Chuck E. Cheese Unveils ‘Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground’

Fun centers celebrate 125th installation and offer free admission all day in honor of National Superhero Day

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Superhero Day — a favorite for kids who dream of becoming heroes — Chuck E. Cheese invites families to come play like superheroes. To mark the occasion, the brand is permanently renaming all 125 of its active play areas to “Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground” and offering free admission to the new attraction all day* on Monday, April 28, at participating locations, with coupon. Families can download their free play coupon at: https://www.chuckecheese.com/adventurezone/.

The superhero-themed indoor playgrounds, now available in 125 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide, invite kids to leap into action and play like real superheroes, along with the classic Chuck E. Cheese experience they know and love. Blending imaginative adventure with active play, Chuck E.’s Superhero Playgrounds let children climb, jump and explore heroic challenges that build agility, coordination and confidence. Locations are currently open in California, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah, with more opening every week.

“As we continue expanding the Chuck E. Cheese experience, the launch of our 125th indoor playground reflects our commitment to creating spaces where kids can move, imagine and express themselves freely — all in a safe and secure environment,” said Chuck E. Cheese Executive Vice President Mark Kupferman. “We know that active play not only supports physical development, but also sparks creativity and builds confidence, and that’s exactly what this all-new attraction, Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground, is designed to inspire.”

Physical activity can improve kids’ cognition skills and reduce future health risks, according to the CDC. Chuck E.’s Superhero Playgrounds support children’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development with features that include:

Climbing walls and balance beams that help kids build the strength, balance and coordination every superhero needs

Trampolines that boost heart health, muscle function and bone strength — giving kids the energy and endurance to stay in action

Heroic obstacle challenges that encourage problem-solving, quick thinking and confident decision-making



Active play also enhances motor skills, reaction time and spatial awareness, supporting physical and cognitive growth, according to the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine.

Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground is a safe and secure space for children under 56 inches tall to play, imagine and unleash their inner hero. A full day of play ranges from $10 to $18 per child, depending on location. Fun Pass members, who enjoy unlimited visits starting at $7.99 per month, also receive exclusive discounts and special offers for Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground throughout the year.

For more information and a complete list of locations with Superhero Playgrounds, visit

https://www.chuckecheese.com/adventurezone/.

* The free play offer is available for a limited time and at participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

Chuck E.'s Superhero Playground is a safe and secure space for children under 56 inches tall to play, imagine and unleash their inner hero. Blending imaginative adventure with active play, Chuck E.'s Superhero Playgrounds let children climb, jump and explore heroic challenges that build agility, coordination and confidence. Chuck E.'s Superhero Playgrounds support children's cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. The superhero-themed indoor playgrounds, now available in 125 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide, invite kids to leap into action and play like real superheroes, along with the classic Chuck E. Cheese experience they know and love.

