding position. First quarter net interest margin expanded 26 basis points compared to the prior year quarter and two basis points on the linked quarter, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields in part due to a payoff of a significant non-accrual relationship, and a reduction in our cost of funds,” said Hillebrand.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.00 billion in assets, $6.65 billion in loans and $7.29 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis MSA at the very end of March.

Key factors contributing to the first quarter of 2025 results included:

  • Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, while growing $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fourth consecutive quarter. Nearly all loan categories expanded over the last 12 months. Commercial real estate loan growth of $334 million led all categories, benefiting from strong construction-to-permanent financing conversion over the past 12 months. The yield earned on total loans totaled 6.13% for the first quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and increased production driving an 18-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Deposit balances expanded $685 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18.2 million, or 1%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $128 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84.3 million, or 1%, led by time deposit growth.
  • Net interest income increased $10.5 million, or 17%, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 26 basis points to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago, boosted by the overall growth in interest earning assets and a decline in the cost of funds, marking the second consecutive quarter funding costs have decreased. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, while net interest margin expanded two basis points. However, adjusted for the impact of the previously mentioned benefit from non-accrual payoff activity, net interest margin was down 1 bp compared to the linked quarter, as the funding mix weighed on net interest income.
  • Provision for credit loss expense(1) of $900,000 was recorded for the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.
  • Non-interest income declined $275,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income decreased $124,000, or 1%, to $10.6 million, as otherwise solid performance was muted by significant equity market declines. Treasury management fees grew $48,000, or 2%, over the last 12 months to $2.7 million. Card income decreased $174,000, or 4% over the first quarter of 2024, as a result of lower transaction volume.
  • Total non-interest expenses increased $2.1 million, or 4%, during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, and decreased $630,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $26.01 on March 31, 2025, compared to $24.82 on December 31, 2024, and $22.50 on March 31, 2024.

Hillebrand concluded, “In April 2025, we were named to the Stephens Art Collector 2025 List. This report from Stephens looks at companies that are well-positioned over the next five-plus years to generate strong returns for shareholders over the long-term, and Stock Yards was one of only five banks named to the list. In addition, in March 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence once again recognized Stock Yards as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks with total assets between $3 and $10 billion at the end of 2024. The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on balance sheet strength and risk profile. This recognition reflects the dedication and commitment of our employees and our high-level of service to the communities we operate in.”

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2025, Compared with First Quarter 2024

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $10.5 million, or 17%, to $70.6 million. Strong organic loan growth and correlating interest income expansion contributed to significant net interest income expansion.

  • Total interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 15%, to $111.2 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $13.8 million, or 16%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $788 million, or 14%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 18 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.13%. Approximately $628,000 in additional interest was collected in the first quarter of 2025 primarily related to a large loan recovery that was placed on non-accrual and partially charged off in late 2023, which provided approximately 4 bps of benefit to loan yields for the first quarter of 2025, largely offsetting the impact of the rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of 2024.
    • Interest income on securities increased $846,000, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $122 million, or 8%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved 44 basis points to 2.51%, as a result of lower-yielding investment maturities. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and amortization have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio.
    • Average overnight funds increased $26 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the year ago quarter. However, corresponding interest income decreased $95,000, or 5%, over the prior year quarter due to the previously mentioned rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve.
  • Total interest expense increased $4.1 million, or 11%, to $40.6 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points to 2.63%.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $2.7 million, or 9% over the past 12 months, attributed entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion run during the first quarter of 2025. However, the overall cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 2.51% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2.53% in the first quarter of 2024, due largely to the previously mentioned rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve.
    • The Bank relied more on overnight and long-term fixed FHLB advances during the first quarter of 2025. Average FHLB advance balances grew $192 million, or 70%, resulting in additional FHLB expense of $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, with the cost of funds declining 27 basis points to 4.12% over the same period.

The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense(1) of $900,000 for the first quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by $971,000 in net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. No provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 due to relatively flat utilization trends. For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $250,000 in provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures associated with Construction & Land Development and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit expansion.

