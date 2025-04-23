Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Set to Reach USD 49.81 Billion by 2034

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Research Report Information By Technique, Type, Application, Vertical, and Region

ID, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market is witnessing dynamic growth, fueled by the global transition to renewable energy and a rising emphasis on operational safety and asset integrity. Valued at USD 14.03 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand robustly to USD 15.93 billion in 2025, and further reach USD 49.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period (2025–2034).

Key Companies in the non-destructive testing (NDT) services market include.

• MISTRAS Group, Inc. (U.S.),
• Olympus Corporation (Japan),
• GE Inspection Technologies (U.S.),
• SGS S.A. (Switzerland),
• Intertek Group PLC (U.K.),
• Nikon Metrology, Inc. (U.S.),
• Sonatest Ltd. (U.K.),
• Bosello High Technology S.R.L. (Italy),
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) and
• Ashtead Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Why NDT Services Are in High Demand

As industries evolve, so does the need to ensure structural integrity without causing damage to components. NDT services enable organizations to inspect assets, identify flaws, and ensure compliance without halting operations or compromising equipment.

The surge in renewable energy adoption is a key market driver. From wind turbines and solar farms to hydroelectric and nuclear systems, clean energy infrastructures demand routine, high-precision testing to maintain efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

By Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing (UT): Widely used for thickness measurement and internal flaw detection.

Radiographic Testing (RT): Essential in pipeline inspection and critical welding evaluation.

Magnetic Particle Testing (MT): Suited for surface and near-surface defect detection in ferromagnetic materials.

Eddy Current Testing (ET): Effective in detecting surface cracks and corrosion.

Visual Inspection (VI): Simple, yet critical for first-line defense in NDT strategies.

By Service Type

Inspection Services
Training Services
Consulting Services
Equipment Rental Services

By Industry Vertical

Renewable Energy: A rapidly growing segment, as wind, solar, and hydro facilities scale up globally.

Oil & Gas: Long-time driver, especially in upstream and midstream infrastructure monitoring.

Aerospace & Defense: High adoption due to stringent quality standards and safety regulations.

Manufacturing & Automotive: Ensures product consistency and structural soundness in mass production.

Construction & Infrastructure: Critical in bridges, buildings, and transportation networks.

Regional Insights

North America leads the market, underpinned by robust industrial sectors and the early adoption of advanced NDT technologies.

Europe benefits from strict safety standards and green energy initiatives.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects and surging renewable investments in countries like China, India, and Japan.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.


Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

