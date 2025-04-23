Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Set to Reach USD 49.81 Billion by 2034
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Research Report Information By Technique, Type, Application, Vertical, and RegionID, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market is witnessing dynamic growth, fueled by the global transition to renewable energy and a rising emphasis on operational safety and asset integrity. Valued at USD 14.03 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand robustly to USD 15.93 billion in 2025, and further reach USD 49.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period (2025–2034).
Download Sample Pages
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5580
Key Companies in the non-destructive testing (NDT) services market include.
• MISTRAS Group, Inc. (U.S.),
• Olympus Corporation (Japan),
• GE Inspection Technologies (U.S.),
• SGS S.A. (Switzerland),
• Olympus Corporation (Japan),
• Intertek Group PLC (U.K.),
• Nikon Metrology, Inc. (U.S.),
• Sonatest Ltd. (U.K.),
• Bosello High Technology S.R.L. (Italy),
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) and
• Ashtead Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
Browse In depth Market Research Report
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/non-destructive-testing-services-market-5580
Why NDT Services Are in High Demand
As industries evolve, so does the need to ensure structural integrity without causing damage to components. NDT services enable organizations to inspect assets, identify flaws, and ensure compliance without halting operations or compromising equipment.
The surge in renewable energy adoption is a key market driver. From wind turbines and solar farms to hydroelectric and nuclear systems, clean energy infrastructures demand routine, high-precision testing to maintain efficiency, safety, and reliability.
Market Segmentation Snapshot
By Testing Method
Ultrasonic Testing (UT): Widely used for thickness measurement and internal flaw detection.
Radiographic Testing (RT): Essential in pipeline inspection and critical welding evaluation.
Magnetic Particle Testing (MT): Suited for surface and near-surface defect detection in ferromagnetic materials.
Eddy Current Testing (ET): Effective in detecting surface cracks and corrosion.
Visual Inspection (VI): Simple, yet critical for first-line defense in NDT strategies.
By Service Type
Inspection Services
Training Services
Consulting Services
Equipment Rental Services
By Industry Vertical
Renewable Energy: A rapidly growing segment, as wind, solar, and hydro facilities scale up globally.
Oil & Gas: Long-time driver, especially in upstream and midstream infrastructure monitoring.
Aerospace & Defense: High adoption due to stringent quality standards and safety regulations.
Manufacturing & Automotive: Ensures product consistency and structural soundness in mass production.
Construction & Infrastructure: Critical in bridges, buildings, and transportation networks.
Procure Complete Research Report Now
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5580
Regional Insights
North America leads the market, underpinned by robust industrial sectors and the early adoption of advanced NDT technologies.
Europe benefits from strict safety standards and green energy initiatives.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects and surging renewable investments in countries like China, India, and Japan.
Related Reports
Fire Protection System Market Research Report - Global Forecast 2030 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fire-protection-systems-market-4676
Educational Robots Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/educational-robots-market-6686
IOT- Identity Access Management Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-identity-access-management-market-2034
Smart Stadium Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2030 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-stadium-market-2673
3D Scanner Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-scanner-market-2546
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.