Non-interest income decreased $275,000, or 1%, to $23.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.

  • WM&T income ended the first quarter of 2025 at $10.6 million, decreasing $124,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024, as positive business activity was offset by significant equity market declines. Assets under management contracted $692 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Compared to the first quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $48,000, or 2%, to $2.7 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong organic growth, modified fee schedules and new product sales.
  • Card income declined $174,000, or 4% as a result of lower transaction volumes.
  • Brokerage income grew $145,000, or 17%, ending at a record $1.0 million, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more wrap fee-based business.

Non-interest expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, to $51.0 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, consistent with merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits decreased $91,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, as lower health insurance expense more than offset increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $453,000, or 12%, over the first quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased snow removal associated with severe weather events, rent, and depreciation expense.
  • Marketing and business development expense increased $440,000, or 41%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions.
  • Other non-interest expenses declined $157,000, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to significant declines in check and card losses in addition to the benefit of modifications made to the corporate credit card rewards program.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2025, Compared with March 31, 2024

Total assets increased $874 million, or 11%, year over year to $9.00 billion.

Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, to $6.65 billion, with growth spread across nearly all categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 46% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 39% as of March 31, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 34% as of period end, representing the highest level of utilization since 2020, however still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Total investment securities decreased $132 million, or 10%, year over year. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $685 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18 million, or 1%, however, average non-interest bearing demand accounts declined $75 million, or 5%. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led primarily by time deposit growth, and average total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $536 million, or 11% over the past 12 months.

Non-performing loans totaled $16 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2025, compared to $14 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.34% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.38% on March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 10.84% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.72% on March 31, 2025, compared to 10.77% and 8.36% on March 31, 2024, respectively.

In February 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2025, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2024

Net interest margin expanded two basis points on the linked quarter to 3.46%, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a decline in cost of funds.

Net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, over the prior quarter to $70.6 million. Net interest income and net interest margin benefitted from $628,000 in additional interest collected primarily related to one large loan that was placed on non-accrual and partially charged off in late 2023.

  • Total interest income increased $858,000, or 1%.
    • Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $1.8 million, or 2%. Average loans increased $216 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned expanded three basis points to 6.13%. Excluding the impact of the non-accrual payoff noted above, total loan yields would have experienced a slight contraction during the first quarter of 2025, due in part to the impact of the Federal Reserve Board’s 25 basis point interest rate cut enacted in December 2024.
  • Total interest expense increased $275,000, or 1%.
    • Interest expense on deposits, which decreased $1.5 million, or 4%, was more than offset by the increase in utilization of FHLB borrowings. However, maturities within the investment portfolio and the success of current CD promotions helped to eliminate the need for overnight borrowings by period end.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $900,000 in provision for credit losses(1). During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $450,000 of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income decreased $511,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter, to $23.0 million. WM&T income increased $301,000, or 3%, as tax fees and estate fees collected were able to overcome a significant equity market decline.

Non-interest expenses decreased $630,000, or 1% on the linked quarter to $51.0 million, due to decreases in compensation expense and marketing and business development expenses.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2025, Compared with December 31, 2024

Total assets increased $134 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $9.00 billion.

Total loans expanded $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every loan category. The Construction and Land Development segment led the growth, increasing $56 million, or 9%, on the linked quarter. Total line of credit usage was unchanged at 46% as of March 31, 2025, and at December 31, 2024. C&I line of credit usage totaled 34% as of March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $128 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84 million, or 1%.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.00 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:   T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President,
  Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890


