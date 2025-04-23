XBT.com Domain Sells for Over 3 Million

In one of the most significant domain name auction sales in recent years, XBT.com has been acquired for over $3 million USD.

This transaction reflects the ongoing strength and value of premium digital assets, particularly in the crypto and finance sectors.” — Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer at Lloyds Auctions.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In one of the most significant domain name auction sales in recent years, XBT.com has been acquired for over $3 million USD, making it one of the most valuable crypto domain sales to date and the most expensive publicly reported crypto domain transaction in recent years.The sale was completed via online auction through Lloyds Auctions , with DomainAssets.com providing additional support during the closing process. Both the buyer and seller have chosen to remain anonymous.The premium domain was acquired by an international buyer operating in the finance sector, who plans to leverage XBT.com for upcoming digital finance and brand development initiatives.Widely recognized in the crypto and financial markets, “XBT” is an alternative ticker symbol for Bitcoin, giving XBT.com unique branding power and significant industry relevance.“This transaction reflects the ongoing strength and value of premium digital assets, particularly in the crypto and finance sectors,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer at Lloyds Auctions. “XBT.com is a category-defining domain with exceptional branding power.”The sale places XBT.com among the top crypto-related domain transactions of all time, surpassing some notable deals in the past:Crypto.com – $12 million (2018)ETH.com – $2 million (2017)BTC.com – $1 million (2014)This transaction highlights the continued demand for ultra-premium domains in the Web3 and fintech sectors as the digital economy expands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.