                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)            
First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release            
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)            
    Three Months Ended          
    March 31,          
Income Statement Data   2025   2024              
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 70,636   $ 60,167              
Interest income:                      
Loans   $ 99,600   $ 85,840              
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   2,001   2,096              
Mortgage loans held for sale   77   31              
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   532   468              
Investment securities   8,956   8,110              
Total interest income   111,166   96,545              
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   34,581   31,866              
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   814   931              
Federal funds purchased   70   136              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,741   2,997              
Subordinated debentures   408   545              
Total interest expense   40,614   36,475              
Net interest income   70,552   60,070              
Provision for credit losses (1)   900   1,425              
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   69,652   58,645              
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services   10,647   10,771              
Deposit service charges   2,079   2,136              
Debit and credit card income   4,508   4,682              
Treasury management fees   2,673   2,625              
Mortgage banking income   917   948              
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   1,010   865              
Bank owned life insurance   622   588              
Other   540   656              
Total non-interest income   22,996   23,271              
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation   25,932   24,221              
Employee benefits   5,785   5,876              
Net occupancy and equipment   4,123   3,670              
Technology and communication   4,828   5,069              
Debit and credit card processing   1,819   1,746              
Marketing and business development   1,515   1,075              
Postage, printing and supplies   969   926              
Legal and professional   907   1,115              
FDIC insurance   1,223   1,112              
Capital and deposit based taxes   700   630              
Intangible amortization   914   1,052              
Other   2,312   2,469              
Total non-interest expenses   51,027   48,961              
Income before income tax expense   41,621   32,955              
Income tax expense   8,350   7,068              
Net income   $ 33,271   $ 25,887              
                       
Net income per share - Basic   $ 1.13   $ 0.89              
Net income per share - Diluted   1.13   0.88              
Cash dividend declared per share   0.31   0.30              
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,349   29,250              
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,501   29,361              
                       
    March 31,          
Balance Sheet Data   2025   2024              
                       
Investment securities   $ 1,246,690   $ 1,379,212              
Loans   6,646,360   5,849,715              
Allowance for credit losses on loans   88,814   80,897              
Total assets   8,997,478   8,123,128              
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,499,383   1,481,217              
Interest bearing deposits   5,794,583   5,127,863              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   300,000   200,000              
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (79,840)   (95,054)              
Stockholders' equity   975,473   874,711              
                       
Total shares outstanding   29,469   29,393              
Book value per share (3)   $ 33.10   $ 29.76              
Tangible common equity per share (3)   26.01   22.50              
Market value per share   69.06   48.91              
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)            
First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release            
                       
    Three Months Ended          
    March 31,          
Average Balance Sheet Data   2025   2024              
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 180,439   $ 153,990              
Mortgage loans held for sale   5,732   4,629              
Investment securities   1,455,926   1,578,401              
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   30,838   21,121              
Loans   6,597,388   5,808,924              
Total interest earning assets   8,270,323   7,567,065              
Total assets   8,893,907   8,153,364              
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,426,088   1,500,602              
Interest bearing deposits   5,594,740   5,058,743              
Total deposits   7,020,828   6,559,345              
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   158,985   164,979              
Federal funds purchased   6,514   10,161              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   466,667   274,451              
Subordinated debentures   26,806   26,794              
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,253,712   5,535,128              
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (86,622)   (106,763)              
Total stockholders' equity   954,040   861,029              
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.52%   1.28%              
Annualized return on average equity (4)   14.14%   12.09%              
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.46%   3.20%              
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   24.56%   27.89%              
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   54.50%   58.68%              
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)   10.84%   10.77%              
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.72%   8.36%              
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   10.73%   10.56%              
Total risk-based capital   12.85%   12.69%              
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   11.25%   11.11%              
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.60%   11.49%              
Leverage   9.98%   9.82%              
                       
Loan Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,870,352   $ 1,609,483              
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,004,774   931,973              
Commercial and industrial   1,463,746   1,293,696              
Residential real estate - owner occupied   813,823   723,234              
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   381,429   360,958              
Construction and land development   679,345   532,183              
Home equity lines of credit   252,125   212,443              
Consumer   140,009   145,022              
Leases   14,460   16,619              
Credit cards   26,297   24,104              
Total loans and leases   $ 6,646,360   $ 5,849,715              
                       
Deposit Segmentation                      
Interest bearing demand   $ 2,545,858   $ 2,414,118              
Savings   429,171   436,501              
Money market   1,343,031   1,241,822              
Time deposits   1,476,523   1,035,422              
Non-Interest bearing deposits   1,499,383   1,481,217              
Total deposits   $ 7,293,966   $ 6,609,080              
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans   $ 15,865   $ 13,984              
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty   -   -              
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   283   106              
Total non-performing loans   16,148   14,090              
Other real estate owned   85   10              
Total non-performing assets   $ 16,233   $ 14,100              
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.24%   0.24%              
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.18%   0.17%              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.34%   1.38%              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.35%   1.39%              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   550%   574%              
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ 971   $ 348              
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)   0.01%   0.01%              
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)            
First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release            
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Income Statement Data   3-31-25   12-31-24   9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24  
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 70,636   $ 70,057   $ 65,064   $ 62,113   $ 60,167  
Net interest income   $ 70,552   $ 69,969   $ 64,979   $ 62,022   $ 60,070  
Provision for credit losses (1)   900   2,675   4,325   1,300   1,425  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   69,652   67,294   60,654   60,722   58,645  
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services   10,647   10,346   10,931   10,795   10,771  
Deposit service charges   2,079   2,276   2,314   2,180   2,136  
Debit and credit card income   4,508   5,394   5,083   4,923   4,682  
Treasury management fees   2,673   2,675   2,939   2,825   2,625  
Mortgage banking income   917   781   1,112   1,017   948  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   1,010   991   915   800   865  
Bank owned life insurance   622   626   634   595   588  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   -   (61)   (59)   20   -  
Other   540   479   928   500   656  
Total non-interest income   22,996   23,507   24,797   23,655   23,271  
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation   25,932   26,453   25,534   24,634   24,221  
Employee benefits   5,785   4,677   4,629   5,086   5,876  
Net occupancy and equipment   4,123   3,929   3,775   3,819   3,670  
Technology and communication   4,828   4,744   4,500   4,894   5,069  
Debit and credit card processing   1,819   1,860   1,845   1,811   1,746  
Marketing and business development   1,515   2,815   1,438   1,596   1,075  
Postage, printing and supplies   969   905   901   913   926  
Legal and professional   907   843   968   1,185   1,115  
FDIC insurance   1,223   1,171   1,095   1,161   1,112  
Capital and deposit based taxes   700   653   825   673   630  
Intangible amortization   914   1,330   1,052   1,051   1,052  
Other   2,312   2,277   1,890   2,286   2,469  
Total non-interest expenses   51,027   51,657   48,452   49,109   48,961  
Income before income tax expense   41,621   39,144   36,999   35,268   32,955  
Income tax expense   8,350   7,450   7,639   7,670   7,068  
Net income   $ 33,271   $ 31,694   $ 29,360   $ 27,598   $ 25,887  
                       
                       
Net income per share - Basic   $ 1.13   $ 1.08   $ 1.00   $ 0.94   $ 0.89  
Net income per share - Diluted   1.13   1.07   1.00   0.94   0.88  
Cash dividend declared per share   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.30   0.30  
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,349   29,319   29,299   29,283   29,250  
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,501   29,493   29,445   29,383   29,361  
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Balance Sheet Data   3-31-25   12-31-24   9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24  
                       
Cash and due from banks   $ 110,156   $ 78,925   $ 108,825   $ 85,441   $ 71,676  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   293,580   212,095   144,241   118,910   88,547  
Mortgage loans held for sale   7,797   6,286   4,822   6,438   6,462  
Investment securities   1,246,690   1,360,285   1,236,744   1,342,354   1,379,212  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   29,315   21,603   29,419   31,462   24,675  
Loans   6,646,360   6,520,402   6,278,133   6,070,963   5,849,715  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   88,814   86,943   85,343   82,155   80,897  
Goodwill   194,074   194,074   194,074   194,074   194,074  
Total assets   8,997,478   8,863,419   8,437,280   8,315,325   8,123,128  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,499,383   1,456,138   1,508,203   1,482,514   1,481,217  
Interest bearing deposits   5,794,583   5,710,263   5,217,870   5,086,724   5,127,863  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   151,424   162,967   149,852   152,948   162,528  
Federal funds purchased   6,540   6,525   6,442   10,029   9,961  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   300,000   300,000   325,000   400,000   200,000  
Subordinated debentures   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,806  
Accumulated other comprehensive income loss   (79,840)   (91,151)   (75,273)   (94,980)   (95,054)  
Stockholders' equity   975,473   940,476   934,094   894,535   874,711  
                       
Total shares outstanding   29,469   29,431   29,414   29,388   29,393  
Book value per share (3)   $ 33.10   $ 31.96   $ 31.76   $ 30.44   $ 29.76  
Tangible common equity per share (3)   26.01   24.82   24.58   23.22   22.50  
Market value per share   69.09   71.61   61.99   49.67   48.91  
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)   10.84%   10.61%   11.07%   10.76%   10.77%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.72%   8.44%   8.79%   8.42%   8.36%  
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   10.73%   10.76%   10.86%   10.65%   10.56%  
Total risk-based capital   12.85%   12.73%   12.73%   12.62%   12.69%  
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   11.25%   11.17%   11.16%   11.07%   11.11%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.60%   11.52%   11.52%   11.43%   11.49%  
Leverage   9.98%   9.94%   10.05%   9.95%   9.82%  
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)            
First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release            
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Average Balance Sheet Data   3-31-25   12-31-24   9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24  
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 180,439   $ 251,209   $ 148,818   $ 158,512   $ 153,990  
Mortgage loans held for sale   5,732   6,335   4,862   6,204   4,629  
Investment securities   1,455,926   1,436,748   1,424,815   1,491,865   1,578,401  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   30,838   23,475   31,193   29,735   21,121  
Loans   6,597,388   6,381,869   6,174,309   5,973,801   5,808,924  
Total interest earning assets   8,270,323   8,099,636   7,783,997   7,660,117   7,567,065  
Total assets   8,893,907   8,718,416   8,384,605   8,246,735   8,153,364  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,426,088   1,492,624   1,510,515   1,515,708   1,500,602  
Interest bearing deposits   5,594,740   5,531,441   5,047,771   4,971,804   5,058,743  
Total deposits   7,020,828   7,024,065   6,558,286   6,487,512   6,559,345  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   158,985   148,414   156,865   147,327   164,979  
Federal funds purchased   6,514   6,508   8,480   10,127   10,161  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   466,667   300,000   461,141   441,484   274,451  
Subordinated debentures   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,794  
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,253,712   6,013,169   5,701,063   5,597,548   5,535,128  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (86,622)   (81,585)   (88,362)   (99,640)   (95,747)  
Total stockholders' equity   954,040   937,782   910,274   878,233   861,029  
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.52%   1.45%   1.39%   1.35%   1.28%  
Annualized return on average equity (4)   14.14%   13.45%   12.83%   12.64%   12.09%  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.46%   3.44%   3.33%   3.26%   3.20%  
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   24.56%   25.12%   27.59%   27.58%   27.89%  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   54.50%   55.21%   53.92%   57.26%   58.68%  
                       
Loans Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,870,352   $ 1,835,935   $ 1,686,448   $ 1,652,614   $ 1,609,483  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,004,774   1,002,853   949,538   943,013   931,973  
Commercial and industrial   1,463,746   1,438,654   1,379,293   1,356,970   1,293,696  
Residential real estate - owner occupied   813,823   805,080   783,337   749,870   723,234  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   381,429   382,744   381,051   365,846   360,958  
Construction and land development   679,345   623,005   674,918   586,820   532,183  
Home equity lines of credit   252,125   247,433   236,819   223,304   212,443  
Consumer   140,009   144,644   143,684   151,221   145,022  
Leases   14,460   15,514   16,760   17,258   16,619  
Credit cards   26,297   24,540   26,285   24,047   24,104  
Total loans and leases   $ 6,646,360   $ 6,520,402   $ 6,278,133   $ 6,070,963   $ 5,849,715  
                       
Deposit Segmentation                      
Interest bearing demand   $ 2,545,858   $ 2,649,142   $ 2,361,192   $ 2,422,828   $ 2,414,118  
Savings   429,171   419,355   420,772   429,095   436,501  
Money market   1,343,031   1,403,978   1,259,484   1,177,995   1,241,822  
Time deposits   1,476,523   1,237,788   1,176,422   1,056,806   1,035,422  
Non-Interest bearing deposits   1,499,383   1,456,138   1,508,203   1,482,514   1,481,217  
Total deposits   $ 7,293,966   $ 7,166,401   $ 6,726,073   $ 6,569,238   $ 6,609,080  
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans   $ 15,865   $ 21,727   $ 16,288   $ 17,371   $ 13,984  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty   -   -   -   -   -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   283   487   870   186   106  
Total non-performing loans   16,148   22,214   17,158   17,557   14,090  
Other real estate owned   85   10   10   10   10  
Total non-performing assets   $ 16,233   $ 22,224   $ 17,168   $ 17,567   $ 14,100  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.24%   0.34%   0.27%   0.29%   0.24%  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.18%   0.25%   0.20%   0.21%   0.17%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.34%   1.33%   1.36%   1.35%   1.38%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.35%   1.36%   1.38%   1.38%   1.39%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   550%   391%   497%   468%   574%  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ 971   $ (625)   $ (1,137)   $ 183   $ 348  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)   0.01%   -0.01%   -0.02%   0.00%   0.01%  
                       
Other Information                      
Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)   $ 6,804   $ 7,066   $ 7,317   $ 7,479   $ 7,496  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,089   1,080   1,068   1,051   1,062  
                       
(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:  
    Quarterly Comparison  
(in thousands)   3-31-25   12-31-24   9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24  
Provision for credit losses - loans   $ 900   $ 2,225   $ 4,325   $ 1,075   $ 1,175  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures   -   450   -   225   250  
Total provision for credit losses   $ 900   $ 2,675   $ 4,325   $ 1,300   $ 1,425  
                       
                       
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.  
    Quarterly Comparison  
(Dollars in thousands)   3-31-25   12-31-24   9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24  
Total non-interest expenses (a)   $ 51,027   $ 51,657   $ 48,452   $ 49,109   $ 48,961  
                       
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $ 70,636   $ 70,057   $ 65,064   $ 62,113   $ 60,167  
Total non-interest income   22,996   23,507   24,797   23,655   23,271  
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)   93,632   93,564   89,861   85,768   83,438  
                       
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)   54.50%   55.21%   53.92%   57.26%   58.68%  
                       
                       
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:  
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
(In thousands, except per share data)   3-31-25   12-31-24   9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24  
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 975,473   $ 940,476   $ 934,094   $ 894,535   $ 874,711  
Less: Goodwill   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)  
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (14,904)   (15,818)   (17,149)   (18,201)   (19,252)  
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 766,495   $ 730,584   $ 722,871   $ 682,260   $ 661,385  
                       
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 8,997,478   $ 8,863,419   $ 8,437,280   $ 8,315,325   $ 8,123,128  
Less: Goodwill   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)  
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (14,904)   (15,818)   (17,149)   (18,201)   (19,252)  
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 8,788,500   $ 8,653,527   $ 8,226,057   $ 8,103,050   $ 7,909,802  
                       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   10.84%   10.61%   11.07%   10.76%   10.77%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   8.72%   8.44%   8.79%   8.42%   8.36%  
                       
Total shares outstanding (e)   29,469   29,431   29,414   29,388   29,393  
                       
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 33.10   $ 31.96   $ 31.76   $ 30.44   $ 29.76  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   26.01   24.82   24.58   23.22   22.50  
                       
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.  
                       
(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.  
                       
(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.  

